I've reviewed 12 controllers so far in 2025, and these are the Prime Day deals I think are worth your money

It's been a busy first half of 2025 in the controller world. As the resident controller reviewer here at GamesRadar+ I've been up to my eyeballs in review samples - so much so that I've reviewed 12 pro controllers since January. With so many sets of buttons out there to choose from, shopping during Prime Day can get tricky. How do you know which will suit your hands? How do you know which is the best PC controller for you?

I'm going to try and make things easy for you. I've searched through all of the Prime Day controller deals I can find at Amazon, and I've found my five personal favorites. It should be no surprise that some of the latest and greatest controllers I've reviewed this year haven't made the cut - these are mostly brand new and probably won't see discounts until later in the year. However, there are a few I've reviewed from 2025 that aren't afraid to get their hands dirty, including the GameSir Tarantula, which is only $59.99 at Amazon.

I'll get to that in a second, but here's the list of discounts I'd concentrate on if you're shopping for a new controller this Prime Day, organised from cheapest to most expensive.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Manba One | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save $14 - This is a return to the lowest price we've seen for the Manba One so far. Since its launch in late 2024, it's come down to this affordable level a few times now, but to be honest with you, I think it's still a steal for its full price. UK: £55.99 at Amazon

The Manba One is - one - of the best controllers I've reviewed in 2025. It bucks a trend that bothers me about a lot of modern pro controllers. It has a screen on it so you can customize its various features. Usually, that ends up feeling half-baked and more of a gimmick than anything else, but the Manba isn't afraid to make its screen a larger design element so that it can actually, y'know, be useful and easy to navigate. I had a great time using this controller, it's one I'd highly recommend down at this price, and it's four back buttons give it so much versatility when it comes to competitive multiplayer games.

✅ Good for: Players who want four back buttons, and those who don't want to use annoying PC apps to get the most out of their controller.

❌ Not so good for: Those gamers who want a premium-feeling product. There's a fairly plastic build here, which seems stable enough, but hardly up there with the biggest brands.

🎮Plays with: PC, Nintendo Switch

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

GameSir Tarantula Pro | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - If I had to choose a favorite controller from the last 12 months, this would be up there competing for the top spot. Like the Manba, this is back down to its lowest-ever price, and this version of it comes with a charging stand. UK: £52.99 at Amazon

I was always a big fan of the DualShock 4 from the PS4 days. Although it wasn't anything special compared to the pro controllers that launched during that era, it was always supremely comfortable, and remedied the tiny grips of the previous PlayStation controllers so that your pinkies actually fit on it - imagine that!

The GameSir Tarantula Pro carries on its legacy, using the exact same dimensions and comfort while moving it forward into this era of gaming. There are two back buttons, TMR thumbsticks, loads of extra mappable face buttons, and a whole lot of comfort.

✅ Good for: PlayStation fans looking for a PC controller, those who only need two back buttons, and gamers who want a comfortable controller.

❌ Not so good for: Players who love an Xbox / asymmetrical layout.

🎮Plays with: Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This controller is amazing at this price, even if its lowest-ever at Amazon was $129. This makes it more affordable than the DualSense Edge, the Victrix Pro BFG (which I'll talk a little more about in a second), and the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. In other words, it's the cheapest PS5 pro controller going right now. UK: £149 at Amazon

I think the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro has flown under the radar of a lot of PS5 players, which is a real shame. This controller takes up the flag of the Revolution Unlimited, a PS4 controller that was probably, looking back, the best PS4 controller of its time. The Revolution 5 Pro arrived a little later than the Victrix Pro BFG, the DualSense Edge, and the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, and thus it didn't feel like it made a massive impact. Its price has dropped more often than not, but it's honestly the underdog of the PS5 market right now.

I just reviewed the Nacon Revolution X Unlimited, a new and improved version of it, but it reminded me how great this pad actually is. If it had a bit more modularity (ie, if you could take more of it apart and put it back together in ways that suited you), it'd be right up there with the very best available.

✅ Good for: Players who like a larger controller, and those who need four back buttons.

❌ Not so good for: Gamers with smaller hands

🎮Plays with: PS5 and PC

(Image credit: Future / Fraser Porter)

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless | $159 $108 at Amazon

Save $51 - This is the first time I've seen the price of the Fusion Pro Wireless drop so drastically, and for a controller that came out only last October, this is quite the discount. This is a new lowest-ever price, so it's not one to miss. UK: £119 at Amazon

My good friend and trusted freelancer Fraser Porter reviewed this controller for us, awarding it a perfect five-star score. Having played with PowerA controllers before, I thought it might be pretty great, but Fraser's review made me seek one out for myself and test it. He wasn't kidding.

There are some amazing controllers out there this year with four buttons on their backs, but few provide better value than the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless. Its twisty thumbsticks adjust their height with just one turn in either direction, and that's a standout feature. Its ghost RGB looks stunning, and even turned Fraser (who isn't a fan of RGB) into an RGB-eliever.

✅ Good for: Players who need four back paddles, and those who like RGB

❌ Not so good for: People who only want a basic controller

🎮Plays with: Xbox and PC

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

Victrix Pro BFG | $179.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Alright, so the retail page here might claim that it's reduced from $199, but as someone who covered this controller at launch and has watched its price almost weekly ever since, I can assure you that's not true. Still, $10 off a controller this good is still a good deal. UK: £139 at Amazon Xbox version: $169 at Amazon

Xbox version (UK): $142 at Amazon

I would go so far as to say there has never been a better controller than the Victrix Pro BFG, or the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox. Are these a little less premium-feeling than some of the newer pro controllers that have dropped this year? Sure. But their modular designs are still second to absolutely nothing else in the market. These are pro controllers you can cater to you and the games you play, and that's gold dust because everyone's hands are very individual to them, and so are the ways we all grip controllers.

The four back buttons on these controllers are probably the best of any I've tested. The rubberized grips add comfort to what are actually quite angular grip shapes. The Xbox version honestly might be the better deal here, and since it has rumble for additional feedback, it's probably better value. Still, that's for you and your platform of choice to decide.

✅ Good for: People who want a competitive controller that's extremely versatile

❌ Not so good for: Folks who want a comfortable controller who don't care too much about back buttons.

🎮Plays with: Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (just buy the right version for your platform)

