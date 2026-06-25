<a id="elk-d5ef867b-35f0-43d6-9c9b-e6912fd7ba25"></a><h2 id="welcome-back-2">Welcome back!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-3018f434-c7c7-4f8e-bb4d-b990fe4d6695"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Gb4EQmwUZ47wb3SorfgUjn" name="Prime" alt="Prime Day box open against a blue background, with multi-color confetti flying out" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Gb4EQmwUZ47wb3SorfgUjn.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-dc0a6388-fb02-4612-a431-ec05f495b1de">Good morning everyone! We're back again for day three, and ready to dig through those discounts. You in? Let's go!</p>\n