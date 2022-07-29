WWE 2K23 guide: Everything we know so far

WWE 2K23 is coming. Or is it? While most expect a sequel to WWE 2K22 to land in early 2023, WWE itself has been noncommittal. There’ve even been rumors of talks with EA. If it is on the way then the first WWE 2K23 trailer should land in the near future, perhaps as soon as the annual Summerslam event. In case that does happen, we’ve rounded everything there is to know so far, such as the likely WWE 2K23 release date, roster, and an initial fan wishlist…

Will there even be a WWE 2K23?

The biggest question of all. WWE 2K22 saw Visual Concepts overcome the disaster that was WWE 2K20, revitalizing the series with genuine physicality, user-friendly mechanics and huge cosmetic upgrades. GR awarded it 3.5 stars, and patches since have bolstered it further.

However, rumors circulated post-release that WWE may have quietly cut ties with 2K, with 2K22 acting as the series’ swansong. In March, wrestling publication Fightful reported WWE had even held talks with EA. The company’s May financial call was non-committal, with new boss Stephanie McMahon praising the recent release, without mentioning 2K23.

"After taking a little more than a year off to improve the game engine, we worked hand in glove with our partners at Take Two Interactive, listened to our customers and fans, and earned back their trust by delivering a game that exceeded their expectations," she said. ”WWE 2K22 was a commercial and critical success with the highest Metacritic scores on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms in franchise history.”

Judging by the tweet below, however, 2K and Visual Concepts reckon WWE 2K23 is good to go:

Historically WWE sim games were an annual pre-Christmas event. That changed following the dreadful feedback to WWE 2K20, and subsequent cancellation of WWE 2K21. WWE 2K22 moved to a release window shortly before WrestleMania, the biggest annual event on the wrestling calendar. You’d anticipate WWE 2K23 doing the same.

WrestleMania 38 took place on April 2-3, 2022, with the WWE 2K22 release date being set three weeks beforehand, on Friday, March 11. If WWE 2K23 follows that template then expect it on Friday, March 10, 2023 – exactly three weekends ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Where can I see the first WWE 2K23 trailer?

WWE 2K22 was announced a full year ahead of its release, at WrestleMania 37 – but remember that the series had been dormant for 18 months at this point. A second trailer followed at Summerslam in August, and that feels like a more likely landing spot for the reveal of WWE 2K23.

The catch? Summerslam is slightly earlier this year, being broadcast from Nashville on Saturday, July 30. If the trailer does materialize we’ll immediately share it here. If not, look for it to land in August or September – perhaps to tie in with Gamescom, which runs from August 24-28.

Who’s going to be on the WWE 2K23 roster?

A whole load of fresh blood. Visual Concepts did a tremendous job with WWE 2K22 DLC, adding many new faces whose rise to Raw or Smackdown occurred late in the development process. As such Omos, Rick Boogs, Doudrop and Commander Azeez will all be in WWE 2K23 from launch, so long as they’re still with the company come the turn of the year.

They’ll be joined by the company’s biggest signing of 2022, Cody Rhodes, and a selection of goodies and baddies who’ve shot to prominence in NXT. Rick Steiner’s son Bron Breakker will surely head this pack, alongside Mandy Rose’s tag partners Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne.

Which wrestlers will be cut from WWE 2K23?

Next year’s entry will bid a fond farewell to many old favorites. Twelve of those who featured in WWE 2K22 have since joined the rival AEW roster, and will therefore be gone from the series. They are:

Ariya Daivari (M, 70)

Cesaro (M, 84)

Isaiah Scott (M, 80)

Jake Roberts (M, 85)

Jeff Hardy (M, 85)

Keith Lee (M, 80)

Kyle O’Reilly (M, 81)

Murphy (M, 77)

Samoa Joe (M, 86)

William Regal (M, 85)

Ember Moon (F, 81)

Toni Storm (F, 80)

In total, almost 50 wrestlers who made WWE 2K22 are no longer with the company. That means there’s also zero chance of seeing Brawn Strowman, Mickie James, Lana, Nia Jax, Tyler Breeze and Fandango on the WWE 2K23 roster.

What’s on the WWE 2K23 features wishlist?

As ever, brilliant independent fan site Operation Sports has a number of excellent suggestions for WWE 2K23. Luke Skywalker would like to see sharable rosters. For instance, a fan could create a comprehensive WCW 1996 roster which you could then download in one hit. GM Mode is where he’d like the biggest changes, with evolving rosters the most tantalizing suggestion: “A wrestler gets fired from the company or brought in, [or you] bring in new created players in an existing Season mode. Three years down the line, I don’t expect the roster to be the same. Hell, some people [on the roster] aren’t even in WWE right now.”

Custom entrance themes always appear high on fan wishlists, but as SmashMan explains, tech restrictions likely render this impossible. “We had custom music on the PS3/360 gen but it disappeared in the PS4/X1 [era],” he writes. “The only games that I know of that support custom soundtracks (Fire Pro Wrestling and MLB The Show) were not on XBOX, and since The Show has gone multiplatform they've dropped it from the PS5 version. This one might be a situation where Xbox doesn't support it in the same way Sony did/does, so it's left off to keep the experience equal across platforms.”

Over on Reddit, wildcharmander1992 wants Royal Rumbles to be overhauled. I simply want the AI improved,” he says. “We have a great little thing where we can add allies and rivals to superstars and I think this needs to have a bigger impact. [Let’s say] Triple H and Randy Orton are in Evolution in your game? They’re Level 4 allies – so they shouldn't be attacking one another in the Royal Rumble unless they're the only two in the ring… By the same token, if an ally is at risk of elimination [there could be] an RNG to determine whether they ignore it or take out their team-mate. Basically, add more immersion to those bouts.