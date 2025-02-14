WWE 2K25 roster guide with every confirmed wrestler sorted by brand
Lola Vice, Jacob Fatu and Wyatt Sicks are among the new faces on the WWE 2K25 roster
It’s WWE 2K25 roster o’clock – and creators Visual Concepts are promising that this year will be bigger than ever. So far, that’s led to reveals of more than 20 new faces for WWE 2K25, with even more to come. Among them are Wild Samoans Afa and Sika, who you can read more about in our WWE 2K25 preview. Our list is split into Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Free Agents, Managers, Figures and Legends – so be sure to stay tuned to our WWE 2K25 roster guide all the way up to release, and beyond.
WWE 2K25 Raw roster
- AJ Styles
- Alba Fyre
- Bayley
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Brutus Creed
- Carlito
- Chad Gable
- CM Punk
- Cruz Del Toro
- Dakota Kai
- Damian Priest
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew McIntyre
- Erik
- Finn Balor
- Gunther
- Ivar
- Iyo Sky
- JD McDonagh
- Jey Uso
- Julius Creed
- Kofi Kingston
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lyra Valkyria
- Maxxine Dupri
- The Miz
- R-Truth
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rhea Ripley ‘20
- Sami Zayn
- Seth Rollins
- Seth Rollins ‘22
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Xavier Woods
WWE 2K25 Smackdown roster
- Alexa Bliss
- Andrade
- Austin Theory
- Bianca Belair
- Braun Strowman
- Candice LeRae
- Carmelo Hayes
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Dexter Lumis (DLC)
- Erick Rowan (DLC)
- Grayson Waller
- Jacob Fatu
- Jade Cargill
- Jimmy Uso
- Joe Gacy (DLC)
- Johnny Gargano
- Kevin Owens
- LA Knight
- Michin
- Naomi
- Nia Jax
- Nikki Cross (DLC)
- Piper Niven
- Randy Orton
- Roman Reigns
- Roman Reigns '22
- Solo Sikoa
- Tama Tonga
- Tamina
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tommaso Ciampa
- Tonga Loa
- Uncle Howdy (DLC)
WWE 2K25 NXT roster
- Ashante Thee Adonis
- Axiom
- Ethan Page
- Gigi Dolin
- Jacy Jayne
- Joe Coffey
- Kelani Jordan
- Lexis King
- Lola Vice
- Nathan Frazer
- Nikkita Lyons
- Oba Femi
- Roxanne Perez
- Shawn Spears
- Shotzi
- Sol Ruca
- Thea Hail
- Trick Williams
- Wendy Choo
WWE 2K25 Free Agents roster
- Becky Lynch
- Blair Davenport
- Sonya Deville
WWE 2K25 Figures roster
- Jey Uso ‘Elite’ (DLC)
- Roman Reigns ‘Elite’ (DLC)
- Undertaker ‘Elite’ (DLC)
WWE 2K25 Legends roster
- Afa
- Alundra Blayze ’94
- Batista
- Booker T
- Bret Hart
- Bubba Ray Dudley
- Chyna
- D-Von Dudley
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Eddie Guerrero
- Eric Bischoff
- Hulk Hogan
- Jamal
- John Cena
- Lita
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Rikishi
- Rob Van Dam
- The Rock
- The Rock (National Of Domination) (DLC)
- Rosey
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Sensation Sherri
- Shawn Michaels
- Sika
- Stacy Keibler
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
- Tyler Breeze
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
- Undertaker ’90 (DLC)
- William Regal
- Yokozuna
WWE 2K25 Managers roster
- Armando Estrada
- Ava
- Brother Love (DLC)
- Captain Lou Albano
- Jimmy Hart
- Mick Foley
- Miss Elizabeth
- Mr Fuji
- Nick Aldis
- Paul Heyman
- Theodore Long
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
WWE 2K25: Everything we know so far about the new wrestling sim
WWE 2K25 preview: Bloodline Showcase, intergender matches, and big roster surprises make for an electrifying mix