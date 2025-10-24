The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 saved me from the pins and needles the Switch 2's Joy-Cons give me

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 has kept my urge to buy the official Switch 2 Pro controller at bay, but I'd still recommend the first-party alternative for Nintendo fans. If you're playing the Switch 2 and that's it, putting up with the tedious setup process of the Ultimate 2 doesn't feel worth it, even despite its cheaper price point. If, like me, you go between the Switch 2, PC, and other platforms, that's where the Ultimate 2 shines the most. Average gamers won't likely notice the difference between the new TMR sticks over the Hall effect versions of its predecessor, so sticking with the original Ultimate is still valid. However, the flashy RGB TMR sticks, extra buttons, and great price point are why it's one of my new go-to pro controllers.

The original 8BitDo Ultimate controller was one of my go-to Switch controllers and a great alternative to the costly Switch Pro Controller, and I've still never bought the latter to this day. It brought a similar asymmetrical form factor to the original Switch but was decked out with Hall effect sticks, which was a big deal at a time when stick-drift was more rampant than ever. Now we've got a real contender for one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers.

A new 8BitDo Ultimate controller has emerged. The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is yet again in a position to rival that of the new and improved Switch 2 Pro controller, as it's not only marginally cheaper with its $59.99 / £69 MSRP, but it's packed with even more accurate TMR sticks, extra buttons, and some flashy RGB lighting to keep all eyes on its third-party benefits.

As a third-party gamepad for Switch 2, its setup is pretty convoluted despite its full Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless support, and it's unable to wake the Switch 2 up from sleep mode, which could be a deal-breaker for some. However, I'm still drawn to the Ultimate 2 as it's not only a comfortable premium experience once you get it running, but a competent PC controller and gamepad for pretty much every platform I threw its way. If you want a cheap alternative to the Switch 2 Pro Controller, it's a fine choice if you can put up with that tedious setup process.

Design

Swipe to scroll horizontally 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Key Specs Price $59.99 / £60 Connection Bluetooth & 2.4GHz Buttons Extra R4 and L4 shoulder buttons, two pro back paddles, trigger mode switches, Battery life 30 hours (equipped with charging dock) Amiibo support No Polling rate 2.4G / Wired 1000Hz Compatibility Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, Steam Deck, mobile platforms

If you've spent any time with the original 8BitDo Ultimate controller, you'll be pretty familiar with the design of the Ultimate 2.



Both controllers share that recognizable asymmetrical "pro" controller design, with a refined ergonomic shape to their grips, and the typical elements of a gamepad, but these are not the same controllers.



It shouldn't take more than a quick glance to notice the new flashy RGB rings around each stick with the Ultimate 2, the most distinguishable difference between the two pads. These aren't new to the 8BitDo controller lineup by any means, and they've popped up on controllers like the 8BitDo Ultimate C before. But as an RGB apologizer, I'm glad they've made a re-appearance for the Ultimate 2's TMR joysticks as they added a bit of extra pizzazz to my Switch 2 and PC setups during testing.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie NEwcombe)

By default, the sticks glow a calming sky blue and are switched to 'light tracing' mode. This mode reacts to button presses and lights up the corresponding corner of the sticks with a bright pink color, but more on that later.

The center buttons are a bit different with this new model. The controller is equipped with a home button that's situated between a view and menu button. Beneath these are the star and square buttons, the latter of which is a new addition to the Ultimate 2.

The back of the controller is also a little different due to its fancy trigger switches. These are located on the upper left and right sides of the back of the pad, above the PL and PR back buttons, and the Bluetooth to 2.4GHz wireless switch. Other than these key differences, it's pretty much a similar 8BitDo Ultimate affair.

It's worth knowing that if you grab the Windows and Android version of this controller, over the Switch-branded iteration, the A and B buttons will be different. If their placement has thrown you off in the images throughout this review, it's because that's the version I was supplied with for this review.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Features

The biggest draw to the new 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller is its inclusion of