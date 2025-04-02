GameSir Cyclone 2 review: “The checklist this brand has built a reputation on”

The GameSir Cyclone 2 is up there with the best value pro controllers on the market right now, not least because of its TMR thumbsticks and the comfort this brand has become known for. It does fall short when compared to other pro controllers with more physical attributes, however, so those looking for the last word in performance and customization really should look elsewhere.

The GameSir Cyclone 2 has been garnering a lot of praise lately. Whenever someone takes to Reddit, asking the hive mind which gamepad they should buy, this is one of the most frequent recommendations I see these days. In many ways, I can understand why, since it feels like the quintessential GameSir controller. It gets you a lot of great pro features, well-placed back buttons, and asymmetrical sticks for well under $100 / £100, and that’s the checklist this brand has built a reputation on.

But to climb the lofty heights of the best PC controller leaderboard, you have to pack some serious punches these days. The Cyclone 2 does sport lots of great features, but unlike a lot of this brand’s gamepads, I’m at a loss trying to figure out what its USP is. The GameSir Tarantula Pro that it launched alongside feels so distinct in comparison. It has an identity and stands apart from the GameSir pantheon, but the Cyclone 2 feels eerily similar to the G7 SE and the Kalied options that exist already.

For its $55 / £55 price, I want to be clear and say that this is still an excellent gamepad. It feels unfair of me to call the Cyclone 2 overhyped or overrated because if anything, all the praise online shows that the masses are starting to realize just how great this brand’s controllers are. But does the Cyclone 2 do enough to really stand out when you consider what else is out there?

Design

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you blindfolded someone, put the GameSir Cyclone 2 in their hands, and then swapped it out for the GameSir Kaleid and Kaleid Flux, I think they might struggle to know which is which. Sure, the Cyclone 2 has fewer sharp edges and more comfortably rounded corners, but in weight, dimensions, feel, and pretty much everything else, this is something we’ve seen before. That isn’t necessarily a bad thing, however. The T4 Kaleid was one of the first GameSir controllers I tested, and it’s still up there with my favorites. This is the classic GameSir feel of an offset thumbstick pro controller that has well-placed back buttons and a nice RGB undertone to it. I guess the reason that disappoints me is that this manufacturer launches so many controllers that you kind of expect them to iron out creases or actually innovate with each new version. This doesn’t do that, and after testing and loving the Tarantula which felt like a breath of fresh air, the Cyclone feels as though it’s behind the times.

It’s just a shame that it doesn’t have a stronger identity among GameSir’s other controllers because that translates to a jack of all trades that doesn’t stand out as a workhorse in any one area.

The Cyclone 2 weighs in at just 229 grams, giving it a very light, hollow feeling in the hands, despite its nice appearance. It isn’t as transparent as the Kaleid pads, but it has an air of see-through visage that lets some subtle RGB shine through the front of its grips. Its metallic thumbsticks do feel a lot more substantial than the rest of the package would suggest though. They clack from side to side with no degree of shuddery echo, and the microswitch face buttons and D-pad feel responsive without veering into the Kalied’s spongy sensations. Still, I can’t help but feel it would be a greatly improved ergonomic product overall if there was a bit more heft to it.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Another improvement I’d argue would really make the Cyclone 2 stand out is a second pair of back buttons. I said the same in my review of the Tarantula Pro, but it’s about time this brand puts its perfect back button placement to better use and gives us something with even more functionality. Luckily, the two back buttons here are nice and large, making them so easy to find when you naturally grip the pad.

The Cyclone 2 is available in Black and White, although Amazon also has a listing for a pure White model that cuts out the gold trim on the original White variant. I also see a Pink version listed on Amazon, but there are no images available, so maybe that’s coming soon? You can buy the Cyclone 2 with or without a charging stand which has room for its wireless USB dongle, a design flourish I’m always going to give a shoutout to.

Features

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

It’s the features list that does set the Cyclone 2 apart from its GameSir predecessors though, because, like the Tarantula Pro and the PB Tails Crush Defender before it, this pad sports new TMR thumbsticks. These are still a huge novelty at the time of writing, and the Cyclone 2 does hold the bronze medal for being only the third available controller to wield this type of thumbstick technology. TMR, or Tunelling Magneto-Resistance, advances the innovations of Hall Sensor thumbsticks that act like a vaccine to stick drift. The tiny magnets in TMR sensors take things further, allowing even more accuracy in terms of registering points on an axis, and relaying those signals quicker. In short, you get even more scope for accuracy with TMR thumbsticks and opportunities for much faster polling rates.

