WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough and chapter rewards guide
Unlock Scott Steiner, Rhea Ripley and more with our WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough
Tough news on the WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough front: you need to complete the WWE 2K25 story mode four times in order to unlock everything. Thankfully, it offers a really strong narrative this year, with regular involvement from CM Punk – and lots of neat unlocks, like throwback versions of Scott Steiner and Rhea Ripley. Read on for all chapter rewards and how to get them – and prepare for lots of spoilers, obviously! – in our WWE 2K25 MyRise walkthrough.
WWE 2K25 MyRise personality types
There are three different personality types you can assign to your two wrestlers in MyRise. They are ‘bold and brash’, ‘comedic and fun’, or ‘scheming and calculated’. As well as influencing the path of your storylines, these choices also affect which characters and other treats you unlock, so select carefully. Below you can see what’s unlocked in each chapter, depending on your personality type.
WWE 2K25 MyRise chapter rewards
Here are are all the WWE 2K25 roster additions and other bonuses earned by completing each chapter within MyRise.
Chapter 1: A New Era
- All personalities: Triple H Suit Bundle (Clothing Parts)
- All personalities: Nick Aldis Suit Bundle (Clothing Parts)
- All personalities: Men’s Mutiny Shirt
- All personalities: Women’s Mutiny Shirt
Additional note: Choose ‘Rival Promotion’ as your second character’s background to unlock Japan Dome in Chapter 2. ‘Indies’ and ‘MMA’ have no unlocks in this chapter.
Chapter 2: Mutiny
- All personalities: Japan Dome (if you chose Rival Promotion in Chapter 1)
Chapter 3: Unite
- Bold and brash female: NXT Mutiny Arena
- Bold and brash female: NXT Unity Tag Championship
- Bold and brash female: Kidnapped Manager (Entrance Motion)
- Bold and brash female: Double Team Move: Whirlwind Splash
- Comedic and fun female: NXT Mutiny Arena
- Comedic and fun female: NXT Unity Tag Championship
- Comedic and fun female: Unify Tag Team Championship
- Comedic and fun female: Double Team Move: Whirlwind Splash
- Scheming and calculated female: NXT Mutiny Arena
- Scheming and calculated female: NXT Unity Tag Championship
- Scheming and calculated female: Double Team Move: Whirlwind Splash
Chapter 4: Investigate (male)
- Bold and brash male: NXT Mutiny Championship
- Bold and brash male: NXT Mutiny Championship Destroyed
- Comedic and fun male: Clown Horn (Weapon)
- Comedic and fun male: Clown Shoe (Weapon)
- Comedic and fun male: Juggling Pin (Weapon)
- Comedic and fun male: Lollipop (Weapon)
- Comedic and fun male: Carnival Hammer (Weapon)
- Comedic and fun male: Clown Chair (Weapon)
- Scheming and calculated male: WCW NWO Souled Out 1997 Arena
- Scheming and calculated male: Women’s NWO Shirt
Chapter 4: Investigate (female)
- Bold and brash female: Chosen
- Bold and brash female: Arena Estatal
- Bold and brash female: Japan Hall
- Bold and brash female: Chosen MyFaction card
- Bold and brash female: Monster Truck Entrance
- Comedic and fun female: Women’s Witch Flowery
- Comedic and fun female: Women’s Sand-witch
- Comedic and fun female: Women’s Witch Traditional Hat
- Comedic and fun female: Women’s Witch Traditional Jacket
- Scheming and calculated female: Men’s Mutiny Mask
- Scheming and calculated female: Women’s Mutiny Mask
Chapter 5: Defend
- All personalities: NXT No Mercy Mutiny Arena
- All personalities: CM Punk Mutiny Alt Attire
Chapter 6: Rally
For this chapter, your unlockables depend on which characters you choose to help, rather than your personality. You have to choose one male superstar, and one female. Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley can only be unlocked on your second playthrough.
