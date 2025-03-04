Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX review: "a force to be reckoned with"

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 manages to combine comfort and speed in a way that many flagship gaming mice attempt but few actually achieve. Its contoured shape, excellent main clicks, high-end sensor specs, and low weight mean it’s a force to be reckoned with across both casual and competitive battlefields. This is the gaming mouse to beat in 2025.

Why you can trust GamesRadar+ Our experts review games, movies and tech over countless hours, so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about our reviews policy.

I wasn’t the biggest fan of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 back in 2023, but the DEX model feels tailor made to fix pretty much all of my initial concerns. This is a lightweight, speed-focused gaming mouse with a renewed enthusiasm for comfortable design and the improvements to the chassis, and more recent sensor upgrades (to both devices) make this a serious force to be reckoned with. It’s facing off against the best gaming mouse on the market right now, the Razer Viper V3 Pro - and it wins an impressive number of battles in this war.

Both models feature the same $159.99 MSRP (though Razer is £10 more in the UK), the standard flagship price for a high-end pointer. This is the only luxury gaming mouse that has seriously threatened Razer’s crown in the last few months, with a blindingly fast Hero 2 sensor, 8,000Hz wireless polling straight out the box, an ergonomic chassis, and incredibly satisfying main clicks. There’s a fight going on at the top, and Logitech is gaining the upper hand.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $159.99 / £149.99 Connection 2.4GHz / Wired Shape Right-handed Buttons 5 DPI 44,000 IPS 888 Switches Logitech Lightforce Weight 60g Battery 95 hours constant motion

Design

(Image credit: Future)

The design of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is the biggest, flounciest, feather in its cap. I never really got on with the straight lines and chunky dome on the standard model, but Logitech has cinched this waist and added some extra ergonomic support to the main chassis for its DEX release. That’s a massive relief on the hands.

There’s a much more severe slope on the left flank this time around, with a higher gradient running down towards the bottom of the device. Not only does that make for a much more comfortable hold, but I’m also noticing a considerable improvement in the amount of control I have over the larger body as well. It does mean my thumb has to reach a little higher to hit the side buttons, but this defined curve puts the DEX out in front of both the original model and the Razer Viper V3 Pro. Razer features a straight side flank, pushing the thumb outwards more for a less comfortable claw grip.

(Left) Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX, (Right) Razer Viper V3 Pro (Image credit: Future)

At 43.9mm at its highest point, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX is also taller than both the previous Superlight 2 and the Viper V3 Pro. That means there’s slightly less room for a fingertip or particularly light claw grip, but palm holders are better catered for overall. I swap between a palm grip for work and a claw grip for gameplay and had a good time with both styles.

There’s more room for the thumb and pinky to play a larger role in finer movements compared to the squat Viper, making tiny adjustments particularly easy in both palm and claw mode. The wider base does mean it’s not particularly well-suited to a fingertip hold, there feels like a little too much junk in the trunk for movements to be as controlled as they are on the Viper.

At 60g it’s about as light as the majority of FPS-first mice on the market, and that weight is well balanced so that I never felt any dragging or uneven distribution during gameplay or work. The Viper is lighter, though, and those extra grams do make themselves known in side by side comparisons. It’s a little easier to lift the Viper at speed, and the lighter weight also contributes to a less strenuous glide.

Available in black, white, or pink, the DEX follows the same colorways as the original model, still keeping that subtle aesthetic that many prefer in their setups. There are no RGBs to distract or drain the battery - only a simple ‘G’ logo stamped on the back hump.

You’ll also feel the same soft-touch coating across the entire device as the previous model. This is a newer trend in performance gaming mice, with the Razer Viper line and the Alienware Pro Wireless adopting the same strategy.

(Left) Alienware Pro Wireless, (Middle) Razer Viper V3 Pro, (Right) Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX (Image credit: Future)

I’m always sad to see the bumps and ridges of more tactile materials fall out of favor and, like all mice that use this coating, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX can clam up a little during prolonged use. It’s still nicely grippy, I never slid out of grip during testing, but there’s a stickiness that starts to creep in after a while. The Razer Viper V2 Pro is still my go-to for a comfortable surface texture.

I would be surprised if the DEX wasn’t put together well - every other Logitech gaming mouse in the last few years has been particularly durable. There are no creaks to the chassis when pinching hard between the sides or across the top and bottom of the device, and no rattle from inside the main chassis or scroll wheel. Everything is joined nicely, and with no honeycomb cutouts to worry about, dust is easy to manage.

