The Arcade Classics Atari Centipede machine is a great tribute to trackball gaming, but I wish it had more tricks up its sleeve

GamesRadar+ Verdict

Trackballs! That’s exactly what the Arcade Classics Atari Centipede has to offer, and the machine makes for a great way to experience the genre. The bartop cabinet will also look neat in your gameroom, thanks to its authentic side panel art, but drawbacks like the lack of an illuminated marquee, a small selection of built-in games, and a lack of settings within its software ultimately hold it back from taking on established brands like Arcade1Up and Evercade.