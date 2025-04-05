WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough and chapter rewards guide

Tough news on the WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough front: you need to complete the WWE 2K25 story mode four times in order to unlock everything. Thankfully, it offers a really strong narrative this year, with regular involvement from CM Punk – and lots of neat unlocks, like throwback versions of Scott Steiner and Rhea Ripley. Read on for all chapter rewards and how to get them – and prepare for lots of spoilers, obviously! – in our WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough.

WWE 2K25 MyRise personality types

(Image credit: 2K)

There are three different personality types you can assign to your two wrestlers in MyRise. They are ‘bold and brash’, ‘comedic and fun’, or ‘scheming and calculated’. As well as influencing the path of your storylines, these choices also affect which characters and other treats you unlock, so select carefully. Below you can see what’s unlocked in each chapter, depending on your personality type.

WWE 2K25 MyRise chapter rewards

(Image credit: 2K)

Here are are all the WWE 2K25 roster additions and other bonuses earned by completing each chapter within MyRise.

Chapter 1: A New Era

All personalities: Triple H Suit Bundle (Clothing Parts)

All personalities: Nick Aldis Suit Bundle (Clothing Parts)

All personalities: Men’s Mutiny Shirt

All personalities: Women’s Mutiny Shirt

Additional note: Choose ‘Rival Promotion’ as your second character’s background to unlock Japan Dome in Chapter 2. ‘Indies’ and ‘MMA’ have no unlocks in this chapter.

Chapter 2: Mutiny

All personalities: Japan Dome (if you chose Rival Promotion in Chapter 1)

Chapter 3: Unite

Bold and brash female: NXT Mutiny Arena

Bold and brash female: NXT Unity Tag Championship

Bold and brash female: Kidnapped Manager (Entrance Motion)

Bold and brash female: Double Team Move: Whirlwind Splash

Comedic and fun female: NXT Mutiny Arena

Comedic and fun female: NXT Unity Tag Championship

Comedic and fun female: Unify Tag Team Championship

Comedic and fun female: Double Team Move: Whirlwind Splash

Scheming and calculated female: NXT Mutiny Arena

Scheming and calculated female: NXT Unity Tag Championship

Scheming and calculated female: Double Team Move: Whirlwind Splash

Chapter 4: Investigate (male)

Bold and brash male: NXT Mutiny Championship

Bold and brash male: NXT Mutiny Championship Destroyed

Comedic and fun male: Clown Horn (Weapon)

Comedic and fun male: Clown Shoe (Weapon)

Comedic and fun male: Juggling Pin (Weapon)

Comedic and fun male: Lollipop (Weapon)

Comedic and fun male: Carnival Hammer (Weapon)

Comedic and fun male: Clown Chair (Weapon)

Scheming and calculated male: WCW NWO Souled Out 1997 Arena

Scheming and calculated male: Women’s NWO Shirt

Chapter 4: Investigate (female)

Bold and brash female: Chosen

Bold and brash female: Arena Estatal

Bold and brash female: Japan Hall

Bold and brash female: Chosen MyFaction card

Bold and brash female: Monster Truck Entrance

Comedic and fun female: Women’s Witch Flowery

Comedic and fun female: Women’s Sand-witch

Comedic and fun female: Women’s Witch Traditional Hat

Comedic and fun female: Women’s Witch Traditional Jacket

Scheming and calculated female: Men’s Mutiny Mask

Scheming and calculated female: Women’s Mutiny Mask

Chapter 5: Defend

All personalities: NXT No Mercy Mutiny Arena

All personalities: CM Punk Mutiny Alt Attire

Chapter 6: Rally

For this chapter, your unlockables depend on which characters you choose to help, rather than your personality. You have to choose one male superstar, and one female. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley can only be unlocked on your second playthrough.

Drew McIntyre: None

Jey Uso: None

Seth Rollins: Men’s The Shield Jacket

Seth Rollins: Men’s The Shield Top

Seth Rollins: Seth Rollins Casual Bundle (Clothing Parts)

Seth Rollins: Seth Rollins Casual MyFaction card

Cody Rhodes: Undashing Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes: John Cena ‘12

Cody Rhodes: Randy Orton ‘15

Cody Rhodes: Stardust

Cody Rhodes: Raw 2011 Arena

Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 31 Daytime Arena

Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 31 Nighttime Arena

Cody Rhodes: R-Truth 2011 Alt Attire

Becky Lynch: Asuka Mutiny Alt Attire

Becky Lynch: Bayley ’15 Bundle (Clothing Parts)

Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch ’14 Irish Dance (Entrance Motion)

Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch Casual Bundle (Clothing Parts)

Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch MyFaction reward

Jade Cargill: Jade Cargill Casual Bundle (Clothing Parts)

Jade Cargill: Casual Jade Cargill MyFaction reward

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair ’14 (Clothing Parts)

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair ‘17 (Clothing Parts)

Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair ‘19 (Clothing Parts)

Charlotte Flair: Natalya ‘14 (Clothing Parts)

Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley ‘17

Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley ’20

Chapter 7: Attack

There are no rewards available in this chapter.

Chapter 8: Survive

At the end of Chapter 8, you get to choose to continue as your male character (Reclaim Ending) or female character (Conquer Ending). If you choose the Reclaim Ending, you then start Chapter 9 be choosing one of three allies options: WWE Legends, Indie Wrestlers, or Past 2K MyPlayers. These choices all affect your Chapter 9 unlocks.

All personalities: Survivor Series MyRise Arena

Chapter 9: Reclaim

Legends: Scott Steiner ‘03

Legends: Alundra Blayze Current

Legends: DDP Current

Legends: Wrestling Convention Arena

Legends: Scott Steiner MyFaction card

Indie Wrestlers: TBA Arena

Indie Wrestlers: Josie Jane

Indie Wrestlers: Paragon Jay Pierce

Indie Wrestlers: Josie Jane MyFaction card

Indie Wrestlers: Paragon Jay Pierce MyFaction card

Past 2K MyPlayers: Motion Capture Studio

Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K19 Buzz

Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K20 Red

Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K20 Tre

Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K23 LJ

Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K24 The Captain

All personalities: WrestleMania MyRise 2K25

Chapter 9: Conquer

All personalities: Raw Mutiny Arena

All personalities: SmackDown Mutiny Arena

All personalities: MutinyMania

All personalities: Throne Smash (Entrance Motion)

All personalities: Kevin Owens Mutiny Alt Attire

All personalities: Bayley Mutiny Alt Attire

WWE 2K25 MyRise Live Event rewards

(Image credit: 2K)

As well as unlocking characters through the MyRise storyline, you can earn them by gaining stars in Live Events. These are accessed by talking to WWE producer Tory Simpkin backstage. Stars carry over to future playthroughs, so there’s no rush to work your way through the rewards list. The table below shows the number of stars needed to unlock each wrestler. Each of them comes with a WWE 2K25 MyFaction card.

20: John Cena

28: Chase

38: La Cangrejita Loca

46: Cole Quinn

62: Meilee ‘Fanny’ Fan

70: Ava Moreno

78: Psycho Sally

86: El Ordinario

94: El Mago Jr

124: Manifestation / Soul Siphon Payback

132: Hector Flores

140: Odyssey Rift

148: Geneva Rose MyFaction card

164: Barron Blade MyFaction card

180: Zero MyFaction card

210: R-Truth (Judgment Day)

235: Finn Balor Demon Alt Attire

280: Diamond DDP ’98 Alt Attire

And that's your lot for MyRise.