The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller might be the best feeling gamepad I've held so far | Review

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is an investment, and it's not going to work out for those just looking for a more traditional feel. However, despite its lofty price, this is the best way to experience the handheld in docked mode, offering one of the most comfortable and responsive gamepads I've used so far.

Third-party controller brands can try as hard as they might, but the best feeling gamepads I've used so far have come straight from their console's manufacturer. The DualSense and Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller just hit different, and the latter has been consistently impressing me since the handheld launched.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller feels like a true rebirth of a classic. I loved the original - it wasn't just one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers on the market, it slotted straight into my PC setup as well. Just like the console it's designed for, Nintendo's second generation has outdone itself in form, functionality, style, and - above all - haptics comfort.

Is it cheap? No, of course not. This isn't the controller you'll turn to for simply bumping up Mario Kart racers at your house party, or simply looking for a Joy-Con alternative. It does, however, provide the best docked experience I've had so far.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $89.99 / £74.99 Connection Wireless Buttons 2x thumbstick, 5x navigation, 4x face buttons, 2x bumpers, 2x triggers, 2x back buttons Battery life 40 hours Amiibo support Yes Haptics HD Rumble 2 Motion control Yes

Design

(Image credit: Future)

I first got my hands on the new Pro Controller at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. The fella at the stand wanted to show me how impressive Donkey Kong Bananza was, but I was far more enamored with the gamepad in my hands.

I knew that there was something seriously improved about this gamepad back then. Having had it in my hands every day for months on end now, it's obvious that a lot of these noticeable upgrades come down to the design.

First up, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is much heavier than the original. It's a heft that gives it a far more luxurious feel overall, with an incredibly well-balanced presence in the hands and a solid, sturdy form factor.

Gone are the rubberized grips, this thing is now completely matte with a particularly smooth finish, and it's glorious. Despite that softer surface, I've never once slipped, even in more heated Mario Kart moments, and it even remains remarkably cool during longer gameplay periods as well. It does all that while remaining surprisingly resistant to fingerprint oils and smudges to boot.

All the usual Nintendo controls are here, in the same layout as the previous device. Non-symmetrical thumbsticks make reaching around for face buttons and quick d-pad hits particularly smooth, while still leaving plenty of room for trigger and bumper fingers.

(Image credit: Future)

I'm a massive fan of the back button placement. You'll usually find these extra clickers on the best PC controllers and best Xbox Series X controllers, and they can be located right on the upper grips of the gamepad, where your fingers naturally lie.

I much prefer when they're placed on the inside of the grips themselves, they're far easier to hit in a normal hold, and despite their flush design, I rarely find myself hitting them accidentally. Those with smaller hands will also be able to make good use of them, whereas the taller positioning of something like the GameSir Tarantula Pro could prove troublesome.

(Image credit: Future)

Can I also just take a moment to praise the lighter gray panel running along the top? It's a small change from the all-black original model, but it just gives the whole device a more sophisticated look - tying beautifully with the upgraded materials.

Features

Nintendo has carried across everything from its original Pro Controller here, and the Switch 2 version, naturally, offers the best compatibility with all the new handheld's features across the market.

Few Nintendo Switch gamepads are allowed to wake the system from sleep this time around, for example, and you're covered for both Amiibo support and motion controls straight from the off. Aside from that, you've got that dedicated GameChat button, though you might need to wait until the Switch 2 is in more players' hands before it truly becomes useful.

Then we get to one of the most unsung features of the whole gamepad. Nintendo quietly upgraded the haptics in its Switch 2 Pro Controller, and we now have HD Rumble 2. It's far superior this time around.

(Image credit: Future)

Vibrations roll around the gamepad with an impressive precision, offering a more intuitive feeling to the entire experience. A combination of thinner chassis material and boosted motors, everything feels far more powerful here, but also more realistic.

The difference between in-game actions are played out in far more nuanced ways across the gamepad itself, making for a far more dynamic experience overall. This isn't just the brute force of a vibration, it's a song and dance to accompany your gameplay.

(Image credit: Future)

The Switch 2 Pro Controller also brings back buttons into the mix for the first time. These extra clickers can be mapped to pretty much any in-game function straight from the Switch 2's quick menu, making it easy to customize without the use of an extra piece of PC software, which most third-party gamepads will require for you to get the most out of them. This is the only customization open to you, though. Like most first party gamepads, there's no additional deadzone or button mapping available.

No, they're not Hall effect thumbsticks (something you'll find even on cheaper models like the PowerA Advantage Nintendo Switch 2 Controller) - and time will tell whether all those spirals will come back to haunt me. I haven't however, encountered any instances of drifting in these early months, and this has been a daily driver during that time. Still, alternatives from third parties can bring slightly more precise Hall effect and TMR options into the fray.

Performance

Of course, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is going to feel great in-game. It should do for nearly $100. There's one factor that makes this feel like a real upgrade, though - and despite Nintendo's troubled history, it's the thumbsticks.

The original Pro Controller offered far greater precision in these sticks compared to the Joy-Con, and the new generation goes even further. There's an excellent level of tension in every movement, making it easy to line up tricky green shell shots and satisfying even when whirling a boulder through a Donkey Kong cave of my own making.

There's also a much smoother edge here. Where the original often ground up against the plastic it was set against, we're a little taller this time around, making for smooth sailing no matter how hard you turn.

(Image credit: Future)

The face buttons also provide a slightly more comfortable experience this time around, with a soft landing and wide base that treats the thumb well. I would have preferred slightly more snap to these clickers, though, and repeat presses can start to feel mushy. Mario Party Jamboree mashing mini games took their toll in this regard; I could never feel like I was truly on top of the actuation point.

Like the original Switch Pro controller, battery life is also remarkable here. Nintendo states that the new generation offers the same 40-hour runtime as the old, and that continues to be a bar for a lot of pro controllers even today. I've been impressed with how little I've had to plug this device in after using it for days on end.

Should you buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller?

(Image credit: Future)

So far, my appraisal of the Switch 2 Pro Controller has been nothing short of glowing, but this is where it gets a little ugly.

This is a particularly expensive gamepad, even by Nintendo's standards. Those numbers have settled at $89 / £74.99 after some pricing shenanigans in the US - and it's a lot. Considering a DualSense goes for between $70 and $75, and Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller sits at $65 on its worst day, this is a premium for an official controller.

You can pick up Nintendo Switch 2 compatible controllers from as little as $40 if you opt for PowerA's cheapest option, with sturdier models ranging from the $30 GameSir Super Nova to the $60 8BitDo Ultimate 2. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is the priciest of the bunch.

If you're after the best docked experience on the market, filled with all the features Nintendo wants to make use of in its games, the extra change is worth it. If you just want a more traditional gamepad feel, or you're stocking up on multiplayer options, I'd steer towards more budget-friendly alternatives.

How I tested the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

I've been using the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller since the handheld's release, with several few hands-on sessions before that as well. During my months of more dedicated testing, I primarily used the controller with Mario Kart World, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Mario Party Jamboree, testing side by side with the original Pro Controller as well as the PowerA Advantage. For more information on how we test controllers, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

