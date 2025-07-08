What if a keyboard and a controller had a baby? The Azeron Cyborg II is discounted for Prime Day

I'm a controller reviewer, and I hate gaming on keyboards. That probably tracks, because even though both of them have their strengths, I know plenty of people who have converted to PC gaming from console, and mastering WASD has been the thing they've hated most about the transition. As much as I hate using a keyboard for gaming though, my favorite gaming peripheral is closer to one than you may think.

The Azeron Cyborg II is what would happen if the practicality and speed of a keyboard had a baby with the ergonomics and comfort of one of the best PC controllers, and it's what I use for most of my gaming time when I'm not testing out the latest pro controllers. The latest version only launched last September, and this is the first time I've ever spotted it discounted. Thanks to Prime Day, you can save $40 on either the Cyborg II or its Compact variant, bringing the price down to $204 at Amazon.

Azeron Cyborg II | $240 $204 at Amazon

Save $40 - The biggest hurdle in recommending the Cyborg devices is probably their high prices. For a controller, $200 is probably where things start to get a little unreasonable to justify, and even though I'd argue this offers more functionality, it's a lot to pay for a peripheral. Now down at $204 though, I've never seen it at a lower cost since its launch in late 2024. Buy it if: ✅ You're sick of trying to learn keyboard controls

✅ You prefer using a controller

✅ You still want to aim with a mouse Don't buy it if: ❌ You're a long-term keyboard fan

❌ You hate mouse aim too UK: Currently OOS at Amazon

"What is that thing?" I hear you ask, so allow me to clue you in. The Azeron keypads are like an ergonomic cradle for your hand to lie in. They're designed to be used with a mouse in your other hand, and sit on a desk in the same way a keyboard would. Except, instead of you moving your fingers around different keys like you're playing the piano, the Azeron Cyborg II brings those keys to you so you can make your sweet, sweet music faster, and without as many risks of hitting the wrong note.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

With your thumb, you control a joystick which, thanks to being mapped to WASD in most cases, gives you 360-degree movement as you'd have on a controller. You'd be amazed how much that frees up your other fingers for other in-game functions, and with 30 mappable keys at your disposal, you can create the profile for each game that works best for you. If that sounds like too much hassle, you can also do what I do and have a catch-all keyboard profile that works for 90% of PC games.

Yes, learning how to use a gaming device like this does come with a learning curve, but if you don't like the feel of using a keyboard, don't let that curve put you off. Once you get used to your profiles and key mappings, you'll wonder how you ever used anything else to play games. I've never reviewed a controller that has more comfort, and I definitely haven't used anything that makes me feel as speedy and skilled in my favorite games as I have with this.

