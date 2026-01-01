I stand by the Commodore 64 Ultimate being the better remake, but its mini predecessor is still a cheaper gateway to '80s microcomputing

Messing around with old retro gaming setups is absolutely my bag, but trying to use microcomputers like the C64 can be a drag. Unlike consoles, PC precursors largely have to put a bit more effort into running games than simply blowing on a cartridge and jamming it in, and while the shiny new Commodore 64 Ultimate helps arm the iconic system with brand new tricks, I totally get why some of you might still go for its plug-and-play mini predecessor.

For what it's worth, I think comparing the Commodore 64 Ultimate to the C64 Mini (THEC64) is silly. Yes, both machines are offering up access to the same game library and the microcomputer's BASIC coding environment, but the new FPGA system is pretty much an exact hardware replica of the original, whereas Retro Games Ltd's small doohickey feels more like a best retro console contender.

That begs the question, why would retro enjoyers want to grab a mini imitation of a C64 when they could have a souped-up version of the real deal? Well, there is a staggering price difference between the two, as the Commodore 64 Ultimate will set you back at least $300, whereas you can still grab the 2017 gadget for around $70.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Yet, keeping your bank account happy isn't the only reason to grab a C64 Mini over the new Ultimate machine. It's actually a more logical jumping-on point for newbies than the more expensive and inherently complicated-to-use FPGA machine. That's not to say any of those latter traits are actually a bad thing, as you pretty much get what you pay for and will have access to more advanced, authentic features. However, if you just want a taste of some microcomputing classics with little effort, the plug-and-play console is a better fit.

Microcomputing convivence

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

There are absolutely two camps of retro gamers out there, and the C64 Mini absolutely caters to the minimalist collectors. By that, I'm describing the sort of player who still wants something pretty to sit pretty on a shelf, while being able to quickly tap into a system's library on a modern screen. If that sounds like you, then you've likely already got a collection of tiny consoles like the NES and SNES classic editions or the Sega Genesis (Mega Drive) Mini, and they are undoubtedly one of the quickest ways to play a curated library on something physical.

That said, the C64 Mini does break tradition somewhat compared to those other tiny systems with its functionality. For starters, it natively lets you run your own backed-up games using a USB drive, so you aren't stuck with just the 64 classics built in. Amusingly, that does mean that if you grab the OG Beige model instead of the newer Black edition with a reduced "neo-retro" collection of 25 adventures, you can potentially still play all those same games, and some of them are even free.

The C64 Mini also, perhaps surprisingly, provides access to BASIC, Commodore's programming language. In theory, that means you can plug in a USB keyboard and start coding your own programs like it's 1982, and while that's hardly surprising given you can do the same on a PC using emulators, it still means you can use it as a dedicated device for trying out old school game development.