My friend hates my RGB gaming gear, but I won him over with this controller

When it comes to RGB gaming hardware, I've experienced two camps. Either you love it and the vibes it creates in your living space, or you find it obnoxious and want to avoid it at all costs. One of my closest friends, Fraser, is definitely in the latter of the two camps. He's far too polite to say this to me, but I've known him long enough to know when something really isn't his cup of tea, and all my RGB gaming hardware definitely isn't.

When Fraser began helping me out with freelance reviews here at GamesRadar+, my tactic was to slowly start feeding him RGB gear to see if it'd win him over, but it definitely wasn't working. That was until he tried out one of the best Xbox Series X controllers of the last few years, the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless controller.

Personally, I think the first reason this controller won Fraser over (to the tune of a 5-star review) is that the RGB can be disguised and switched off if you're not in the mood for it. When it's not in use, the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless just looks like any other best PC controller contender. It's got a black chassis and fairly muted face buttons. The second you power it up, though, it comes to life with ghost-RGB lighting that shines through the faceplate and creates concerto of color.

But the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless isn't just a colorful piece of gaming memorabilia. It might resemble a drug trip level from Far Cry 3, but it also happens to be an incredible gamepad regardless of your thoughts on pretty lighting.

Four back buttons automatically put a pro controller in an upper echelon in my book. The horizons that open up to you in terms of competitive play in all sorts of genres when you have four extra buttons at your disposal are massive. In FPS games, for example, you can map almost all of the other in-game functions from the face buttons to those on the back, meaning you don't need to take your thumbs off the movement and aiming sticks.

PowerA's Fusion Pro Wireless has four excellent back buttons that are placed vertically on the grips, making them easy to reach and press when you need to. There's also another feature I think makes this gamepad a standout, and that's the adjustable thumbsticks.

A lot of controllers come with swappable thumbsticks tops, but they can be a pesky attachment to keep track of since they're easily lost and always feel like you're breaking something when you remove them from the controller. PowerA's clever answer to this is twisty top thumbsticks. Want them to be taller to help with accuracy when aiming? Give them a twist, and they'll pop up higher. Need them smaller again for a more comfortable experience? Twist them the opposite way, and down they'll sit. That even opens up potential to change stick heights when you're in a game, which is a hugely underrated feature.

Most controllers sporting this kind of functionality and comfort cost $200 and come from Razer or Nacon. Those two brands make some excellent gamepads, but they wouldn't go this bold with ghost RGB lighting, and PowerA has. For almost $100 less with PowerA, you also get a charging stand, some trigger stop switches, and wireless play.

If this controller can make an RGB-eliver out of Fraser, maybe it's the gateway peripheral for the RGB hater in your life too. Of all the controller deals I've found this Prime Day, this might just be the best one.

