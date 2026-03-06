WWE 2K26 locker codes (March 2026) for free MyFaction rewards

If you're looking for WWE 2K26 locker codes then you've come to the right place, as we've already started receiving these sought-after promos during the Early Access period for the game. While there will undoubtedly be more revealed when we reach the official release date, early adopters can now lay their hands on a couple of MyFaction packs to get their journey underway. To find out more, here are the current WWE 2K26 locker codes and how to redeem them, as the process has changed this year.

All WWE 2K26 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

BSTINTWRLD26 – 1x Aftershock Series 1 Basic Pack, 1x Momentum Series 1 Basic Pack [expires March 13, 2026] new!

We're still in the Early Access period, but there's already an 'Early Adopter' WWE 2K26 locker code available for those who join from the beginning, to unlock a couple of basic packs that will get you started in MyFaction.

How to redeem WWE 2K26 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

If you're familiar with the process from previous entries in the series, then you may be a bit confused at first when trying to work out how to redeem WWE 2K26 locker codes, as things are a little different this year. To get your rewards:

From the main menu, select the Options tab. Scroll down and select the Locker Codes option. Use the text box to enter your code exactly as written. Confirmation will appear of the rewards – if you get an error message, then make sure you've used the correct spelling and the code hasn't expired.

If you unlocked any card packs with your locker code, then they can be found by going to the Store tab then finding the MyFaction area and the Unopened Packs section to unwrap them.

Expired WWE 2K26 locker codes

No expired locker codes

At the time of writing there are no expired WWE 2K26 locker codes, as they only just started to be released. However, the first code is only valid until March 13, 2026, so it won't be long until we start filling out this section.

