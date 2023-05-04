Complete WWE 2K23 tag team entrances list with all the in-game motions

The preset WWE 2K23 tag team entrances list enables you to put together tandems from the past, present or future – then have them arrive at the squared circle in authentic fashion. There are more than 100 tag team motions in WWE 2K23, and we’ve got them all right here, along with which wrestlers they apply to. Plus they’re being added to all the time: the WWE 2K23 DLC recently saw Hit Row and the Steiner Brothers land in-game. If two-on-two bouts are your thing, then the WWE 2K23 tag team entrances list has everything you need.

How to edit preset WWE 2K23 tag team entrances

Got a team set up using the WWE 2K23 roster, and ready to set them in motion? Cool. Choose ‘Creations’ from the top bar on the home screen, then select the giant ‘Entrance & Victory’ panel. Hit ‘Entrance’, then ‘Team’, and you’re presented with a list of all the tandems in your save. Click on the team you want to edit, and you’ll be taken through their entrance. Now choose ‘Motion’ and pick your fave from the list below.

The complete preset WWE 2K23 tag team entrances list

