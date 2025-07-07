Amazon Prime Day deals are starting early, here are the 9 best sales I've found for gamers so far
Prime Day deals officially start tomorrow, but those prices are already shifting today
Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, but early discounts are flying onto the shelves. While the official sale kicks off at midnight tonight, Bezos is already getting this party started with a massive range of discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Not only that, but other retailers have also launched their competing sales and are gearing up for a legendary battle.
That means you'll find discounts on everything from games to gadgets across the web right now, and I'm here to take you all the way through it.
These aren't just the first deals I've spotted on Amazon's site. I've made sure to only include the gadgets and peripherals we've tested and verified, and now recommend, on the GamesRadar+ Hardware team. That means you know you're picking up a deal that's actually worth buying and not some cheap tat that just so happens to have a hefty discount.
I've been tracking the best Prime Day deals for gamers for five years now, starting out as a dedicated Deals Editor at our sister site TechRadar, before joining the ranks here at GamesRadar three years ago. Since then, I've been hands on with the latest and greatest releases from the brands you need to know about this week, while tracking their prices day in, day out.
That means I know a good deal when I spot one (and where to go to find them), but I've also personally tested a massive range of the tech on offer this week. I'll steer you clear of the products (and prices) to avoid all the way through this year's massive four-day Prime event.
Amazon Prime Day brings its biggest offers to its members, which means you'll need a subscription to take part.
Amazon Prime | $14.99 per month
Prime for Young Adults (18-24) | $7.49 per month
Today's best Prime Day deals for gamers
1. EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Save $23 - You'll need to be a member to take part in this early Prime Day deal but if you are you can grab my go-to PC controller for just $26.99. That's the lowest price I've ever seen on the 2.4GHz / Bluetooth gamepad.
Read more: EasySMX X10 review
Featured in: Best PC controllers
Buy it if:
✅ You play at a desk setup
✅ You also want a Switch controller
✅ You like fast mechanical face buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play in a couch setup
UK: £39.99 at Amazon
2. JSAUX 2-pack anti-glare screen protector for Switch 2 | $11.99 $5.95 at Amazon
Save $5.95 - Amazon has a 50% discount on this set of JSAUX screen protectors for the Switch 2, just use promo code 4SWITCH2 to get the full discount. These are the matte covers we've been using since launch and they've only dropped to $8.99 in the past.
Featured in: The ultimate Switch 2 starter pack
Buy it if:
✅ You haven't protected your handheld screen yet
✅ You hate glare
Don't buy it if:
❌ You prefer a more substantial application tool
3. Turtle Beach Kone II Air wireless gaming mouse | $119.99 $85 at Amazon
Save $34 - The Turtle Beach Kone II Air has only ever dropped its price to $89.99 in the past, so this $34 saving represents a brand new record-low. This is my go-to for a relaxed palm grip, but you're still getting plenty of additional controls baked in.
Read more: Turtle Beach Kone II Air review
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ You have larger hands
✅ You use a palm grip
✅ You want plenty of buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play competitively
Price check: Walmart: $85 | Best Buy: $89.99
4. Ayn Odin 2 handheld | $449 $399 at Amazon
Save $50 - The Ayn Odin 2 is hardly ever on sale, but Amazon has a $50 discount on the emulation handheld this week. This is the first time I've ever seen that $449 MSRP budge, and considering it's one of Phil's favorites that's a big deal.
Read more: Ayn Odin 2 review
Featured in: Best gaming handheld
Buy it if:
✅ You want a retro emulator
✅ You still want Android access
✅ You need a sturdy build quality
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want an easy plug and play solution
Price check: Walmart: No stock | Best Buy: No stock
5. PowerA Twin Charging Station | $24.99 $19.59 at Amazon
Save $5 - This is the charging station I've been using with my DualSense controllers for a while now and it's always come through strong. I started with the official model but grabbed this slightly more striking design and never looked back. A smaller $5 discount brings us to $19.99 on this budget gizmo.
Buy it if:
✅ You have two controllers
✅ You want to always keep one charged
✅ You like a more angular shape
Don't buy it if:
❌ You use third party gamepads
Price check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Walmart: $25.81
6. Razer Basilisk V3 gaming mouse | $69.99 $39 at Walmart
Save $30 - The Razer Basilisk V3 offers fantastic value for a cheaper wired pointer. While it's regularly on sale these days, it rarely drops below $40 anymore so today's $30 discount at Walmart is working a little harder than usual. It's only ever been $9 cheaper in the past.
Read more: Razer Basilisk V3 review
Featured in: Best gaming mouse
Buy it if:
✅ RGB is a priority
✅ You want plenty of extra controls
✅ You prefer a larger form factor
Don't buy it if:
❌ You play competitively
Price check: Amazon: $39.98 | Best Buy: $39.99
7. Yaber T2 portable projector | $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - The Yaber T2 is already well priced at its $349.99 MSRP, but the 1080p projector has dipped all the way to $249.99 ahead of Prime Day. That's just $10 away from its lowest price yet and considering I found excellent value in that original price tag during testing it's a must-see.
