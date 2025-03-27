The best WWE 2K25 CAWs you have to download right now

WWE 2K25 CAWs enable you to expand the wrestling sim’s colossal roster with an extra 100 grapplers, at the touch of a few buttons. Boot up WWE 2K25 then select Online > Community Creations > Downloads for a raft of fan-made wrestlers, mixing in greats from the past such as Edge and Christian with upcoming NXT names like Jazmyn Nyx and Zaria. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best below, in your WWE 2K25 CAWs guide.

1. AJ Lee

Mrs CM Punk is always an early must-add to entries in the 2K series, as rumours continue to swirl of an in-ring-return to WWE after a decade away. TheGreatRob made this authentic-looking version of AJ, which includes her moveset, entrance, and call name.

2. Ava Raine

WhatsTheStatus is a legend among the creative community, and among his first uploads for WWE 2K25 is Ava. Formerly a wrestler alongside Joe Gacy, she’s been used as NXT’s general manager for the last year, and is therefore an NPC in this year’s game. This CAW changes that, and makes The Rock’s daughter playable.

3. Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rap megastar made guest appearances in WWE from 2021 to 2024, and was therefore a surprise highlight of the WWE 2K24 roster. However, he’s one of 23 male wrestlers ditched following WWE 2K24, alongside names such as Big Boss Man, Shane McMahon and Ted DiBiase. Restore the Bunny man using this LonnyMX creation.

4. Christian Cage

One of the early stars of this year’s creators is the individual known as Valoween. They’ve created a mix of past and present WWE favourites, including the timeless Christian – who’s enjoying one of the best runs of his career as a member of the AEW Fight Forever roster. The CAW includes four attires to choose form.

5. Cope

You’re more likely to know Adam Copeland as Edge, following an esteemed WWE career which included 11 world title reigns. As with former tag partner Christian, he’s now in AEW. This excellent likeness is another WhatsTheStatus creation. Say what? You fancy reuniting The Brood, but there’s someone missing? Well…

6. Gangrel

Here we go! Download this Gangrel CAW by AttitudeCreationz, then pair him with Christian and Edge to reform goth trio The Brood. And take a look at this user’s other CAWs while you’re there. They’ve drummed up a bunch of realistic names from the late 1990s, including Buff Bagwell, Scott Norton, Perry Saturn, Billy Kidman, and Jeff Jarrett.

7. Jazmyn Nyx

NXT trio Fatal Influence has its theme tune and entrance video in the game – but curiously, only two thirds of its membership makes the WWE 2K25 roster. Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley are in, but there’s no place for newcomer Nix. Mend that oversight with this CAW by BrandonRbr.

8. Jeff Hardy

Another sterling piece of work from Valoween here, which is especially timely given the TNA tag champs’ recent NXT collisions with Nathan Frazer and Axiom. And yes, you’ve guessed correctly: there’s still another member of Team Extreme to come further down this page…

9. Joe Hendry

TNA’s Scottish star made inroads in NXT during 2024, leading to a surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Most therefore expected him as WWE 2K25 DLC – but shockingly, he missed out on the Season Pass list. Thankfully, this DoggFayce effort includes accurate attires, motions, moveset and crowd signs. Go grab it.

10. Jon Moxley

Our look at how to unlock all wrestlers in WWE 2K25 includes retro versions of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, who you can get through Showcase – and Rollins even comes with their old-school Shield theme. However, team-mate Dean Ambrose is now contracted to AEW under his real name – so you’ll need a CAW to reunite the trio. Kudos for Valoween for this supreme job.

11. Matt Hardy

The Dudley Boyz are already in WWE 2K25. Earlier in this feature we gave you The Brood, and Jeff Hardy. Now all you need to recreate those legendary tables matches from the Attitude era is Jeff’s brother Matt – and sure enough, Valoween has come up with the goods. D’Von: get the tables!

12. Nick Aldis

Like with Ava, WhatsTheStatus has focussed on making NPC characters available for regular play with his early creations – and Smackdown general manager Aldis is another you need to download immediately. TNA fans know him as Magnus – while British viewers of a certain age will recognise Aldis as Oblivious, from Sky One’s short-lived Gladiators comeback.

13. Ricky Saints

The creator known as bhangraman is a regular on this annual list, and his solid work continues with NXT’s latest signing from AEW. Ricky Starks is now known as Ricky Saints, and looks set for a big year on WWE’s third brand. This CAW is a collab with Michele54c, and features a face pic by Esmec, and moveset by ibudmoves.

14. Ronda Rousey

While 23 male wrestlers were axed in the move from WWE 2K24 to WWE 2K25, female removals were mercifully limited to three: Beth Phoenix, Xia Li, and the baddest woman on the planet. If you still want Rousey on your roster, fetch this LoneWolf creation – and consider downloading their excellent CAWs from Brie Bella and Nikki Bella immediately afterwards.

15. Wren Sinclair

Fatal Influence isn't the only NXT faction partially represented in-game. No Quarter Catch Crew also has its theme and entrance vids, attached to Charlie Dempsey – but Sinclair, and team-mates Tavion Heights and Myles Borne, are all missing. TheJock has put together realistic versions of all three, enabling you to airlift some backup for Dempsey into your next NXT night.

16. Zaria

We’re getting Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia as DLC, but will have to wait until WWE 2K26 for an official version of their fellow NXT newcomer Zaria. Travisalekz has bridged that gap via this collab with Pac_Creates and mylaseo2k.

