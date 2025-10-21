I've been begging for the upgrades in the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con, but they come at a multiplayer cost | Review

The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con are certainly expensive, and their appeal as a multiplayer alternative has diminished since the previous generation as a result. However, their many improvements over the previous generation are tangible and they come with their own nifty tricks as well.

Another handheld brings a new generation of controllers, and 2025's Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con represent the first time Ninty itself has ever iterated on its now-iconic gamepads. A grown up design, upgraded rumble, and improved thumbsticks herald in a new generation with a particularly smooth fanfare, but there's plenty more to these mini clickers that meets the eye.

I've had my Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con in-hand since release day, having spent the last eight years with near permanent hand cramp from the originals. With all your standard Ninty features and more, they're undeniably the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers on the market but what exactly has Mario changed this time around? And should you be stocking up on extras?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $99.99 / £69.99 Connection Wireless / physically attached Buttons 27 Battery life 20 hours Amiibo support Yes Haptics Yes Motion control Yes

Design

Side by side, the new Joy-Con 2 controllers look far more sophisticated than their ancestors. The original gamepads were nice and easy for small hands but notoriously uncomfortable for us older players. A squat form factor, smaller controls, and short height made for almost torturous longer sessions by the end of the Switch's life.

Enter the new guard. The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con have been stretched, covered in a gorgeous matt finish (similar to that of the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller), and benefit from larger thumbsticks and buttons to boot.

That's a quick tick for nearly every fix the original gamepads were crying out for, but there's more.

The actual aesthetic of these gamepads has undergone a pretty radical transformation, at least by Nintendo's standards. Gone is the cold hard plastic and in its place is a nicely soft, almost marled, dark gray. Of course, those looking to collect a million different color combinations are going to be disappointed this time around, but it's a far sleeker look for a $450 console overall.

There's still a pop of color this time around. Nintendo wants to keep its red / blue design language, but has faded those brighter tones and relegated them to the inside of the Joy-Con 2 instead. You'll also find these accents around the thumbsticks to add a little more life as well.

Speaking of those internal slots, Ninty has opted for magnets rather than the original's mechanical rail system for attaching its Joy-Con. It's a much better system. Rather than a fiddly release button and small fragile parts locking together, we've got an easy quick-release around the back and a sideways connection motion rather than vertical.

Overall, it's that taller shape and larger controls that make the biggest difference. I've been using the Joy-Con 2 for months now and I've only ever cramped once, and that was my fault. I was curled around a too-late night Donkey Kong Bananza session, with my hands at odd angles, mashing Y for about five minutes straight.

The backs of these gamepads are still flat, so there isn't an additional grip to hold onto like the Hori Split Pad Pro from the previous generation. That's a little disappointing, but it does allow the entire system to stay slimline.

I feel like I can actually stretch out on this gamepad, comfortably spinning that thumbstick for hours on end without having to curl my hand to maintain control over a tiny nub.

In fact, those thumbsticks represent possibly the greatest improvement to the Joy-Con 2's design overall.

Aside from being physically smaller, the original sticks would often grate against the side of the controller, hitting cold plastic and adding resistance as I tried to pan around. There's a buffer here, though. The end of that extension is far more cushioned, adding to precision, comfort, and overall tactility.

Features

Straight off the bat you know that the Joy-Con 2 can do everything Nintendo wants you to be able to do on the Nintendo Switch 2. Motion controls, GameChat launching, wake functionality, and Amiibo support are all in the box and ready to go, but there's more.

The Switch 2 also heralds in support for mouse controls. The right controller essentially flips on its attachment side and can be controlled just like a computer mouse, with a sensor underneath. The experience is surprisingly intuitive.

Yes, it's more cramped than a traditional rodent. If you're going to be using your Switch 2 in this manner regularly and for longer sessions, it's worth noting that many of the best gaming mouse models are also compatible with the system.

