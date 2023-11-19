Potential WWE 2K24 roster guide with 15 new names set to appear

The WWE 2K24 roster is expected to be drip-fed via social media in early 2024 – and there are already plenty of names who appear to be locked in. Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green and Pat McAfee are surely set for series debuts, while blasts from the past should include Carlito, Nia Jax and Kairi Sane. Below we profile 15 certainties for the next entry in the series, with many more to come, in your WWE 2K24 roster guide.

Bronson Reed

Raw powerhouse Reed had his model created for inclusion in WWE 2K22, only for it to be removed from the final game when he was axed by WWE in August 2021. He returned to the company in December 2022, so an overdue series debut will be straightforward.

Carlito

It’s a long, long time since we’ve seen the apple-spitting Puerto Rican in the series – indeed, his last appearance pre-dated 2K taking over the reins from THQ. That was WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2010, but he’s now primed for a return after multiple appearances during 2023.

Chelsea Green

Green was on and off with WWE from 2018 to 2021, but finally found her niche in 2023 playing a role inspired by ‘Karens’ of the Internet. She’s sampled tag title glory with both Sonya Deville and Piper Niven, and is married to former star Matt Cardona – AKA Zack Ryder – in real life.

Dragon Lee

Lee is one of many names on this list who you may recognise from GR’s WWE 2K23 CAWs guide. Other familiar faces include old faves Paul Wight and Jeff Hardy. Those guys won’t be on the roster as they’re contracted to AEW, but Lee looks like a certainty after being called up to Smackdown in October 2023.

Jade Cargill

Cargill was a standout member of the AEW Fight Forever roster when that game was released in June 2023, having amassed a 60-match unbeaten streak – but has since followed Cody Rhodes in crossing over to WWE. She made her first onscreen appearance in October, and is set for a colossal 2024.

Kairi Sane

This Japanese import was last seen in WWE 2K20, which formed Sane’s second series appearance after a 2K19 debut. Following a two-year absence she returned at Crown Jewel to assist countrywoman Iyo Sky, which should set her up for a WWE 2K24 appearance – even if it’s as DLC.

Lyra Valkyria

GR interviewed Becky Lynch back in 2016, ahead of her meteoric rise to the top of WWE – and now a fellow Irish lass kicker is primed to follow in Lynch’s footsteps. Indeed, Valkyria defeated Big Time Becks to become NXT Women’s Champion in October 2023, and has a strong shot at making the main roster at some stage of 2024.

Maxxine Dupri

Former LA Rams cheerleader Sydney Zmrzel has had an intriguing WWE run. She debuted as valet to Von Wagner – who we’ll get to later – under the name Sofia Cromwell. A change to Maxxine Dupri followed as she was paired with now-departed tag-team MNM, before a surprise face turn to join Alpha Academy. They too will of course be in WWE 2K24.

Nia Jax

Jax was a series regular until WWE 2K22, which is where the above screenshot comes form. That was her final appearance before departing the company in November 2021. She made a surprise cameo at the 2023 Royal Rumble, then returned full-time in September of the same year to feud with Rhea Ripley.

Odyssey Jones

This Syracuse University alumnus has had a quiet 2023 after being promoted from NXT to Raw in April’s WWE Draft. But he doesn’t turn 30 until May 2024, so there’s plenty of time to establish himself on the main roster. Bouts with Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker have demonstrated promise.

Pat McAfee

The former Indianapolis Colts punter seemed a sure deal for the WWE 2K23 roster, having scored fans as both a commentator and occasional in-ring performer. Oddly, he wasn’t granted an appearance, even as DLC. Expect that to change for 2K24, as Visual Concepts looks to secure big names following the departures of Edge and Matt Riddle.

Sanga

There was no place on the WWE 2K23 tag team entrances list for Indus Sher, although two of its members – Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan – could be grouped together manually. WWE 2K24 should provide the chance to complete the trio with Sanga. Hopefully we’ll get a bespoke trio entrance for the nefarious bunch, too.

Tegan Nox

When Candice Michelle and Mia Yim returned to WWE in 2023, Visual Concepts patched their WWE 2K22 models into WWE 2K23 as free DLC. Many expected Welsh scrapper Nox to receive the same treatment, but it wasn’t forthcoming. Expect her to make the WWE 2K24 on-disc roster instead. This screenshot is from WWE 2K22.

Von Wagner

Briefly valeted by Maxxine Dupri in his NXT days, Wagner has feuded with Kyle O’Reilly and Bron Breakker during his low-key WWE run. He played tight-end for the UCF Knights in his university days, and is the son of ‘90s WWF star Beau Beverly, who formed one half of the Beverly Brothers.

Xyon Quinn

Another WWE recruit with history as a high-tier sports athlete. Quinn’s real name is Daniel Vidot, and he played pro rugby league for Canberra Raiders and Brisbane Broncos in his birth nation of Australia. Elimination Chamber takes place in Perth in February 2024, and he’ll surely be targeting a homeland appearance.