Features

Logitech updated its Hero 2 sensor somewhere between the launch of the original G Pro X Superlight 2 and the DEX model. The optical eye now sports a massive 44,000 DPI, set in increments of 20, with 888 IPS tracking speed and 88G acceleration. Both mice now benefit from these specs, so you don’t have to pick up the newer DEX to upgrade your sensor. While very few players will actually dare near the top end of that DPI threshold, the option is open to you. Don’t get too excited, though, DPI is a bit of a marketing gimmick - most players won’t need to move beyond 3,000 or 4,000.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s far more to understand about how a gaming mouse performs from its IPS. If you’re a competitive player, you’ll want to have your rodent tracking as many inches per second as possible. It’s how you maintain precision and tracking control during twitch-reflex movements like a quick shot or rapid pan.

This is the aspect of the Hero 2 sensor I’d recommend putting most stock in. Most gaming mice tap out at around 650 IPS, and Logitech has gone 200-inches above that. Razer’s latest Viper mouse sits behind the G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX at 750 IPS, while Alienware’s Pro Wireless comes in at 650 IPS at a similar price as well.

The G Pro X Superlight range has always targeted esports professionals, so its 8,000Hz wireless polling rate makes sense. If you’re a more casual player, or simply starting out on your leaderboard domination journey, you won’t need to be polling this high. In fact, the impact it will have on your battery means I’d actively warn against using this feature in day to day gameplay.

Tournament-level players are adopting this increased polling rate as a safety blanket to prevent missed or late inputs, even if we’re talking about fractions of milliseconds saved. Still, those players do exist and it’s worth pointing out that this is another battleground between Razer and Logitech. Both models can run up to the full 8,000Hz over a 2.4GHz connection, and both cap rates at 1,000Hz when wired (I still find that strange).

(Image credit: Future)

However, there’s a slight edge to the Superlight 2 DEX. Razer requires a whole cable and separate receiver for its wireless polling, whereas Logitech can run it all from a simple plug-and-play USB-C receiver. It doesn’t make much of a difference in day to day use, aside from keeping your desk a bit tidier, but if you regularly take your setup on the road it’s not inconsequential. I have to pack a whole extra cable and relatively chunky dongle when traveling with the Razer Viper V3 Pro - the receiver simply tucks into the body of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX and I’m good to go.

Under the hood (or hoods), Logitech has used its Lightforce optical switches in the main clicks. These clickers provide the speed of a light-based actuation but with the satisfying crunch of a mechanical switch. I don’t want to get into the performance section too early, but I’ll say these are some of the best main clicks I’ve used in a gaming mouse in a long time. They feel richer while also being crisper, and sound far more satisfying, than Razer or Alienware’s switches. The joy of these main clicks was the first thing I noticed about the DEX, and it still remains one of my favorite aspects of the mouse overall.

There’s no dedicated DPI profile shifter on the mouse itself (Razer has one located underneath the main chassis), but there’s space for five onboard profiles. You’ll need to head to G Hub to set them up and switch between them, though, which can be a pain. I hate having to tab out of a game and load up a whole separate program just to swap between free-gunning and sniping, but without a dedicated button that’s the case here.

(Image credit: Future)

Still, G Hub has seen some strong development over the years. Two tabs keep your button assignments and DPI settings nice and simple. Actually binding the five available buttons is incredibly easy. A simple drag and drop approach removes the need to hunt through layers of nested menus and there’s a strong supply of Windows system and keyboard shortcut inputs to assign here. It’s also one of the easiest programs to use in creating new macros.

The Sensitivity tab provides a similarly streamlined approach to adjusting DPI, set either with a draggable scale or by inputting numbers straight into the program. It’s a far cry from some of the more obstinate programs I use in testing (Glorious has a particularly frustrating DPI process on its Core software). This is where you can also set your polling rate for both wired and wireless connections and calibrate your sensor’s DPI to match that of another mouse’s settings. This is similar to Razer’s own syncing feature, and like with the Viper I don’t see how it’s going to be used more than maybe once in the life of the mouse.

(Image credit: Future)

I noted the lack of lift-off distance settings in this software and, after hunting through tabs and hidden menus, it seems like there’s no way to adjust this commonly personalized setting on the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX. It’s not going to be a deal-breaker, but its absence raises an eyebrow. You’ll also find more sensor and control features in other mice across the market, this is relatively stripped back for a flagship release.

The Viper V3 Pro also keeps things simple, but the Corsair DarkStar Wireless adds more functionality in its tilt controls and the Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed provides a sensor orientation guide rope that makes lifts far more accurate. The DEX’s feature list is still par for the course in the world of eSports mice, save for the exclusion of lift-off customization.

