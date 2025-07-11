I'm begging you not to spend $169 on a Backbone Pro, grab this $61.99 mobile controller before it's too late

For the life of me, I cannot understand why mobile controllers cost as much as they do. They're smaller, less sturdy, and blatantly not as comfortable as full-sized pro controllers, and yet the average price of the best mobile controllers will set you back $100 or more, which is more than some of the best full-sized pads.

It makes me facepalm so hard when I see brands launch mobile controllers for $100-169 because, as massive as the mobile gaming market is, most people taking their at-home gaming sessions on the go with them don't want to spend that kind of money on something they only use as a quick-fix. Thankfully, there's one product breaking the mold, and this is your last chance to get it for $61.99 at Amazon thanks to Prime Day.

GameSir G8 Galileo | $79.99 $61.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - At this price, you're getting the G8 for $38 cheaper than the Backbone One, and a whole $108 cheaper than the Backbone Pro. Need I say more than that, or do you believe me that this is a great deal? Buy it if: ✅ You're looking for a new mobile controller

✅ You don't want to spend over $100 on one

✅ You want pro features Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't take games on the go with you

❌ You'd rather invest in a handheld UK: £59.99 at Amazon

It's even more cringeworthy when these big brands launch with gargantuan price tags because there are budget brands like GameSir outdoing them at every turn. Backbone, for example, took ages to come up with a pro model of its popular take-it-to-go controller, and all it really does is extend the grips slightly, add two back buttons, and give you the option of PC connectivity through USB. Those are all features the GameSir G8 Galileo did well before, and its full price is only $79.99 - a full $20 cheaper than the original Backbone One.

For me, the GameSir G8 Galileo proves that the mobile controller market is filled to the brim with price-gauging. For a budget brand, I've never had any build quality issues with its products. I frequently review its controllers and use them in my spare time because I think they're some of the best PC controllers money can buy. In fact, I'd argue that for the cheaper price, you actually get a sturdier product in the G8 than you do with the Backbone.

And the part that amazes me most is that, despite other mobile controllers losing out on PS5 Remote Play (while usually talking about licensing issues), the G8 Galileo silently supports the PS5 apps on my phone. I'm not quite sure how GameSir has gotten around this, but it's an amazing feature that most people think is reserved just for the PlayStation Edition of the Backbone One.

Oh, and did I mention that the G8 Galileo has Hall Sensor sticks, so you're never going to run into stick drift from playing with it? It also fixes an issue I have with so many mobile pads; the USB-C connector pivots upwards so that you can connect and disconnect your phone without risk of damaging it. Even the big brands like Razer which you pay the largest sum for don't have that kind of innovation.

The thing that really made a difference for me with this controller was the comfort level. The G8 has a larger set of grips that are more rounded and feel like you're holding a full-sized controller. I don't know about you, but the smaller form factor of most mobile controllers makes me not want to use them because they're that uncomfortable.

