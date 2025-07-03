The Super Pocket is still keeping the heart of physical gaming alive, and the latest retro handheld flavors are distracting me from the Switch 2

I'm a complete sucker for the Super Pocket and what the handheld offers for under $60. Running all the best retro consoles on something vaguely shaped like a Game Boy isn't remotely unique, but the portable does platform physical gaming in a way that puts even the Switch 2 to shame.

Can't wait for the new Super Pocket? (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) Taito Edition

$59.99 at Amazon Technos Edition

$56.38 at Amazon

Of course, if Blaze only released one Super Pocket, it'd be easier to forget about a gaming handheld. However, the long-standing Evercade creators have continually released different licensed flavors of the console since 2023, and I'm hyped to see the company finally pay homage to Data East and Neo Geo.

Set to release July 10, I've been getting some time in with the Super Pocket Data-East and Neo-Geo editions early. The TLDR is that I've been enjoying exploring each system's time capsule of classics so much that I forgot my newly acquired Switch 2 exists, but there's more to this story than me getting distracted by Fatal Fury and Burger Time.

Super Pocket Data East Edition | $59.99 at Amazon (check stock)

Release date: July 10, 2025 I'm still waiting for Super Pocket stock to hit Amazon US, as that will be one of the easiest ways to pick up the new portable. The retailer currently has other flavors available, and Blaze says it should be available to buy soon. UK: £49.95 at Amazon

Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition | $59.99 at Amazon (check stock)

Release date: July 10, 2025 Just like the Data East version, the Super Pocket Neo Geo Edition isn't at Amazon US yet, but it should pop up real soon. You'll find existing versions if you can't wait until July 10, and you'll be able to pre-order if you're in the UK. UK: £49.95 at Amazon

Immediately upon freeing the new Super Pocket handhelds from their collectible cardboard prisons, I was greeted with very familiar-feeling portables. The form-factor, button layout, and 2.8-inch IPS screen remain the same as the initial Capcom and Taito editions, but Blaze has managed to squeeze in some much-appreciated improvements.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Even before firing up the handhelds, I immediately noticed that the D-pad on the new Super Pocket versions features better pivot than my early editions. This is something that was no doubt fixed quickly after my initial review a few years back, but it's fantastic to see the company quickly respond to feedback.

Upon flicking the Neo-Geo version's on switch, the newer Super Pocket also blasted me with slightly higher volume audio than before. I wouldn't say the release versions were quiet, but I'm all for the extra oomph. It's worth noting that Blaze does issue firmware updates via an updater app, so even if you have an older edition, you should be able to benefit from some improvements.

That said, the new designs are a solid reason to pick up more than one Super Pocket, as Blaze has nailed the concept of cheap, collectable consoles. Simply swapping out the shell color pallets and adding specific logos and bezel patterns somehow results in each handheld boasting its own personality, almost like it's an official product by each publisher.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The Data-East Super Pocket admittedly feels a bit more in keeping with its siblings, in large part due to its bold orange and blue two-tone shell and logo placement. I mean this in the nicest possible way, but it feeds into those Fisher Price vibes that are visually comforting, but the Neo-Geo someone sets a different tone.

Perhaps it's because Neo-Geo in itself was once an arcade and console contender like Atari, Sega, and Nintendo. But seeing the SNK brand's iconic logo on a new device in 2025 is pretty surreal, not least because the Neo Geo AES and CD are some of the few systems missing from my personal collection. I'm not saying this tiny portable will quell my need for those slightly obscure consoles, but the Super Pocket's sleek black shell and gold accents around the bezel will help represent the platform in my game loft (for now).

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Of course, aesthetics are a small part of the Super Pocket picture. I've witnessed plenty of other Neo Geo systems over the years that commit various emulation crimes, so the biggie here is making sure Blaze's baked-in emulators are up to scratch. I'll obviously be looking for arcade perfection with the Data East model too, but let's just say SNK's start-up jingle has been murdered too many times over the years and haunts my waking dreams.

The short of it is that both versions of the Super Pocket perform admirably across their built-in libraries. The Neo-Geo Edition comes with 14 classics, including fighters like Fatal Fury Special and shooters like Blazing Star. Data-East's collection consists of 18 arcade capers, à la Super BurgerTime and Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja.

Super Pocket: Data East Edition games

B-Wings Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja Breakthru BurgerTime Burnin' Rubber Chain Reaction Crude Buster Gate of Doom (Dark Seal) Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja Joe & Mac Returns Karate Champ Lock 'n' Chase Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory Spinmaster Super BurgerTime Edward Randy Tumblepop Wizard Fire (Dark Seal 2)

Super Pocket: Neo Geo Edition games

Alpha Mission II Blazing Star Fatal Fury Special King of the Monsters 2 Last Resort Metal Slug X Mutation Nation Over Top Samurai Showdown II Sengoku 3 Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad Soccer Brawl The Last Blade Top Hunter: Roddy & Cathy

Throughout my time getting my butt kicked by Geese Howard and fighting sausages as a tiny chef (not the adorable, sad one Nickelodeon cancelled), I experienced no instances of slow down, audio glitches, or emulation tomfoolery. At this stage, I've tested enough ports on both the Super Pocket and the Evercade Alpha to know the company has things covered, but it's encouraging to see it handle more and more systems as time goes on.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I'm fully aware that emulation is far easier to achieve these days than even ten years ago. I recall having issues getting DIY devices to handle anything Neo Geo without messing something up, and even officially licensed plug-and-play systems used to be pretty sub-par. So, it's pretty delightful to see a device for under $60 roll into town and make short work of the platform's back catalogue.

Yes, I'm absolutely head over heels for the Super Pocket's highly collectible console designs, accurate emulation, and approachable price point. But the one thing that keeps me coming back to the handheld is its Evercade cartridge support. Blaze could have easily decided this subsection of devices would simply boast built-in games and probably get away with it.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Yet, instead, the Super Pocket is helping keep the essence of physical gaming alive by letting you build up a collection of both old and sometimes new Indie games rather than succumbing to the devil of digital downloads or "Game Key Cards." In an era where even DVDs are being evicted from family shelves, the fact that some homes will have a growing collection of Evercade boxes sitting in bookcases and game rooms is pretty reassuring, and I can only hope that more companies will follow suit.

I am fully aware that the Super Pocket isn't perfect, and if you're into fiddling with emulators, there is a wealth of devices out there with nicer screens, controls, and ergonomic form factors. That said, options like the Anbernic RG Cube are going to set you back way more than $60, and cheaper alternatives like the Anbernic RG28XX, as pleasingly small as they are, aren't what I'd call an upgrade.

In a nutshell? My five-star Super Pocket score still stands, and the new Data East and Neo Geo flavors are fantastic additions to the line-up. Put it this way, when Skynet eventually obliterates the Internet, you'll absolutely want something reliable you can play Burger Time on to pass the time, and the Switch 2 ain't it.

