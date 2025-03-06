WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers

The full WWE 2K25 DLC and Season Pass schedule has been announced – and it’s packing many surprises. Former Smackdown tag champs the Motor City Machine Guns are headed to WWE 2K25, along with NXT favourites Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer – and, for the first time ever, so is TNA legend Abyss. Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura and The Great Khali are other names coming in the months ahead. See them all, along with the release schedule, in your WWE 2K25 DLC guide.

How do I get the WWE 2K25 DLC characters?

(Image credit: 2K)

As with previous years, there are two ways to add DLC. There are five packs on the way between May 2025 and November 2025, and you can buy each one individually. Costs are still TBC, but as an idea of what to expect, WWE 2K24 DLC was priced at £8.99 / $9.99 per pack. Alternatively, you can grab the WWE 2K25 Season Pass, which grants you all packs for £32.99/$39.99.

An additional bonus from the Season Pass is the SuperCharger, which unlocks legends, arenas and titles without you having to grind through gameplay modes to get them. New this year is the Ringside Pass, which adds the SuperStar Mega-Boost – bolstering your MyRise wrestler, and adding 100K VC into the bargain. For all available versions of the game, visit GR’s WWE 2K25 Special Editions guide.

Who are the WWE 2K25 DLC Legends?

(Image credit: 2K)

We’re getting an impressive 14 WWE 2K25 DLC Legends, including one monstrous surprise: longstanding TNA favourite Abyss. He’s never appeared in a WWE game before, because he’s never been an official WWE superstar – although he is now a backstage producer for the company. He lands in June 2025, alongside The Great Khali, as part of the Dunk & Destruction Pack.

July’s Fearless Pack adds another two wrestlers we’ve never seen in the series, in ECW bruiser New Jack and Japanese icon Bull Nakano. It’s followed with more familiar additions in September. The Attitude Era Superstars Pack sees D’Lo Brown, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, Victoria and Mark Henry all return to the series. Yep, the New Age Outlaws are back.

Five more legends arrive in the final DLC drop. The Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack drops in November, and sees a quintet of old-school grapplers added to the WWE 2K25 roster. They are Jesse Ventura, Mr Wonderful Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

What about WWE 2K25 DLC Raw and Smackdown wrestlers?

(Image credit: 2K)

In so far as WWE 2K25 DLC from Raw and Smackdown goes, the numbers are limited – but that’s because most of those rosters are already in the base game. The three notable exceptions are former Smackdown tag-team champs the Motor City Machine Guns, and Raw newcomer Penta. Thankfully, that trio are all on their way.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin drop soon, as part of the New Wave Pack in May. We have to wait a little longer for Penta: he’s set to arrive in July, within the Fearless Pack. Given he only debuted in January, that’s an impressive inclusion. Like Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill and Andrade, it means he’s in WWE 2K25 as well as being on the AEW Fight Forever roster.

How about WWE 2K25 NXT DLC characters?

(Image credit: 2K)

Infamously, we only got Lyra Valkyria from NXT last year – and thankfully, 2K has learned a bit of a lesson. This time out three WWE 2K25 NXT DLC characters are headed to the roster, and they’re all ladies who’ve been high on fan wishlists. First up are Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, as part of May’s New Wave Pack. They’re joined in July by Jordynne Grace, who lines up next to Penta in the Fearless Pack.

The only disappointment is the lack of Joe Hendry, likely due to being contracted to TNA. To play as the super Scot, you’ll instead need to use Community Creations – and we’ll have a WWE 2K25 CAWs guide live shortly after release.

Who are the WWE 2K25 DLC celebrities?

(Image credit: 2K)

For now, we don’t know! But there are five celebrity WWE 2K25 DLC additions coming. Three of them are from the NBA, and form 60% of the Dunk & Destruction Pack in June. There’s also one celeb assigned to May’s New Wave Pack, and one locked into July’s Fearless Pack. We’ll update this guide with official names once they’re revealed.

What is the full WWE 2K25 DLC release schedule?

The complete WWE 2K25 DLC release schedule is as follows. All packs are listed in chronological order, and we’ll add celebrity characters as soon as they’re unveiled.

WWE 2K25 DLC New Wave Pack (May 2025)

Alex Shelly (Motor City Machine Guns)

Chris Sabin (Motor City Machine Guns)

Giulia

Stephanie Vaquer

Special celebrity guest (TBA)

WWE 2K25 DLC Dunk & Destruction Pack (June 2025)

Abyss

The Great Khali

Three NBA stars (TBA)

WWE 2K25 DLC Fearless Pack (July 2025)

Bull Nakano

New Jack

Jordynne Grace

Penta

Special celebrity guest (TBA)

WWE 2K25 DLC Attitude Era Superstars Pack (September 2025)

Billy Gunn (New Age Outlaws)

D’Lo Brown

Mark Henry

Road Dogg (New Age Outlaws)

Victoria

WWE 2K25 DLC Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack (November 2025)