The new Razer Raiju V3 Pro might be the most authentic third-party controller PlayStation has ever had

Unlike so many officially licensed PlayStation Pro controllers, this generation's Raiju feels authentic to PlayStation. This isn't a pro controller that's trying to bring an Xbox feel to PS5 players; it's a PS5 controller amplified into an absolute weapon of a controller. With six extra buttons, a similar speedy actuation to the Wolverine V3 controllers, and TMR thumbsticks, this is absolutely a new gold standard for competitive PlayStation players. That said, a lack of physical customization options and an absence of any rumble or haptic feedback hold the Raiju V3 Pro back. The blame for that lies at PlayStation's door, however, not Razer's.

Razer's first officially licensed pro controller for PS5 held a lot of promise. The Wolverine V2 Pro never became my favorite gamepad though, because its back buttons were all over the place, its build quality felt like a Hasbro toy, and its price was through the roof. When it launched, its suite of features was hard to ignore, but compared to a burgeoning market of PS5 controllers that swiftly followed its arrival, it fell by the wayside, and Razer went back to the drawing board.

The original Razer Raiju was one of the very first officially licensed PlayStation 4 controllers, and it helped to bring a new wave of pro controllers to Sony's platform as well as the mainstream market. We haven't seen a Raiju launch this generation, and I'm so glad Razer kept it in its back pocket until now. You see, Razer really did go back to the drawing board after the Wolverine V2 Pro. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro launched on Xbox back in August of 2024, and since then, the brand's gamepad division has been on a tear.

This edition of the Raiju brings the Wolverine's excellent mouse switch design to PS5 and PC players, but with more ergonomic grips, symmetrical TMR thumbsticks, and six extra buttons that are such a vast improvement over the Wolverine V2 Pro's. Perhaps more importantly, Razer has abandoned the needlessly high $249 price point, opting to stick with the rest of the high-end controller pack here, at least in the UK. There's no cheaper Tournament Edition, but for $219.99 / £199.99, it mocks the DualSense Edge for trying to call itself a "pro" controller at this type of price point.

Design

Almost every officially licensed PS5 Pro controller made by a third party feels like it's trying to be an Xbox controller in disguise. There's definitely a place for debating the benefits and drawbacks of asymmetrical and symmetrical thumbsticks, but PlayStation controllers have always had symmetrical ones. I think it's a fair comment to say that this type of gamepad is an intrinsic part of PlayStation's DNA, and although the Xbox controller fanbase tends to be a little louder in online forums, there are loads of gamers who prefer the symmetrical layout that PlayStation gives them.

I'm not sure I prefer one over the other these days, but I know I love symmetrical controllers, and it pains me that you really don't see many of them in this day and age.

The first reason that I love the Raiju V3 Pro is that it doesn't feel like it's forcing the Xbox layout onto PlayStation gamers. This makes the Raiju feel so authentic to PlayStation, and it's bizarre that five years into this console generation, it feels like it's filling a gap in the market as a result.

The new Raiju is available in all black or in a black and white color, which arguably fits in with the rest of Sony's own PS5 hardware a bit better. It feels very similar to the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro thanks to its use of a lot of the same features, but it doesn't feel like an Xbox controller. Longer grips, a very distinct set of triggers, and that signature touchpad and PlayStation Home button make it feel like a PlayStation gamepad, not something that's been ported over from Microsoft's platform.

The same rubberized grips are here as they are on the Wolverine V3, although they don't feel as premium as they do on the Xbox version, for reasons I'll come onto shortly. One of the biggest design flaws for me has to be the D-pad, which feels a lot more floaty compared to the Wolverine's. In fact, it feels as out of place and spongy as the one on the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, and it's maybe the only part of the controller I'd happily swap out.

There are six extra buttons here - four back buttons and two extra bumpers. Thanks to elongated grips, the back buttons are sublimely comfortable, even more so than the ones on the Wolverine V3. The way that they're shaped means that my middle fingers sit on the top ones, and my ring fingers sit on the bottom ones. However, my middle fingers wrap around the grips so comfortably that I can easily actuate the bottom pair of back buttons with the tips of my middle fingers, and the top set with their inner knuckles.

I've never found another controller with four back buttons placed in such a comfortably versatile way, and although it might take you some re-learning if you've used back buttons differently in the past, this is a truly excellent method I'd recommend giving a try. Hats off to Razer's product engineers - I'm not even sure this was an intended bit of design, but it gives the Raiju V3 Pro an entirely different way to be enjoyed.

Features

To really explain the biggest downside about the Raiju V3 Pro, I need to talk to you about licensing parameters.

When a third-party brand enters a deal with PlayStation or Microsoft to make a controller, they have certain criteria they have to stick to. Third-party Xbox controllers, until recently, weren't able to be wireless if they weren't homemade by Xbox. That meant a lot of limited functionality, and for whatever reason, Xbox laxed that part of its licensing. All of a sudden, we saw an influx of wireless Xbox controllers with charging stands and excellent features, and it was a huge quality-of-life bonus for anyone looking for a new Xbox Series X controller.

One of PlayStation's licensing parameters this generation is that third-party controllers cannot have any type of haptic feedback or rumble. This is to bolster the strength of the DualSense and DualSense Edge, and make their Haptic feedback something that only first-party pads have access to. That's been incredibly annoying up until now, but testing the Raiju V3 Pro is the first time I feel as though this licensing parameter is really limiting the hardware that's being made for PlayStation's platform. Not having the haptics, I can maybe understand, but not even having rumble leaves the Raiju feeling cheap, lightweight, and lacking in a premium feel that I'd argue players should get for their $200 price of entry.

All that to say, the Raiju V3 Pro doesn't have any rumble motors, vibration, or feedback, and that's a real shame, because compared to the Wolverine V3 controllers, its grips feel a bit more hollow. I did hope that Razer might follow the lead set by the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro and make it so that when in PC mode, rumble motors in the grips come to life, but that isn't the case here.

It's the first TMR controller on PlayStation, and with six extra buttons working alongside its thumbsticks, that makes it a FPS enthusiast's must-have.

