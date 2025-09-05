After five years longing for Sega's Astro City Mini arcade machine, I finally picked one up just to play a forgotten sequel

I often talk myself out of buying retro console nonsense, but I firmly regret passing on the Sega Astro City Mini at launch. The decision effectively left me pining for the tiny arcade machine for five years, mainly because I discovered it boasts a forgotten sequel that isn't available on any other console.

Making its debut back in 2020, the Sega Astro City Mini is a tabletop homage to the company's iconic Japanese arcade machine line-up. The first version was released to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary, but it was followed by a 'V' model a year later that pays tribute to shoot-em-ups specifically.

I was recently lucky enough to find the first Astro City Mini for way under its original $140 / £130 MSRP. While Sega has now discontinued the collectible arcade machine, you can still grab it at eBay for a pretty reasonable price. Naturally, some resellers want way over $200 for one, and Amazon is currently a no-go, but it's still possible to grab the tiny cabinet for just over $100.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Measuring in at just under 6.7 inches tall, you'd perhaps assume the Astro City Mini isn't a super playable arcade machine. Yet, it's actually one of the nicest tabletop cabinets I've tried in terms of controls, as it uses Sanwa Denshi stick and button switches just like the real deal.

The result is a tiny cabinet that feels super authentic to play, even if the play area feels comically compressed. I do think Sega has managed to strike a superb balance between size and usability here, as after playing through its library of 37 built-in games, I've yet to feel any abnormal strain or fatigue.

The machine's 3.9-inch LCD display is more than serviceable, too, with one of my only gripes being that I wish it were 4:3 rather than 16:9. Even the top front-firing speakers do a pretty great job blasting out Sega's arcade tunes, while small details like the decals and illuminated green bar at the top really capture the essence of the OG machine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Still, if the small built-in panel is too small for your liking, you can plug this cabinet into a TV or monitor just like a plug-and-play console using HDMI. It even has two USB ports for compatible controllers, so you've got options when it comes to transforming it into a full-sized gaming system. I can envision this wee console serving as the heart of a full-scale DIY machine, and that's something I might explore myself down the road.

For now, though, I'm more than happy revising a bunch of stellar Sega arcade games while at my desk. However, I'd be lying if I said I didn't pick this machine up for one release alone, and that happens to be Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder from 1992.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Unlike the iconic first outing, this sequel has never received a console port and remains an arcade exclusive to this day. It could have easily been brought to the Saturn or even the Dreamcast, but I suspect that Sega felt like the Golden Axe ship had passed by that point. I find that deeply upsetting since I consider The Revenge of Death Added to be a superior sequel to the follow-ups on the Genesis, and one of the only official ways to play it in 2025 is using the Astro City Mini.

Keep in mind we're talking about a 32-bit beat-em-up romp here, so the visual upgrade is pretty spectacular. Running around as Gilius Thunderhead on top of his giant pal Goah feels wonderful with actual arcade buttons at your fingertips, but I'm looking forward to getting some pals together for a full four-player throwdown in the living room.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Naturally, I will be spending time with the rest of the Astro City Mini's built-in games, too, and there are plenty of excellent classics waiting to be played. You'll be a little disappointed if you're looking for a bunch of Sonic games, but this system will provide you with a plethora of greats like Space Harrier, Virtual Fighter, and Alien Storm.

Ultimately, it's going to be the big Sega fans and retro hardware collectors who'll want to grab the Sega Astro City Mini before it becomes more scarce. I'm holding out for new versions to release in the future, but as things currently stand, trying to get one for under or as close to MSRP at eBay is your best bet. I'd hate for anyone to miss out on the tiny machine, as if the Sega Genesis Mini and Nintendo's plug-and-play consoles are anything to go by, prices will shoot up as listings diminish.

