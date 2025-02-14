WWE 2K25 roster guide with every confirmed wrestler sorted by brand

It’s WWE 2K25 roster o’clock – and creators Visual Concepts are promising that this year will be bigger than ever. So far, that’s led to reveals of more than 20 new faces for WWE 2K25, with even more to come. Among them are Wild Samoans Afa and Sika, who you can read more about in our WWE 2K25 preview. Our list is split into Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Free Agents, Managers, Figures and Legends – so be sure to stay tuned to our WWE 2K25 roster guide all the way up to release, and beyond.

WWE 2K25 Raw roster

(Image credit: 2K Games)

AJ Styles

Alba Fyre

Bayley

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brutus Creed

Carlito

Chad Gable

CM Punk

Cruz Del Toro

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Erik

Finn Balor

Gunther

Ivar

Iyo Sky

JD McDonagh

Jey Uso

Julius Creed

Kofi Kingston

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lyra Valkyria

Maxxine Dupri

The Miz

R-Truth

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley ‘20

Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins ‘22

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Xavier Woods

WWE 2K25 Smackdown roster

(Image credit: 2K)

Alexa Bliss

Andrade

Austin Theory

Bianca Belair

Braun Strowman

Candice LeRae

Carmelo Hayes

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Dexter Lumis (DLC)

Erick Rowan (DLC)

Grayson Waller

Jacob Fatu

Jade Cargill

Jimmy Uso

Joe Gacy (DLC)

Johnny Gargano

Kevin Owens

LA Knight

Michin

Naomi

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross (DLC)

Piper Niven

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns '22

Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga

Tamina

Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Uncle Howdy (DLC)

WWE 2K25 NXT roster

(Image credit: 2K)

Ashante Thee Adonis

Axiom

Ethan Page

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Joe Coffey

Kelani Jordan

Lexis King

Lola Vice

Nathan Frazer

Nikkita Lyons

Oba Femi

Roxanne Perez

Shawn Spears

Shotzi

Sol Ruca

Thea Hail

Trick Williams

Wendy Choo

WWE 2K25 Free Agents roster

Becky Lynch

Blair Davenport

Sonya Deville

WWE 2K25 Figures roster

Jey Uso ‘Elite’ (DLC)

Roman Reigns ‘Elite’ (DLC)

Undertaker ‘Elite’ (DLC)

WWE 2K25 Legends roster

(Image credit: 2K)

Afa

Alundra Blayze ’94

Batista

Booker T

Bret Hart

Bubba Ray Dudley

Chyna

D-Von Dudley

Diamond Dallas Page

Eddie Guerrero

Eric Bischoff

Hulk Hogan

Jamal

John Cena

Lita

Macho Man Randy Savage

Rikishi

Rob Van Dam

The Rock

The Rock (National Of Domination) (DLC)

Rosey

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Sensation Sherri

Shawn Michaels

Sika

Stacy Keibler

Stephanie McMahon

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Undertaker ’90 (DLC)

William Regal

Yokozuna

