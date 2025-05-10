FC 25 worst players list unearths super rare Ultimate Team cards

The FC 25 worst players list offers the toughest challenge you can get in Ultimate Team – but it’s turned certain bronze cards into cult heroes, too. Some insist that by keeping a couple of low-rated items on your EA FC 25 subs bench, you get more winnable matches in Division Rivals and Weekend League. It’s just a theory, but the result is that the likes of 47-rated Jin Haoxiang are worth big money on the transfer market. Below, then, we bring together the most awful team you can buy, to form the FC 25 worst players list.

Alex Rando (GK, New York City) - 48

NYC’s 24-year-old keeper may have two Development Academy National Championships to his name, but EA’s ratings gurus care not for such details. He’s the worst goalie in the game. Ratings include 51 Kicking, 47 Diving, and 46 Reflexes. And he’s a perfect example of what we were talking about in terms of value: those numbers have made him a sought-after stopper, with his bronze card selling for 4,000 coins.

Sajad Parray (RB, Mohammedan SC) - 47

Jeremie Frimpong’s 99-speed, 95-OVR FC 25 TOTS Honourable Mentions card make him the best right-back in the game. At the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find Mohammedan defender Parray. He offers 55 Pace and 46 Defender, but thankfully can be found at the bare minimum of 200 coins if you want to add him to your bench.

Tian Yong (CB, Qingdao W Coast) - 47

With 58 pace, this Chinese defender isn’t catching anyone in Division Rivals fixtures, but that hasn’t stopped his in-game value skyrocketing to 4,100 coins. Indeed, he’s one of two 48-rated Qingdao defenders, although team-mate Bowei Song thankfully only costs 200 coins. Now read that sentence again, and try not to hum Starman…

Jin Haoxiang (CB, Zhejiang Pro) - 47

If you thought Yong Tian was expensive, try searching for his countryman Jin Haoxiang. This time around you’re looking at the maximum possible price of 5,000 coins. He’s actually a former China Under-19 international, but has spent most of his club career being loaned out to minnows such as Taizhou Yuanda and Hainan Star.

Tahir Reid-Brown (LB, Orlando City) - 48

Bizarrely, the 18-year-old Orlando prospect is just about serviceable for a few minutes late in games with a pace rating of 78. Just don’t bring him on if you’re under the cosh: ratings of 43 Defending and 49 Physical are unlikely to see off sustained opposition pressure. You can find Reid-Brown for 200 coins.

Jung Eun Woo (RW, Daegu FC) - 48

There’s actually a 47-rated midfielder who should be in this spot: Pohang Steelers wideman Woo Park Hyung. However, his card is extinct on the transfer market, opening up an unwanted place in our line-up for fellow Korean winger Jung. He’s priced at 200 coins. Good luck getting past a single man with 61 Pace and 52 Dribbling.

Ning Fangze (CM, Zhejiang Pro) - 47

Prepare to dig deep into your in-game wallet again: at the time of writing, there are only two Fangze cars on the market, and they both cost 5,000 coins. You’ll score a small chemistry boost by pairing him with teammate Haoxiang Jin, but have to endure ratings such as 45 Passing and 37 Shooting. Cheer yourself up by ogling our FC 25 best kits guide.

Isaiah Jones (CM, Nashville SC) - 47

200-coins-card Jones is another MLS inclusion with a reasonable Pace rating, of 75. Alas, it’s hindered by scores of 43 Passing and 31 Shooting – pretty much on par with Fangze alongside him. Still, he’s only 19, and there’s hope that he’ll develop into a star for Sierra Leone someday. Fingers crossed for FC 29.

Markus Anderson (LW, Philadelphia) - 48

Our team’s MLS contingent expands to three with Anderson, who signed from the brilliantly named CF Rayo Majadahond at the outset of 2024. He’s also played in the Spanish fifth division for a team with an even cooler moniker: Club Deportivo Básico Paracuellos Antamira. You can hunt him down for just 200 coins, too.

Mohammed Aimen (ST, Kerala Blasters) - 47

Aimen may not feel overly enamoured to be the worst striker in the game, but there’s positivity in his back story. He came through at Kerala Blasters alongside twin brother Mohammed Azhar – who’s also in FC 25, as a right-back with an OVR of 50. He costs 200 coins, while Aimen sets you back around 1,000.

Baek Min Gyu (ST, Incheon United) - 48

Woo Park Hyung may have dodged our dodgy eleven thanks to his card being extinct, but there’s no such luck for his countryman Min. The Korean striker costs 200 coins and completes our starting line-up, with seven more additions forming its subs bench, below. Need to read about some quality players now? Head over to our ongoing FC 25 RTTF and FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC guides.

FC 25 Worst Players subs bench

These seven are a long way from making the best FC 25 ratings – but can at least breathe a sigh of relief at having narrowly avoided the first eleven. Or rather, worst eleven…