However, its tracking is smooth, there's rudimentary controls over speed (three levels in the Switch 2 settings menu), and it even runs well over non-flat surfaces. That means it's easily runnable on a couch or leg.

Few games make the most of these controls right now, but it certainly makes Cyberpunk 2077 interesting and I've tested it on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond for fantastic results.

There's another update that might make its way into your gameplay a little more right now. Nintendo has juiced up its new controllers with HD Rumble 2. That's a big improvement, fine-tuning haptic responses so that they're far more nuanced, precise, and immersive. The difference is immediate for a supremely satisfying experience.

Battery life remains pretty unchanged, with 20 hours of juice out of each controller. Of course, they do leach power from the device itself when directly connected - you'll only need to worry about power when they're detached from the main tablet.

Unlike the Switch 2 Pro Controller, there aren't any back buttons - though you can add them if you pick up the slightly more expensive charging grip accessory. There also aren't any additional control customization options either in Ninty's own software or via additional programs. While Joy-Con like alternatives are slow to hit the market you'll find more traditional controllers offering things like deadzone adjustment and button remapping.

There's another feature left off the list here. The Joy-Con 2 still don't have Hall effect thumbsticks. The original gamepads have a long and storied history of drifting due to less durable connections, a controller issue that's since been fixed with sturdier systems. Unless you're Nintendo.

Even in 2025, Ninty still hasn't outfitted its controllers with this drift-free mechanism. I haven't noticed anything untoward in my own daily use, but time will tell.

Performance

It's the thumbsticks and larger form factor that makes the biggest difference in day to day performance. The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con feel far more precise and comfortable than the previous generation.

I often use Fuser to test these sticks. The music mixing game is almost unplayable using the original handheld's sticks - they're just not fast or accurate enough to keep up with the needs of my DJ sets. Here, everything's zipping neatly into place better than it ever did on the old model.

The larger toppers also mean it's easier to maintain a grip over each stick during faster sessions, with the help of that extra raised bumper section around the edge.

Similar size increases on the buttons themselves also make fast inputs a lot easier and more controlled. Accidental inputs were pretty regular on the older face buttons in particular, but that little extra space keeps things nicely balanced in-game.

Of course, everyone gets a set of Joy-Con 2 in the box. Multiplayer is the main draw here, and between Mario Kart World and Super Mario Party Jamboree I've played a lot of it. There's just one problem here.

Nintendo has lengthened its Joy-Con, but it's still maintained largely the same profile across its controls. That means whoever gets lumped with the right-side gamepad still has to fight to stay comfortable. The central placement of the thumbstick means having to reach the thumb even further over the top of the controller.

There are improvements in this multiplayer arena, though. Like the previous generation, two toppers are included in the box for horizontal use. They add more height to the bumper buttons this time, making faster inputs a lot easier and more comfortable.

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con?

If you have a Nintendo Switch 2 you've already have a set of its new Joy-Con, so the question becomes should you buy another set? These are fantastic gamepads, but at the moment I'd say no.

The US price is pretty horrific at $99.99, while the UK's rate is a little more sensible and, considering original Joy-Con are still compatible with the new system, those looking to stock up on multiplayer options should be looking elsewhere. There aren't any third party alternatives available at the time of writing, but there sure will be within the next few years.

Of course, you may also be basing your whole Switch 2 purchase around the performance of its controller. After all, the gamepad maketh the game. If this is where your questions lie, it's incredibly easy to recommend the Nintendo Switch 2 based on its controllers. They improve on nearly every aspect of the original's draw while bringing their own unique features to the forefront.

How I tested the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con

I've been using the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con ever since launch, using the device in handheld and tabletop mode nearly every day since then. I've tested mouse controls across Cyberpunk 2077, Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening, and the odd Donkey Kong sculpting session. Local multiplayer has been tested with both Joy-Con 2 in play across Mario Kart World and Super Mario Party Jamboree. I primarily tested the Joy-Con 2 with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, and Fuser.

