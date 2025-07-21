Did I wake up in 1982? A new Commodore 64 is coming, and the nephew of the ZX Spectrum creator is making a handheld

A new Commodore 64 is on the way that isn't just a mini retro console, and I'm starting to think my bed is a time machine. You see, not only is the microcomputer getting a comeback using the power of FPGA, but there's even a new handheld on the scene by the Nephew of ZX Spectrum creator Clive Sinclair.

Available to pre-order now for $299.99, the Commodore 64 Ultimate promises to offer up 100% compatibility with “10,000+ original games, cartridges, and peripherals.” Behind the re-release is YouTuber Christian ‘Peri Fractic’ Simpson, who is now acting CEO of the company and is joined by a bunch of the brand's veteran names.

Elsewhere, the brand's historic British rival is also unexpectedly regaining relevance. While Grant Sinclair isn't bringing back the ZX Spectrum, he has created a Raspberry Pi gaming handheld dubbed the Gamercard that's available for £125 ($170). Inspired by hanging gift cards you normally see dominating game store aisles, the tiny portable offers up a 4-inch high-res IPS screen and a bunch of built-in features, including a re-release of the Saboteur trilogy by Clive Townsend.

I don't even really have to say it, but those are two very different devices. Still, seeing both word of new Commodore 64 hardware and a device tied to the Sinclair name is pretty wild in 2025.

Yes, there are other Commodore 64 "remakes" out there, like the C64 Mini and its larger, fully functioning sibling by Retro Games Ltd. For what it's worth, I think the plug-and-play console is well worth checking out if you aren't a diehard enthusiast, but the new Ultimate system is set to be a preservation powerhouse.

You see, the Commodore 64 Ultimate blends old and new together in a way most hardware makers wouldn't dare. For example, around the back, you'll find antiquated features like an RF video out, a 5-pin DIN connector for composite and S-video (for all you CRT TV nerds), a slot for game carts, and even a connector for a cassette tape deck. Yet, it also squeezes in HDMI, Ethernet, and two USB ports, meaning you won't have to sit and watch a game load via a tape like it's the '80s.

On the inside, the C64 Ultimate is a different beast from the original, using an AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA to mimic the OG microcomputer on a hardware level. The premise isn't too dissimilar to the Modretro Chromatic or the many reimagined consoles by Analogue out there, and that effectively means you'll get near-perfect compatibility, which is what you'd perhaps expect given its $200 price tag. If you've got a whopping $500 to splash out, you can grab a Founder's Edition with a transparent RGB case.

In contrast, the Gamercard shares more in common with the Playdate than a ZX Spectrum. Just to clarify, the handheld was never supposed to be a microcomputer revival, but I feel like it embodies the spirit of that original machine. It's technically a new platform since it'll provide access to its own Pi games storefront, but what you're also getting is a portable that's supposedly 80% smaller than others out there with emulation capabilities.

Simply put, if you want the Gamercard to become your new ZX Spectrum, it can do. However, if you'd rather put its quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 Raspberry Pi innards to work running fresh releases, you'll be able to make and play retro-themed romps using the PICO-8 Fantasy Console ecosystem. Other luxuries include a 1,600 mAh battery, USB-C, HDMI output, and 128 GB storage, which all help this handheld stand up against the likes of the Anbernic RG35XX Plus and other Linux-based emulator devices.

The Commodore 64 Ultimate and Gamercard are going to resonate with retro gamers in very different ways. The new microcomputer is pretty much a premium machine for the lifelong C64 fan, whereas the new Sinclair innovation balances ZX Spectrum sensibilities and a pleasing lo-fi experience with modern handheld conveniences. I'll hopefully get to properly review both soon, but both are helping keep historic brands relevant in an era dominated by PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo.