Read more: Yaber T2 review
Featured in: Best projectors for gaming
Buy it if:
✅ You want a truly portable projector
✅ Battery life is a priority
✅ You want a casual viewing experience
Don't buy it if:
❌ You want fast 4K
Price check: Best Buy: $299.99 | Walmart: No stock
UK: £399 at Currys
8. BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX 32-inch Mini LED 4K monitor | $1,199.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - We're jumping up the price scale a little here, but the BenQ Mobiuz has taken a record-breaking discount at Amazon this week. That might only be a small saving, but this 4K Mini LED panel is perfect for PS5 and doesn't see discounts every day.
Read more: BenQ Mobiuz EX321UX review
Featured in: Best PS5 monitors
Buy it if:
✅ You want a high-end panel
✅ You have a PS5 Pro
✅ You'll make use of that KVM switch
Don't buy it if:
❌ You need built-in speakers
Price check: Walmart: $1,099.99 | Best Buy: $1,099.99
9. GameSir Tarantula Pro | $69.99 $59.49 at Amazon
Save $10 - It may not look like it, but the GameSir Tarantula Pro is one of our favorite controllers for the Nintendo Switch. Not only that, but it's taken an early Prime Day discount this week. While it's $4 above its previous record-low this is the only discount I've seen in months.
Read more: GameSir Tarantula Pro review
Featured in: Best Nintendo Switch controllers
Buy it if:
✅ You play in docked mode
✅ You prefer symmetrical thumbsticks
✅ You'll use the extra back buttons
Don't buy it if:
❌ You like asymmetrical thumbsticks
Price check: Walmart: $69.99 | Best Buy: $69.99
Is Amazon Prime Day good for gaming deals?
Prime Day offers up some fantastic deals for gamers every year, but Amazon itself is far better for console games and accessories and PC peripherals than it is for actual desktops and gaming laptops. Thankfully, competing sales from retailers like Newegg and Best Buy often swoop in with their own discounts that are regularly some of the best of the year.
I see a few themes re-emerging every year, though.
Amazon Prime Day deals often drop record-low prices on the gadgets and games that were released towards the tail end of last year. For many of these holiday releases, this is the first major sale where their brands are going to be comfortable offering up heavier discounts. If you've been eyeing up a new keyboard or controller that hit the shelves late last year it's well worth bookmarking their landing pages.
When will Amazon Prime Day begin?
Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 8 this year, so we've got one more day to wait before the main sale begins. That said, there's already plenty on the shelves worth inspecting with record-breaking discounts up for grabs right now.
This year's sale will run all the way through the week, with four days of savings coming to an end on July 11.
Live updates
My go-to controller is cheaper than ever
This is one of my favorite early Prime Day deals. The EasySMX X10 is down to $26.99 at Amazon right now, the lowest price I've seen so far. This gamepad is always parked at my desk. It's a super simple wireless gamepad but still features clacky mechanical face buttons and its own set of back paddles for additional inputs as well. You're usually paying three-figures for those clicky ABXYs if you opt for Razer, but the X10 is already far cheaper without a Prime Day discount.
It's also compatible with Nintendo Switch, but I've found the 2.4GHz receiver is much stronger in a desk setup. Parked a good distance from a couch, it can struggle to maintain a speedy input on Nintendo Switch.
EasySMX X10 |
$49.99 $26.99 at Amazon
Under 24? You can get 50% Amazon Prime
You'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of this week's Prime Day deals, but if you're aged 18-24 you can grab the $14.99 subscription for 50% off.
That works out as $7.49 per month and still offers all the shipping, streaming, and exclusive discounts as the full membership.
Prime Young Adults |
$14.99 $7.49 at Amazon
Top tip: check other retailers
We're only just getting started with this year's Prime Day deals, but it bears repeating - always check other retailers before heading to checkout. July is a competitive month and stores are looking to outdo each other constantly. That means some retailers will be offering lower prices, but it also means you could save in other ways.
Even if sites like Best Buy and Walmart are price-matching Amazon, I often see additional incentives added to sweeten the deal. This could come in the form of extra free subscriptions or additional discounts on other accessories. Prime Day isn't all about Amazon, and you'd be surprised how often competing stores will undercut Bezos.
Ben's found some fantastic Prime Day board game deals already
Our resident Tabletop Editor Ben has been scouring Amazon all morning for early Prime Day board game deals and found a bunch that are already worth your attention. Between a 47% discount on the always-popular Ticket to Ride and a $21 saving on classic Carcassonne, things are already looking strong this week.
Read more: A couple of legendary board games just dropped in price by almost 50%
Ticket to Ride |
$49.99 $26.39 at Amazon
Carcassonne |
$41.99 $20.15 at Amazon
Some products to watch
There are a number of gadgets that have jumped up in price over the weekend - a sure sign that big things are coming on Prime Day itself. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, for example, was sitting pretty at $224 on Amazon's site towards the end of last week. That's shot up to $354 today. These are the kinds of products you want to be watching when midnight strikes, Amazon is upping the prices now so that it can shout about a larger saving when its official sale begins.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless | now $354, was $224 at Amazon
Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | now $199.99, was $129.99 at Amazon
Assassin's Creed: Shadows | now $69.99, was $49.99 at Amazon
Orzly Nintendo Switch 2 case | now $34.99, was $23.52 at Amazon
Let's get ready to rumble!
Amazon Prime Day may officially kick off at midnight tonight, but there's already a massive range of savings to check out. Ealy discounts are nothing new - I see products hitting record-low prices in the lead up to official Prime Day deals every year. I'll be scouting those shelves all week long, though, so stay in touch for my top picks.