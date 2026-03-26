<a id="elk-85dfd289-66da-4071-978a-dce8d93f0450"></a><h2 id="when-does-amazon-s-big-spring-sale-end">When does Amazon's Big Spring Sale end?</h2><p id="40fdfcea-6b87-4d1d-b019-d22d519b300a" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Amazon's rolling out the red carpet for a whole bunch of discounts this week, but when does the party end? The Amazon Big Spring Sale officially closes out on March 31, so we've still got a whole weekend to take advantage of these Nintendo Switch deals.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>