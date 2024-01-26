GameSir G8 Galileo review: "A certified Backbone breaker"

The GameSir G8 Galileo takes everything you thought you liked about other mobile controllers and does it better. It has compatibility with Game Pass cloud gaming and PlayStation Remote Play, two back buttons, hall sensor sticks, and some massive quality-of-life improvements over its rivals. This is the new standard for mobile controllers.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

The GameSir G8 Galileo has shown me flaws in the best mobile controllers that I didn't even realize existed. Mobile controllers, at least for me, are usually a means to an end - they're what I use when I have a train to ride and I want to play some Game Pass titles over the cloud. For that reason, I've never been too fussy over their quality - sessions don't usually last long enough for me to care.

The Backbone One has widely been regarded as the best mobile controller out there. But whether it's because there actually aren't that many options on the market, or because we just don't expect that much from them, mobile controllers like the Backbone aren't actually very comfortable to use, and certainly don't offer the kind of functionality that modern pro controllers do.

The GameSir G8 Galileo has changed that. This isn't some measly part-time controller for quick sessions, this is a certified weapon that made me want to actually play games on my phone because it feels like a fully-fledged handheld console. At $79.99 / £79.99, it's even cheaper than Backbone's popular alternative as well.

In all honesty, this is the kind of mobile controller I've been waiting for.

Design

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Back in September of 2023, I wrote about a mobile controller project on Kickstarter called the ELO Vagabond that certainly seemed like an interesting prospect thanks to its full-sized Hall Sensor thumbsticks and generous grip size. As it happens, GameSir had a similar idea in the oven already, since the GameSir G8 Galileo sports a chunkier, more substantial grip, and the brand's signature Hall Sensor sticks.

Unlike the best PC controllers out there, those thumbsticks don't feel quite standard size, but they do have a lovely Xbox-esque texture to them, and with your purchase, you get some swappable options so you can personalize a bit. The grips, however, feel truly full-sized. Besides maybe a little extra length for my pinkies, the Galileo doesn't leave me wanting more and makes the experience of playing on a phone for longer periods of time that bit more appealing.

The only rather dull aspect of the G8's design is its color, which is a kind of muted grey that almost makes it look more like a prototype than a finished product - frustrating considering this feels incredibly premium in-hand. The faceplates are magnetic so you can swap out the thumbstick parts. Hopefully there will be more decorative faceplates released in the future. The back grips are textured - a big plus since other mobile controllers feel like they could slip out of your hand at any moment and send you straight to a repair shop.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Probably my favorite thing about the entire controller, and I'm not joking here, is a beautiful little design decision that's so simple I have no idea why other mobile controller manufacturers haven't implemented it already. The USB-C connector can pivot up towards you, which is no short of incredible - there's zero risk that you'll snap it off when taking your phone out of the cradle. I can slot my phone in and out of the G8 Galileo with so much ease there's next to no friction in getting set up to play. It's yet another reason this controller makes mobile gaming so much more appealing.

Finally, the G8 Galileo has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C charging port as well, which are both situated in the center of the controller. The gamepad's spine is height-matched with the grips, so although it still makes that plastic springy sound, it feels really robust. The inside of this spine is also textured to grip the back of your phone, and you don't need to buy a bespoke case for it either. I use a simple, transparent case for my Galaxy S22+, and I love that I don't need to take that off every time I want to play a mobile game now.

Features

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The G8 Galileo features two back buttons and, as usual, GameSir truly nails its back button placement here. These lie exactly where my middle fingers naturally grip the pad. I love that these buttons don't have the same grippy texture to them, it makes it super clear that your fingers have found them - a problem that the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro seriously suffers from.

As well as Hall Effect sticks, the G8 features Hall Sensor triggers. These feel more appropriately sized than the Backbone and have enough of an actuation that driving games can be controlled with nuance.

In terms of software, you won't find a bespoke GameSir hub that pulls together all of your mobile gaming apps. As cool as this is to have, it's an added extra I never really use because I'd rather go straight to the app I want to open. There isn't even software involved in remapping the back buttons; that's all done through the function buttons on the controller's face and it's really easy to do.

The G8 Galileo does feature three different modes, though. There's a PS mode, which somehow allows you to use PlayStation Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass without official licensing on either side (to my knowledge). I'm shocked that both platforms work seamlessly, especially in the wake of the PlayStation Portal's release. There's then an Android mode for controller-supported games and a G-Touch mode for touchscreen-only games.

Performance

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

The biggest way this mobile controller outperforms competitors is thanks to ingenious design choices that remove the most frustrating parts about playing games on a smartphone. The most noticeable difference shows up when playing first-person shooters. Don't get me wrong, these still aren't ideal to play with smaller, Hall Sensor sticks, but the experience is vastly improved compared to even some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

Hall sticks can sometimes be a little too hot sensitivity-wise, and although I actually like that in FPS games, it made Atomic Heart's already fast-paced camera a tad unruly. That, and the sticks' offset design. Even with a larger controller, that annoying thumb-cramp sensation set in because my right thumb had to be constantly bent to control the camera. Nonetheless, the Galileo was still better than any other mobile controller I've tested for this genre.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Having back buttons on a mobile controller made a huge difference too, and I especially loved these in games like Celeste, as jumping around with my mirror image chasing me became a much less stressful affair for my thumbs.

Elsewhere, driving games like Forza Horizon 5 felt great thanks to the longer triggers. These have the shape you'd find on one of the best Xbox Series X controllers, resulting in more comfort. Similarly, the face buttons actually feel more like a PS5 controller than the Backbone does, and since this handy little device can even work with PlayStation Remote Play, it makes it a certified Backbone Killer. In fact, since it's even cheaper, it's now the number one reason not to buy a PlayStation Portal. The face buttons feel great to play with, and no matter if I was gliding around the deserts in Sable or world-shifting in Cocoon, games felt more tactile than any cloud gaming or remote play experience I've had before.

Should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo?

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

If you're looking for a mobile controller so you can take games on the go with you - whether that's cloud streaming Game Pass games, Remote Playing your PS5, or even playing games that are actually designed for your phone - you should consider the GameSir G8 Galileo above every other option.

As the best gaming handheld market continues to grow and more controller manufacturers want a piece of the mobile market, I suspect we'll see more entries like the Galileo. For now though, this is the new king of the mobile hill. The Backbone One has been truly cracked over the knee of this controller in more ways than I can count. It's cheaper, it's as versatile, it has more functionality, and is a better fit for larger hands.

I don't even dislike the Backbone, this is just such a clear winner.

How we tested the GameSir G8 Galileo

I used the GameSir G8 Galileo on and off for around a month for this review, making it my only mobile controller for PS5 Remote Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming. I compared my experience very closely to the Backbone One since it's such a clear competitor in the market, but also to other mobile controllers.

I swapped out the thumbstick options that were included in the box and paired the controller with my Galaxy S22+.

To read more about how we test the latest controllers, check out our hardware policy.

Looking for a more situational controller? Check out the best joysticks, the best racing wheels for PC, and the best PS5 steering wheel.