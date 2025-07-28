8 years later, the C64 mini is still my favorite way to play a chunk of retro microcomputer classics you've probably never heard of

The Commodore 64 is pretty much an '80s microcomputer pop star, and despite releasing almost 43 years ago, it's still a beloved system. I was admittedly late to the party, having been brought up on "newer" retro consoles like the Sega Genesis, but for the past 8 years, I've been making up for lost time using a mini plug-and-play homage.

Now, I want to stress that I do have the original Commodore 64, and part of the fun is using the OG hardware with janky old games on cassette tape. That said, sometimes I just want to instantly jump into the microcomputer's oddball collection of classics on a modern TV, and if you've got the same cravings, the C64 Mini will do just that while looking stinkin' cute.

THE C64 Mini | $49.95 at Amazon

Despite releasing in 2018, you can still grab The C64 Mini at Amazon, and I just watched it drop under $50.

Coming up on almost a decade old, you can still buy the C64 Mini new. I find that remarkable considering it was released back in 2017, and it's one of the few plug-and-play consoles of the 2010s to survive the end-of-the-decade craze. Based on that, you'd think the likes of the NES Classic Edition would still be around since it boasts a bunch of games you'll know too well. Yet, it's a tiny beige machine with outings like Nobby the Aardvark, Attack of the Mutant Camels, and Thing on a Spring included that's still readily available.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

As a package, the C64 Mini's job is to provide access to 64 built-in 8-bit games and the ability to run your own ROMs via USB. It keeps things pretty simple with using a micro USB power cable, 720p HDMI output, and a joystick controller, so there's no need to mess around with tapes, use a CRT TV, or launch games using BASIC like back in the day.

In fact, you'll be able to launch a plethora of favorites using a pretty nifty carousel, one that displays box art alongside back-of-the-box descriptions, developer info, and release dates. As someone who's big into gaming history, these small perks are invaluable and help somewhat preserve details for easy access.

As part of a charcuterie board of modern conveniences, you'll also have access to save and load states on the C64 Mini. Trust me when I say that if you want to actually finish many of the 8-bit games out there, you'll want to leverage saving to avoid pulling your hair out. Do I maybe need to just "get gud" at old arcade romps? Maybe, but I'd say these '80s gems are harder than Dark Souls.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If these modern conveniences sound familiar, it's probably because you've heard of the Atari 400 Mini and various other plug-and-play systems by Retro Games Ltd. The British console maker has been serving up detailed, tiny replicas for years now, and the 64 Mini was actually the company's first project. Despite its age, it provides largely the same straight-talking experience as brands' newer devices, even going as far as to retain aspect ratio settings for anyone (me) who's nerdy about display accuracy.

That said, if you want to do things old school without any new-fangled features, the C64 Mini actually has you covered. Included alongside the games is a fully functioning version of BASIC, the microcomputer's original operating system. You can opt to make this the default way for launching applications, and while the keyboard on the console itself isn't real, you can plug in a USB keeb and even make your own games if you're skilled enough (I'm not).

I totally get that some C64 enthusiasts would rather invest in the new Commodore 64 that's coming. That monstrous machine is set to offer up FPGA tech that'll replicate the OG microcomputer on a hardware level, and even though the C64 Mini's emulation is solid, it's not going to beat that microcomputer's near-perfect chip replication. It's also virtually a modern remake of the '80s system with all the original ports and a fully functioning keyboard, so it's not really on the same level as a plug-and-play gadget.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

However, I'm perfectly fine with the C64 Mini being just a way to simply grab a controller and play some forgotten gems. Approachable microconsoles still serve a purpose in 2025, and this happens to be the best one for Commodore 64 shenanigans.

Are you going to recognize any of the built-in 8-bit games? Well, probably not if you didn't grow up in the '80s. In a way, that's part of the magic, as even if capers like Gribbly's Day Out (I promise that's a real game and not a Smiling Friend's gag) don't hold a place in your heart, the tiny system will let you experience a bunch of weirdness for under $50.

