FC 24 ratings list see Kylian Mbappe take top spot

EA Sports FC 24 ratings have landed, and it’s all change as the post-FIFA era gets underway. Kylian Mbappe is the highest rated player in FC 24, taking over the mantel from Karim Benzema. And, for the first time ever, female players mix in with the elite, as Ultimate Team now blends men and women. Expect massive years from Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr and Aitana Bonmati. Below we profile this year’s top seven, before taking you through the best FC 24 ratings list.

1 Kylian Mbappe (ST, Paris SG) - 91

The super speedy Frenchman holds off all challengers to top the FC 24 ratings list, and is certain to be an Ultimate Team force all the way through to next September. Mbappe’s Pace stat is ridiculous – a practically uncatchable 97 – while he also boasts 92 Dribbling and 90 Shooting. Dip into our FIFA 23 Pre-Season guide to increase your chances of packing him. In a last hurrah, EA is giving away rewards for FC 24 by completing objectives in its predecessor.

2 Alexia Putellas (CM, Barcelona) - 91

(Image credit: EA)

FC 24 incorporates female players in Ultimate Team for the first time ever – and Barca talisman Putellas scores the honour of top spot among the available ladies. Alexia enjoyed spells with Espanyol and Levante before joining Spain’s biggest club in 2012, where she’s since clocked up 126 goals in 281 appearances. Standout attributes include 92 Dribbling, 91 Passing, 90 Shooting, and 82 Pace. There’s another Barca player to come at number five, too…

3 Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City) - 91

(Image credit: EA)

It’s a new name at the top of the best Premier League players list, with Haaland’s superhuman efforts in a Manchester City shirt seeing the Norwegian edge ahead of team-mate Kevin de Bruyne. Haaland’s figures include 93 Shooting, 89 Pace, and 88 Physicality. We’ll get onto KDB in a sec. Following that pair, this year’s Premier League top five is rounded out by Mohamed Salah (RW, Liverpool, 89) and two more City stars: Ruben Dias (CB, 89), and Rodri (CDM, 89). Haaland is a huge beneficiary of the new PlayStyles mechanic – more on those in our comprehensive FC 24 preview.

4 Kevin de Bruyne (CM, Manchester City) - 91

More Manchester City excellence in fourth spot, following Pep Guardiola’s side winning both the Premier League and Champions League last season. De Bruyne’s key numbers comprise 94 Passing, 88 Shooting, and 87 Dribbling. It’s not just current-day City icons who are shaping up well, either. Revered captain Vincent Kompany (CB, 89) debuts on the FC 24 Heroes list. Fed up of hearing about City now? Then rest assured that Kompany is joined by Alex Scott (RB, WSL, 88), Gianluca Vialli (ST, Serie A, 91) and Nadine Kessler (CM, Frauen Bundesliga, 90).

5 Aitana Bonmati (CM, Barcelona) - 90

Manchester City dominate the men’s ratings this year, and it’s a similar story surrounding Barcelona on the female side. We’ve already profiled Alexia Putellas, and engine room partner Bonmati joins her in the top five. Her key digits? 91 Dribbling, 84 Shooting, 83 Passing, and 81 Pace. Prepare to pack plenty more fun Barca players in the coming season. Names to look out for include Carolina Graham Hansen (RW, 90), Mapi Leon (CB, 89), Irene Paredes (CB, 88), and Patri Guijarro (CM, 88).

6 Lionel Messi (CF, Inter Miami) - 90

For years, the big ratings debate surrounding FIFA centred on who’d nab top spot: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Those days are officially over. Ronaldo (ST, Al-Nassr) has to make do with 95th place this year – no, that’s not a typo! – with an overall rating of 86. Messi, however, clings on to his placing among the elite, notching scores of 94 Dribbling, 90 Passing, and 87 Shooting. Fancy a career mode save as Inter Miami? Then you can also enjoy handling Jordi Alba LB, 83) and Sergio Busquets (CDM, 83).

7 Sam Kerr (ST, Chelsea) - 90

(Image credit: EA)

12 months ago, Karim Benzema topped the FIFA 23 ratings list. This time around the Frenchman is edged out of the top seven by Chelsea striker Kerr, who also had the honour of being EA’s first ever female cover star this time last year. The Australian’s standout numbers include 90 Shooting, 88 Dribbling, and 85 Physicality. Impressive club mates include Guro Reiten (LW, 88), Ashley Lawrence (RB, 86) and Lionesses stalwart Millie Bright (CB, 85).

The top thirty FC 24 ratings list

(Image credit: EA)