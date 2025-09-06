NBA 2K26 locker codes guide to free MyCareer and MyTeam items

The active NBA 2K26 locker codes list is underway, with release weekend bringing some neat freebies – including two MyTeam packs, and a drawstring bag for your MyPlayer. To grab these items, all you need to do is input a few letters and numbers within the in-game menus. We'll show you exactly how right here, then steer you through the complete expired and active NBA 2K26 locker codes list.

Active NBA 2K26 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

There are three active NBA 2K26 locker codes as of the game's launch weekend, which already feels more generous than the NBA 2K25 locker codes list ever got. Below is each code, and what it gets you. Scroll on for more details of how to enter the necessary letters and numbers.

2K26-MYTEAM-GAME-CHANGERS – Game Changers option pack

– Game Changers option pack 2K26-CREATOR-CHALLENGE – Game On pack & MyPlayer drawstring bag

– Game On pack & MyPlayer drawstring bag FREE-BOOSTS – Three games of boosts (Skill and Gatorde)

How to use NBA 2K26 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

NBA 2K26 locker codes work similarly to WWE 2K25 locker codes. They can offer free content in various modes – but most of them are applicable to MyTeam.

To input a locker code, move across to MyTeam in the main menu, then enter that mode. Now scroll along the top bar until you get to the Market tab. Select the Locker Codes option, and you're presented with an onscreen keyboard, which you can use to enter your code. Be careful to avoid mistakes – make a single error and you have to start from scratch.

Expired NBA 2K26 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

Thankfully, there are no expired NBA 2K26 locker codes to report as yet – all three of the launch ones still work, as of Saturday, September 6. We'll populate a list right here once the active codes above slide past their sell-by date.

Where to find NBA 2K26 locker codes

(Image credit: 2K)

We're committed to updating this NBA 2K26 locker codes guide throughout the game’s life cycle. For NBA 2K26 locker code releases as they happen, you may also wish to keep tabs on the game’s numerous social media feeds. These are the main ones:

Why is my NBA 2K26 locker code not working?

(Image credit: 2K)

There are three common issues when it comes to deploying locker codes. The first is an obvious one: it may have expired. Misspelling the code is also a repeat problem – make sure you've entered any dashes correctly, for instance. It's also possible you've used the code before. If you’re certain that it’s none of those woes, try raising a ticket directly with 2K Support.