- Drew McIntyre: None
- Jey Uso: None
- Seth Rollins: Men’s The Shield Jacket
- Seth Rollins: Men’s The Shield Top
- Seth Rollins: Seth Rollins Casual Bundle (Clothing Parts)
- Seth Rollins: Seth Rollins Casual MyFaction card
- Cody Rhodes: Undashing Cody Rhodes
- Cody Rhodes: John Cena ‘12
- Cody Rhodes: Randy Orton ‘15
- Cody Rhodes: Stardust
- Cody Rhodes: Raw 2011 Arena
- Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 31 Daytime Arena
- Cody Rhodes: WrestleMania 31 Nighttime Arena
- Cody Rhodes: R-Truth 2011 Alt Attire
- Becky Lynch: Asuka Mutiny Alt Attire
- Becky Lynch: Bayley ’15 Bundle (Clothing Parts)
- Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch ’14 Irish Dance (Entrance Motion)
- Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch Casual Bundle (Clothing Parts)
- Becky Lynch: Becky Lynch MyFaction reward
- Jade Cargill: Jade Cargill Casual Bundle (Clothing Parts)
- Jade Cargill: Casual Jade Cargill MyFaction reward
- Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair ’14 (Clothing Parts)
- Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair ‘17 (Clothing Parts)
- Charlotte Flair: Charlotte Flair ‘19 (Clothing Parts)
- Charlotte Flair: Natalya ‘14 (Clothing Parts)
- Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley ‘17
- Rhea Ripley: Rhea Ripley ’20
Chapter 7: Attack
- There are no rewards available in this chapter.
Chapter 8: Survive
At the end of Chapter 8, you get to choose to continue as your male character (Reclaim Ending) or female character (Conquer Ending). If you choose the Reclaim Ending, you then start Chapter 9 be choosing one of three allies options: WWE Legends, Indie Wrestlers, or Past 2K MyPlayers. These choices all affect your Chapter 9 unlocks.
- All personalities: Survivor Series MyRise Arena
Chapter 9: Reclaim
- Legends: Scott Steiner ‘03
- Legends: Alundra Blayze Current
- Legends: DDP Current
- Legends: Wrestling Convention Arena
- Legends: Scott Steiner MyFaction card
- Indie Wrestlers: TBA Arena
- Indie Wrestlers: Josie Jane
- Indie Wrestlers: Paragon Jay Pierce
- Indie Wrestlers: Josie Jane MyFaction card
- Indie Wrestlers: Paragon Jay Pierce MyFaction card
- Past 2K MyPlayers: Motion Capture Studio
- Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K19 Buzz
- Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K20 Red
- Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K20 Tre
- Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K23 LJ
- Past 2K MyPlayers: 2K24 The Captain
- All personalities: WrestleMania MyRise 2K25
Chapter 9: Conquer
- All personalities: Raw Mutiny Arena
- All personalities: SmackDown Mutiny Arena
- All personalities: MutinyMania
- All personalities: Throne Smash (Entrance Motion)
- All personalities: Kevin Owens Mutiny Alt Attire
- All personalities: Bayley Mutiny Alt Attire
WWE 2K25 MyRise Live Event rewards
As well as unlocking characters through the MyRise storyline, you can earn them by gaining stars in Live Events. These are accessed by talking to WWE producer Tory Simpkin backstage. Stars carry over to future playthroughs, so there’s no rush to work your way through the rewards list. The table below shows the number of stars needed to unlock each wrestler. Each of them comes with a WWE 2K25 MyFaction card.
- 20: John Cena
- 28: Chase
- 38: La Cangrejita Loca
- 46: Cole Quinn
- 62: Meilee ‘Fanny’ Fan
- 70: Ava Moreno
- 78: Psycho Sally
- 86: El Ordinario
- 94: El Mago Jr
- 124: Manifestation / Soul Siphon Payback
- 132: Hector Flores
- 140: Odyssey Rift
- 148: Geneva Rose MyFaction card
- 164: Barron Blade MyFaction card
- 180: Zero MyFaction card
- 210: R-Truth (Judgment Day)
- 235: Finn Balor Demon Alt Attire
- 280: Diamond DDP ’98 Alt Attire
And that’s your lot for MyRise. For even more essential wrestling content, hit our guides to WWE 2K25 DLC, WWE 2K25 CAWs, and WWE 2K25 locker codes.
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
