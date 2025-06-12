My favorite Nintendo Switch accessory was done dirty by Switch 2, now it's cheaper than ever

The Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and while everyone's enjoying that larger display and mouse sensor, Hori's looking to shift stock of its older Split Pad Pro controller. If you're sticking with the OG handheld for the foreseeable future, this is one discount you'll want to check out.

The Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set has tumbled all the way down to just $39.99 at Amazon this week, a full $40 off its $79.99 MSRP. Before the new handheld released, this Joy-Con alternative (and the handy hub that connects it for docked play) had only ever hit $60 during sales events. That's not bad for one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market, though it's easy to see why those numbers have hit a new record-low.

The Split Pad Pro uses a rail connection method to attach to either side of the original Switch tablet and can't be used separately as a wireless controller. That means it's pretty much redundant for handheld Nintendo Switch 2 setups thanks to that magnetic connection - though it may still have its place for docked mode.

Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The Hori Split Pad Pro Attachment Set includes both the split Joy-Con replacement gamepads and a handy USB-A hub to connect them together for docked play. Before the Switch 2 dashed it from existence, it only ever dropped to $60 when on sale - now it's plummeted down to just $39.99. Buy it if: ✅ You're sticking with the OG Switch

✅ You play in both handheld and docked mode

✅ You want extra back buttons Don't buy it if: ❌ You fully upgraded to Switch 2 already Price check: Best Buy: $39.99 | Walmart: No stock

Should you buy the Hori Split Pad Pro?

(Image credit: Future)

I first reviewed the Hori Split Pad Pro two years ago, and then I bought it outright again when tragedy (a chompy puppy) befell the thumbsticks. Before I got my hands on the Nintendo Switch 2, this was my daily driver for all Switch gameplay. The wider base, larger controls, and chunky grips make for a vastly more comfortable experience overall, while the additional back buttons provide a tactile, easily reachable set of quick-access controls as well.

In short, it's cheaper than an official Joy-Con replacement, feels better, and adds useful functionality on top. What's not to love? Well, maybe the lack of rumble.

I'd recommend the Hori Split Pad Pro to any Switch 1 die-hards looking to give their handheld a new lease of life in the wave of the successor's launch. With both the gamepads and the docked attachment accessory included in this deal, you're covered for both handheld and big-screen play as well.

Those looking for separate wireless controllers to up their multiplayer count will need to look elsewhere. These gamepads only work when connected to either the Nintendo Switch or the Attachment accessory. If you're kitting out a Switch 2 setup, you won't be able to connect these to the side of the tablet like before - but I've tested the USB-A attachment and they still work fine in docked mode.

Of course, there are plenty more Nintendo Switch controllers to check out this week. Or, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch headsets and best Nintendo Switch cases for more accessories.