Amazon Prime Day deals are starting early, here are the 9 best sales I've found for gamers so far

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, but early discounts are flying onto the shelves. While the official sale kicks off at midnight tonight, Bezos is already getting this party started with a massive range of discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. Not only that, but other retailers have also launched their competing sales and are gearing up for a legendary battle.

That means you'll find discounts on everything from games to gadgets across the web right now, and I'm here to take you all the way through it.

These aren't just the first deals I've spotted on Amazon's site. I've made sure to only include the gadgets and peripherals we've tested and verified, and now recommend, on the GamesRadar+ Hardware team. That means you know you're picking up a deal that's actually worth buying and not some cheap tat that just so happens to have a hefty discount.

Quick deals

Today's best Prime Day deals for gamers

1. EasySMX X10 controller | $49.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - You'll need to be a member to take part in this early Prime Day deal but if you are you can grab my go-to PC controller for just $26.99. That's the lowest price I've ever seen on the 2.4GHz / Bluetooth gamepad. Read more: EasySMX X10 review Featured in: Best PC controllers Buy it if: ✅ You play at a desk setup

✅ You also want a Switch controller

✅ You like fast mechanical face buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You play in a couch setup UK: £39.99 at Amazon

2. JSAUX 2-pack anti-glare screen protector for Switch 2 | $11.99 $5.95 at Amazon

Save $5.95 - Amazon has a 50% discount on this set of JSAUX screen protectors for the Switch 2, just use promo code 4SWITCH2 to get the full discount. These are the matte covers we've been using since launch and they've only dropped to $8.99 in the past. Featured in: The ultimate Switch 2 starter pack Buy it if: ✅ You haven't protected your handheld screen yet

✅ You hate glare Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer a more substantial application tool UK: £10.99 £8.79 at Amazon

5. PowerA Twin Charging Station | $24.99 $19.59 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is the charging station I've been using with my DualSense controllers for a while now and it's always come through strong. I started with the official model but grabbed this slightly more striking design and never looked back. A smaller $5 discount brings us to $19.99 on this budget gizmo. Buy it if: ✅ You have two controllers

✅ You want to always keep one charged

✅ You like a more angular shape Don't buy it if: ❌ You use third party gamepads Price check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Walmart: $25.81 UK: £19.99 £12.99 at Currys

Is Amazon Prime Day good for gaming deals?

Prime Day offers up some fantastic deals for gamers every year, but Amazon itself is far better for console games and accessories and PC peripherals than it is for actual desktops and gaming laptops. Thankfully, competing sales from retailers like Newegg and Best Buy often swoop in with their own discounts that are regularly some of the best of the year.

I see a few themes re-emerging every year, though.

Amazon Prime Day deals often drop record-low prices on the gadgets and games that were released towards the tail end of last year. For many of these holiday releases, this is the first major sale where their brands are going to be comfortable offering up heavier discounts. If you've been eyeing up a new keyboard or controller that hit the shelves late last year it's well worth bookmarking their landing pages.

When will Amazon Prime Day begin?

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on July 8 this year, so we've got one more day to wait before the main sale begins. That said, there's already plenty on the shelves worth inspecting with record-breaking discounts up for grabs right now.

This year's sale will run all the way through the week, with four days of savings coming to an end on July 11.