The Cyclone 2 has the ability to reach a 1,000Hz polling rate, which still isn’t all that common in pro controllers. The best Xbox Series X controllers, for example, are locked to 400Hz when connected to their console. Microswitch face buttons aboard the Cyclone 2 add to that speedy response as well, and although I’d argue the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro still has it beat in terms of speed, there are few controllers that feel this responsive.

Hall Sensor triggers here have cleverly designed integrated stop switches on them. These free up space from the back of the pad, but as clever as they are, they are a bit tricky to use. They’re also tiny and would be easy to miss if you weren’t looking for them.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Connectivity-wise, you’ve got a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C connector for charging and wired play, and magnetic capacitors on the back that allow for charging through the stand. Alongside USB and Wireless modes, you can also connect the Cyclone 2 through Bluetooth, giving it plenty of versatility outside its formalized Switch and PC compatibility.

I personally like how simple the function buttons are on the Cyclone 2. There’s a power button, an M button for mapping the back buttons, and then just three simple functions; an options, a menu, and a screenshot button. These are much more scannable and placed far better than on the Tarantula Pro.

The Cyclone 2 can be set up and customized through the new GameSir Connect software, which is really easy to configure and has a nice layout, letting you set deadzones and input curves, or remap buttons and switch between profiles. You can also use 6-axis on Switch for motion controls, and turbo modes are here if you want them too. All in all, the Cyclone 2 has plenty of features for its price.

Performance

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

As I’ve found with the other TMR controllers I’ve tested thus far, the added accuracy and sensitivity you can get from them make a massive difference. These are quickly becoming my favorite type of thumbstick to use in FPS games, mainly because I feel like the small adjustments I want to make are viable, but not as unruly as they can be on some Hall sensors or traditional potentiometer sticks. Sniping or shotgunning in Hunt: Showdown 1896 feels precise and crisp, and even in faster-paced FPS games like Splitgate, I feel I can keep up with other PC players who are using a mouse to aim.

Where this controller feels right at home is in third-person action games, mainly because it’s so comfortable. Replaying Shadow of Mordor with tactile microswitch buttons makes Tallion’s sword swings feel like they flow with Numenorian might, and using the back buttons to control his running speed can make for really comfortable movement around the Black lands of Mordor.

I found this comfort was also a big plus when playing Avowed and clearing portions of the map I hadn’t explored yet. This kind of chilled-out session didn’t really call for the huge functionality of the Azeron Cyborg II, so a controller like the Cyclone 2 made for a fitting alternative.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

My go-to platformer to test controllers with is Celeste, and although I usually prefer an 8-way D-pad for platforming games, the Cyclone 2 still felt like an absolute weapon for precise mountain climbing. The TMR thumbsticks, yet again, just felt so much more reliable than any other for platforming. Often, I feel like potentiometers can miss out on the nuance of diagonal directions in games like these, and I never have that issue with this pad in hand.

One of the only potential problems I came across with the Cyclone was when I was playing Dragon Ball Sparking Zero because the responsive microswitch buttons started to squeak at me under the pressure of all those rapid inputs. Knowing the other GameSir controllers I’ve used long-term, I wouldn’t guess that wear and tear will be an issue, but that kind of noise does not fill me with confidence and isn’t exactly what you want to hear within the first 20 hours of playtime.

Should you buy the GameSir Cyclone 2?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you’re looking for an asymmetrical controller under $70 / £70, the GameSir Cyclone 2 should absolutely be on your shortlist, but if you’re looking for something that’ll specialize in one area or draw the absolute best performance out of you, you’ll likely need to go further up the price range. There’s great value for money to be had here, and in that respect, it’s definitely one of the best controllers money can buy just now.

It’s just a shame that it doesn’t have a stronger identity among GameSir’s other controllers because that translates to a jack of all trades that doesn’t stand out as a workhorse in any one area. Then again, maybe you’re looking for a solid all-rounder in this price range. But then again, why not go for even cheaper when the EasySMX X10 already exists?

It seems to me that the Cyclone 2’s biggest draw is its TMR thumbsticks, especially at this price point. If I were looking for the ultimate PC controller, however, I’d want a little more in the way of physical attributes, not just the impressive software suite that GameSir Connect grants you. If that’s what you’re looking for, I’d recommend something with a modular design, some swappable thumbstick tops, and more than two back buttons.

How I tested the GameSir Cyclone 2

I put the GameSir Cyclone 2 through its paces and tested it in much the same way I go about testing any pro controller these days. I played a wide range of genres and games, testing the Cyclone’s comfort, functionality, customization, and battery life. Games tested include Celeste, Avowed, Middle Earth Shadow of Mordor, Hunt Showdown, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Splitgate, and more. I compared my experience closely with my time spent using the GameSir Kalied controllers, the Tarantula Pro, and the PB Tails Crush Defender.

For more on how we test controllers, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

