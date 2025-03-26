WWE 2K25 MyFaction tips for unlocking Oddities, Persona cards and MFP

WWE 2K25 MyFaction tips might sound like the work of the devil – after all, the mode is notorious for its pay-to-win shenanigans. Mercifully, however, it is possible to progress though the WWE 2K25 answer to Ultimate Team without spending real cash. It takes time, and patience, but there are good rewards on offer for the dedicated, such as Persona Cards. Find out what they do, and how to maximise your MFP earnings, in our WWE 2K25 MyFaction tips.

1. The basics of WWE 2K25 MyFaction

WWE 2K25 MyFaction is the wrestling series’ card-building fantasy mode. You build teams of four superstars from the WWE 2K25 roster then take them into matches either online or off. Some bouts are 4-vs-4, others are solo or feature smaller teams. Cards have individual ratings which can be affected by side-plates, such as increased strength for a certain number of matches, and your faction manager. The main currency is MFP (MyFaction Points) and t’s used to buy packs and cards, which can also be purchased using VC (Virtual Currency, bought with real cash) and tokens.

2. Fastest ways to earn WWE 2K25 MyFaction MFP

To avoid the pay-to-win route to MyFaction success, earning MFP needs to be your focus. Here are our recommended ways to bolster your in-game bank account:

Complete Match Actions: You get 15 MFP for a Crowd Taunt, 15 MFP for an Opponent Taunt, 15 MFP for a Signature, and 15 MFP for a Finisher. Tick all these off for an easy 60 MFP each match.

You get 15 MFP for a Crowd Taunt, 15 MFP for an Opponent Taunt, 15 MFP for a Signature, and 15 MFP for a Finisher. Tick all these off for an easy 60 MFP each match. Do all Live Events: These limited-time matches usually offer a minimum of 1,000 MFP, or a five-card pack, upon completion. Some also have four different rewards, so can be completed multiple times for additional MFP.

These limited-time matches usually offer a minimum of 1,000 MFP, or a five-card pack, upon completion. Some also have four different rewards, so can be completed multiple times for additional MFP. Faction Wars runs: The most fun way to play MyFaction is Faction Wars. You play matches or open nodes using an on-screen map which moves from left to right. There are runs per entry, and each ends in a four-on-four boss battle. As well as MFP, you earn FW points which provide another way to get cards – including those bosses, once you’ve defeated each set.

The most fun way to play MyFaction is Faction Wars. You play matches or open nodes using an on-screen map which moves from left to right. There are runs per entry, and each ends in a four-on-four boss battle. As well as MFP, you earn FW points which provide another way to get cards – including those bosses, once you’ve defeated each set. Weekly Towers: These five-match sets mostly consist of one-on-one bouts, some of which you can rattle off in under a minute. Usually you earn an MFP award for completing a tower, but again sometimes you’ll earn a shiny new card instead.

3. How to unlock WWE 2K25 MyFaction Persona cards

Ultimately, most MyFaction players are in the mode to earn Persona cards, such as masked Dominik Mysterio – one of the first WWE 2K25 locker codes. Once earned in MyFaction, these characters can be utilised across the entire game. In many instances, it’s a case of grinding through matches. For instance, World Tour offers up a specific award upon completion of each city. They are as follows:

Chicago: CM Punk ’10

CM Punk ’10 New York: Elite Cody Rhodes

Elite Cody Rhodes Boston: Elite Rhea Ripley & John Cena ’10

Elite Rhea Ripley & John Cena ’10 Orlando: Kelani Jordan ’23

Kelani Jordan ’23 Philadelphia: Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam Los Angeles: Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit)

Solo Sikoa (Bloodline Suit) Dallas: Ultimate Warrior (No Paint)

Other Persona cards are trickier to get – you can see the full list via our guide on how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25. The really annoying ones are Elite Bray Wyatt, Elite Trish Stratus, and King Booker, all of whom require Oddities cards. Which leads us to the next point. More Persona cards are coming later in the year, along with a haul of WWE 2K25 DLC.

4. How to find WWE 2K25 MyFaction Oddities cards

Annoyingly, this is all down to pack luck. There is no way to earn Oddities cards using gameplay, or to purchase them using any type of in-game currency. Instead, to eventually earn Elite Bray Wyatt, Elite Trish Stratus, and King Booker, you need to keep opening packs until you find the items below. Most packs have a 15% chance of containing an Oddities item. Prepare for the grind.

Elite Bray Wyatt: Firefly Funhouse Sweater, Lantern, Rocking Chair, The Fiend Mask, The Head Lantern

Firefly Funhouse Sweater, Lantern, Rocking Chair, The Fiend Mask, The Head Lantern Elite Trish Stratus: Cowgirl Hat, Thank You Trish, WWE Women’s Championship, Coach’s Whistle, Leather Trench Coat

Cowgirl Hat, Thank You Trish, WWE Women’s Championship, Coach’s Whistle, Leather Trench Coat King Booker: Black Gloves, King Booker Crown, Tactical Vest, WCW TV Championship, Grocery Card Oddities

5. How to get WWE 2K25 MyFaction Apex rewards

As mentioned above, some Live Events have four tiers of rewards, the top of which is called Apex. This is usually a bumper MFP haul, or new pack. So, how can you guarantee to get the Apex reward on your first attempt? Well, you can’t. It doesn’t matter how many finishers you hit, match stars you earn, or damaged your opponent is. The reward is random. The only way to guarantee the Apex reward is to replay the match until you unlock it – which could be on the first try, or take up to four victories. Oof!

6. What do all the WWE 2K25 Faction Wars nodes mean?

A fair number of fans get stumped by this each year. So here’s what each node icon represents in Faction Wars:

Arrows: Prize in exchange for sacrificing health

Prize in exchange for sacrificing health Clipboard: Match stipulation, such as no finishers

Match stipulation, such as no finishers Circle: Match enhancement, such as start with signature or finisher

Match enhancement, such as start with signature or finisher Heart: Health or FW credits

Health or FW credits Muscle: Limb healing or FW credits

Limb healing or FW credits Nut: Match modifier, such as consuming half stamina

Match modifier, such as consuming half stamina Question marks: Random node

Random node Treasure chest: Prize (usually a wrester, sideplate, armor, or FW credits)

Prize (usually a wrester, sideplate, armor, or FW credits) Two wrestlers: Swap a new wrestler into your faction

Swap a new wrestler into your faction Wrestling ring: Match between the specified number of superstars

7. How to quickly finish a WWE 2K25 MyFaction casket match

The most infuriating element of a Faction Wars run is clicking on a 1-on-1 node – and discovering it’s a casket match. These take a considerable amount of time, but there are ways to slightly expedite the grind. Firstly, know that your opponent will always escape the casket on the first two attempts to close it, so get these done at any time. Then work on getting their torso or head to red damage. Along the way, be sure to hit at least three finishers. Tick off those boxes and you should be able to finally shut your opponent away at the third attempt. Good luck!