(Image credit: Future)

Like most speed-focused mice there’s no Bluetooth connection here. Neither Razer nor Alienware’s competitors offer the slower wireless option, but it does mean you’re more limited in your devices compared to a more generalist device. Still, Logitech reckons you’ll get 95 hours of battery life out of a 2.4GHz connection - and I managed to surpass that when starting from a fresh full charge. That’s because Logitech’s estimate is based on constant movement.

In regular day-to-day use (around eight hours of work and two to three hours of gameplay) I kept the DEX alive for just shy of two weeks. Factor in a weekend with less use (roughly three hours of gaming at 1,000Hz per day), that accounts for 11 days - putting the usable battery life at around 100 to 105 hours. Of course, setting the switches to purely optical mode and dialing polling rates to 8,000Hz cut this life short considerably.

Performance

While the sensor can and does perform at the top of its game, very few flagship models actually don’t. Instead, the real performance potential of each rodent comes down to a combination of its shape, weight, click feel, and ease of access. You don’t need me to tell you that an 888 IPS Logitech Hero 2 sensor is going to perform well in-game across both single player adventures and competitive endeavors. I won’t shock anyone by saying that this lens manages to track all my faster movements in CS2 incredibly well, with no jittering, dropped tracking, or over-extended throws.

Instead, it’s the shape and main click buttons that make more of a difference to the G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX experience overall. Those super snappy clackers have just enough tension underneath to still feel deep and richly satisfying, without losing debounce or actuation speed. There’s slightly more travel to them compared to the Viper, which means they do feel a fraction of a millisecond slower to actually hit. However, the optical actuation still ensures reflex-level speed overall. I’m nowhere near the level of tournament play required to notice the slight slow down from that higher click, and I’d take a crisper, more satisfying actuation than an ever-so-slightly faster feel any day.

(Image credit: Future)

The shape of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX also contributes to a more controlled feel overall. While it’s heavier than the Viper, and that fact does make it drag a little in day-to-day, there’s more space for the thumb and pinky to carry a little more of the control load. I like adjusting my aim by wiggling the back portion of my mouse between these fingers in a claw grip, but not all gaming mice have a shape that supports this movement. The higher dome, cinched sides, and fairly severe gradient down the back of the mouse means there’s plenty of space between the chassis and my hand for free motion.

(Image credit: Future)

The side buttons are a little more difficult to hit than the Razer Viper due to their higher placement on the mouse itself. That means it’s more difficult to roll between the two with the thumb placed comfortably on top. They’re also softer than the main clicks, still offering a nice snap, but without the extra travel that makes the feature switches so satisfying.

Should you buy the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX?

(Image credit: Future)

I have a whole wad of gaming mice to test and review after the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX and I can’t wait to get it back on the desk afterwards. This is one of the most comfortable gaming mice I’ve tested in a long time, and that ergonomic design doesn’t come at the cost of performance. I usually find myself sacrificing lightweight design to pick up a more comfortable form factor (like in the case of the Turtle Beach Kone II Air) but Logitech has nailed all corners of the market here. It’s a no-brainer over the original Superlight 2 and even gives the Viper V3 Pro something to think about.

Razer’s competitor does offer a lower overall weight, with a better design for fingertip and particularly light claw grips and more software features. However, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX wins in its dongle-less 8,000Hz wireless polling, overall comfort for palm and claw grips, and more satisfying main clicks. Both mice hold their own on the battlefield, in far more competitive arenas than I can last a second in. For the vast majority of players who use a claw grip, I’d recommend the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX over the Viper. That’s not a recommendation I make lightly, Razer has dominated the top spot in this war for years now. However, unless you use a fingertip grip, the comfort of this chassis and the sophistication of this sensor are hard to argue with.

If the DEX has beaten the Viper it’s certainly got the Alienware Pro Wireless on its knees. While it’s not as floaty in its glide and its main clicks don’t feature the same super-fast magnetic debounce, improvements to its ergonomics, specs, polling rate, and side buttons make this a much better buy at roughly the same price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Comfort 5/5 Speed 5/5 Programmability 4/5 Connectivity 4/5 Battery life 5/5

How I tested the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX

I used the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX for daily work and play across a period of two weeks. I spent one week solely testing the device by itself, with another week of comparative testing across the NZXT Lift Elite Wireless, Razer Viper V3 Pro, Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, and Alienware Pro Wireless gaming mouse. During that time, I primarily tested across CS:2 and Apex Legends, with nightly Avowed sessions and a sprinkling of Fallout 4. For more information on how we test gaming mice, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

I'm also hunting down all the best wireless gaming mouse models on the market, as well as the best left-handed gaming mice available. Or, if you're in Sneki's camp, check out the best Razer mice I've tested so far.