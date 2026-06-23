<a id="elk-8eba2702-9559-41d0-97ef-c49a2997e4d9"></a><h2 id="let-s-get-the-retro-party-started-it-s-also-a-certain-blue-blur-s-birthday-3">Let's get the retro party started (it's also a certain blue blur's birthday)</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-f25598da-63fd-4e60-8fca-4df2f1038ae6"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="DmmaWvhXp6GUnoCmXiWmbc" name="sonic-the-hedgehog-30th-anniversary-sega-genesis-setup" alt="Close up of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 gameplay on Sony CRT TV with Sonic and Tails sprites standing on a slope." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/DmmaWvhXp6GUnoCmXiWmbc.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Phil Hayton)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="elk-c4cc81c2-7ab7-4788-948d-6e44c9b0e9a1">You're probably well aware that Prime Day is underway, and I'm hellbent on finding retro gaming deals that aren't just cheap, nasty NES clones, crummy handhelds, or systems with horrendous price hikes. There are absolutely discounts out there, and since I spend most of my earthly hours checking out classic systems and modern ways to play, I'm well equipped to pick out the real offers.</p><p>Prime Day isn't the only thing happening today, though; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.gamesradar.com/hardware/retro/if-youre-aiming-to-celebrate-sonic-the-hedgehogs-35th-anniversary-in-style-you-should-copy-the-sega-genesis-setup-that-permanently-resides-in-my-retro-cave/" data-url="https://www.gamesradar.com/hardware/retro/if-youre-aiming-to-celebrate-sonic-the-hedgehogs-35th-anniversary-in-style-you-should-copy-the-sega-genesis-setup-that-permanently-resides-in-my-retro-cave/" data-hl-processed="none">Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th Anniversary</a> is also underway! As a gift to the blue blur, I've already made him a special homage that shows off my original Sega Genesis setup, so make sure to check that out while I present you with decent retro deals as they happen.</p>\n<a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside>