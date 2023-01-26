Victrix Pro BFG Controller Review: "Like water, my friend"

Despite being cheaper than much of the competition, the Victrix Pro BFG offers deep customisation and excellent performance for PS5, PS4 and PC. If you can forgo vibration, this is one of the best controllers on the market right now.

The Victrix Pro BFG is a pro controller for PS5, PS4, and PC. Not to get too philosophical about a gamepad, but for the duration of my time testing it, I couldn't stop hearing that old Bruce Lee adage in my head: "be like water, my friend". Because no matter what game I decided to boot up, the BFG had a trick up its sleeve for me. Whether it was an alternate D-pad option, a taller analog stick, or a "fightpad" attachment that gave me six face buttons, there was no game I could throw this controller at and not have an advantage with. It may not have some of the fancier bespoke features of other best PS5 controllers, but it's a stripped back, performance-driven gamepad that feels great to use.

At only $179.99 / £179.99, it's notably cheaper than a lot of other PS5 controllers with four back buttons (the DualSense Edge, in particular, which only has two) and yet, it offers some of the best performance and deepest customisation options you can find in a controller not made by Thrustmaster. For that reason, it's one of the best controllers on the market.

Design and Features

It's hard to talk about the design of this controller in any constant state, because it's more like a blank canvas - something that you can change to your liking as you work on that perfect speedrun, that new high score, or that clip-worthy team kill. Like some of the best PC controllers, the Victrix Pro BFG is completely modular, meaning you can swap out the facial components with any of the attachments in its case to suit you and the game you're playing. If you're a fan of offset sticks, they're yours. If you prefer a traditional 4-way D-pad, there's a nostalgic option for you.

For a controller that's cheaper than much of its competition, you get a surprising amount for your money. Inside the case you'll find stick gate replacements, a small screwdriver to quickly remove and fix down modules, there are two D-pad replacements, and some analog stick variants, too. One of these, which I appreciated to no end, was the taller FPS-oriented right stick which allows for smaller aiming adjustments than is typically possible on a controller.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The Pro BFG can be used wirelessly with a small USB dongle, or in wired mode via USB-C. In your seemingly bottomless case, you should also find a braided cable which spans three meters, and the dongle.

One of the great design pros of this controller is that the small screws that lock each module into place can't come out. This is fantastic because they're the sort of thing that would be all too easily lost, and only replaced by a whole other controller purchase. To me, this is a good faith-builder you don't see all that often.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

On the back of the controller you'll find four back buttons that are programmable into three custom profiles. While Victrix's PC software doesn't seem to support the controller at time of writing, there is a handy user guide available on the company's website which walks you through various processes of remapping and recalibrating. Rest assured this is very easy, and for the most part, can be worked out without the help of the user guide.

Finally, in terms of features, there are trigger stops you control via switches on the back of the controller, as well as a great "Tournament Lock" mode. This stops the system buttons from being accidentally pressed during a tournament which can cause disqualification. On the front of the controller you'll find a function button that, when held and used with the up and down D-pad keys, can adjust game volume. Alternatively, you can press the function button twice to mute yourself, or hold it down and use L1 and R1 to cycle through audio profiles.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Performance

If you haven't guessed already, I've been very happy with how the Victrix Pro BFG has been performing in all the various games I've been playing. Especially games that I feel I need a competitive edge in, the controller feels like the perfect tool for the job. While I suspect I've done more changing and swapping than most people will, the design, grippy cushioning, and back buttons always feel comfortable in the hands.

Unfortunately, it's not perfect. Like the fastest supercars that are stripped down the core essentials to cater only to speed, the Pro BFG ditches any kind of vibration or haptic feedback functionality. While this was an immediate bummer, especially when playing the PS5's first party exclusives like God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, I didn't miss it for long. Once that extra functionality was genuinely helping me play the games, I didn't even think about it.

In particular, the back buttons were excellent to use. Positionally, they sit in similar places the ones on the Nacon Revolution Unlimited, or the Razer Raiju Tournament Edition, except they're bigger, easier to press, and feel like something that's been added with comfort in mind. I find these back buttons give me so much more functionality in competitive FPS games like HUNT: Showdown or Apex Legends that often require control over the camera at all times. Having just reviewed the DualSense Edge, this controller really made me re-appreciate having four extra buttons as opposed to just the two.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Sadly, one customiseable feature I felt was missing was any ability to increase the weight. Straight away, the Pro BFG feels extremely light. As someone who typically prefers more substantial gamepads that offer a bit more heft, I would have really appreciated the ability to slot some small weights into the grips. With no haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, or even rumble, this is something that would have provided a bit more game feel.

The only other slight drawback in performance came from using the BFG in wireless mode. Being so stripped back, I expected the battery life to be better than it was, but it really only lasted as long as the regular DualSense - so a little less than 20 hours. On the other hand, charging time felt noticeably quicker than any other wireless controller I've used, so it's swings and roundabouts. I did have one instance of pairing becoming an issue mid-game, but other than that, the wireless dongle was very stable.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Should you buy the Victrix Pro BFG Controller?

If you put water in a cup, it becomes the cup. If you put water in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. In the same way, whatever gaming task I put the Victrix Pro BFG to, it became the best controller for the job because it offered me truly optimum performance. There are definitely some drawbacks here - the BFG is obnoxiously stripped back in the pursuit of greatness. But in my opinion, the value for money and pure versatility that you get with this controller is absolutely worth it. In particular, the modular build and array of components is a standout, and the four back buttons are as comfortable as they are useful.

For me, this is an easy recommendation as a PS5 and PC controller - almost in spite of the small issues. Many gamers have been disgruntled with the high price of the DualSense Edge, and while the Victrix Pro BFG isn't cheap by any means (especially during cost of living crises) it chooses to be cheaper than the competition while reaffirming the things that truly add value to this type of gaming accessory.

How we tested the Victrix Pro BFG Controller

The Victrix Pro BFG was my PS5 controller of choice for just over two weeks before this review. I used it in combination with the DualSense Edge to get as many comparative notes as I could. To test modular functionality I swapped out various attachments and played as many genres of games as I could. Predominantly, I used the Pro BFG to play FPS games like HUNT: Showdown, and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. Elsewhere, I played God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Rollerdrome. For platforming and fighting games I played Tekken 7, and Towerfall ascension. I used the controller in both wired and wireless mode on PS5 and PC.

To read more about how we test the latest gaming tech, you can check out our Hardware Policy.

