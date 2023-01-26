The best Logitech gaming mouse 2023

The best Logitech gaming mouse models do well to separate themselves from their competition. Often wireless, and always speedy, these ergonomic pointers pack some serious spec sheets and everyday features to boot. Of course, high-end models all pack some blistering performance, but there's also plenty of value to be found in cheaper models as well. That's why so many grace the desktops of pros and casual players alike. You simply don't need to break the bank to pick up a programmable, highly-flingable pointer when you choose Logitech.

Logitech produces some of the best gaming mouse options on the market right now, though the brand does specialize in bringing wireless connectivity to a wider range of devices. Many brands reserve this more expensive connection method for their luxury devices, but as that tech is getting cheaper Logitech is leading the way in introducing it to more budget price points. Not only that, but their Lightspeed technology has made many of the brand's releases contenders for the best wireless gaming mouse trophy - so there are very few shortcuts taken here.

We've had our paws wrapped around a massive selection of Logitech's catalog, trialling each pointer across weeks of testing. We put all these rodents through their paces, pushing them to their limits in high-energy first person shooter environments while also stress-testing programming and ergonomics in slower simulation and action adventure scenarios. Not only that, but while we test we're also living with each device, using it for everyday work and travel, to make sure it really is the best Logitech gaming mouse all-round. You'll find all our favorites just below.

The best Logitech gaming mouse models in 2023

1. Logitech G502 X / X Plus The best Logitech gaming mouse overall Specifications Connection: Wired / Wireless (Plus model) Shape: Right handed Buttons: 13 DPI: 25,600 IPS: 400 Switches: Lightforce optical-mechanical Weight: 89g (X) / 106g (X Plus) Today's Best Deals View at Dell (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great feature set + Lighter than the competition + Ergonomic design Reasons to avoid - Cheaper alternatives

The Logitech G502 X is the brand's best pointer to date. That's not just because of the 25K sensor or comfortable design, though. Between the wired and wireless model, everyone can enjoy the gentle slopes and abundance of buttons up for grabs. The cheaper wired model will be the better option for the majority of players. Coming in at $79.99 / £79.99, this is still a pretty premium device, but it holds itself far away from the $149.99 / £149.99 cost of the wireless Plus version.

Whichever you pick, you're getting that classic chunky G502 stature with some unique RGB effects all thrown in. We found button placements and access to be excellent for both shooters and MOBA style games, with plenty of room for customization around the sniper button as well.

The X version still shares many of the features that made the original G502 so popular as well. First up, the wireless model is compatible with the PowerPlay gaming mouse pad - perfect for those who forget to plug in at the end of a session. Then you've also got that swappable scroll wheel as well. Standard notched scrolling can be switched over to an infinite free-spin when navigating web pages, before jumping back for more control in gameplay.

In essence, the G502 X is not only the newest Logitech gaming mouse, but it's the best for the majority of players. That's down to its comfortable form factor, no-fuss personalization system, and flexible array of additional buttons. With some cool RGB thrown in and a solid battery life in the wireless model, this is a go-to for anyone feeling out their first Logitech pointer.

Read more: Logitech G502 X review

2. Logitech G203 Lightsync The best budget Logitech gaming mouse Specifications Connection: Wired Shape: Right-handed Buttons: 6 DPI: 8,000 IPS: 200 Switches: Mechanical Weight: 85g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Solid feature set for the price + Comfortable shape and design + Excellent price to performance balance Reasons to avoid - Smaller shape might not fit larger hands

If you don't want to blow more than $40 / £40 on your Logitech gaming mouse, the G203 Lightsync is the model for you. Not only does this still capable pointer carry an already affordable price tag, but we regularly see it on sale for around $20 / £20 as well. That's stunning value for money considering the quality baked in here, as well as those six programmable buttons.

If you're not relying on a superlight, super-fast gaming mouse to see you through breakneck FPS tournaments, why pay for one? Logitech G203 Lightsync review

You're not skimping on the comfort here, either (well, not if you don't have larger hands). While this is a smaller pointer with less of a pronounced hump than we were initially used to in our testing, it still manages to stay comfortable over longer periods of play. Plus, that smaller stature also means the G203 manages to stay lightweight and easily manoeuvrable, features you'll pay a significant chunk of change for in the high-end market.

Yes, the build quality is simple, with an all-plastic body and no grip textures. You'll still find customizable RGB lighting around the edge of the body, though, and in the G logo on the back.

The performance far outshines its price tag. While it's no laser-fast high-tech clicker, you're still getting solid tracking from the sensor under the hood. It may be cheap, but the G203 can certainly keep up. DPI shifting is available in increments of 50, working its way up to a max of 8K. You may be looking at Logitech's 25K options and worrying about a sacrifice here - but rest assured the vast majority of players never need more than around 3,500 dots per inch.

The Logitech G203 offers all the base functionality of gaming mice ten times its price. By making careful sacrifices and keeping everything in a lightweight chassis, it's the best Logitech gaming mouse for those on a strict budget. If you're after a cheap gaming mouse for larger hands, though, we'd recommend taking a look at the G502 Hero or the Hyperion Fury.

Read more: Logitech G203 Lightsync review

3. Logitech G502 Lightspeed The best wireless Logitech gaming mouse Specifications Connection: Wireless / Wired Shape: Right-handed Buttons: 11 DPI: 16,000 IPS: 400 Switches: Mechanical Weight: 114g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Comfortable design + Tunable weights + Superb, precise performance + Compatible with PowerPlay charge mat Reasons to avoid - Right-handed only - Loud scroll wheel

Yes, the G502 X Plus is a wireless pointer pitched above the Logitech G502 Lightspeed here, however if you're just after a cordless existence the older model is substantially better value for money these days. We regularly see this Logitech gaming mouse on offer for well under $100 / £100, and considering it still offers the 25K Hero sensor and PowerPlay charge mat compatibility there's still plenty to get excited about here. Our initial review tested the previous iteration with an older 16K DPI sensor. Since then, that's been overhauled to the 25K version available in the X model for even better tracking.

"The G502 Lightspeed, especially when paired with the charging mat, feels like a first step towards a beautiful, untethered future." Logitech G502 Lightspeed review

The shape of the G502 is widely recognized for its supreme ergonomic comfort. The thumb rest flanking the left side, gentle slope hump, and slightly asymmetrical balance keeps everything relaxed and easily manoeuvrable. That form factor has stood the test of time largely thanks to its ability to house 11 programmable buttons and still have you reach each one in the nick of time. We did find the sniper button to be a little too easily reachable, sometimes running into accidental hit territory though.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed's secret weapon, however, is in its weight. It's by no means a light gaming mouse, but if you prefer to fine tune your own feeling this is one of the very few pointers on the market with additional weights included. This feature has been dropped in the newer G502 X, but it's invaluable if you find yourself losing control of the pointer during more frantic gameplay moments.

Overall, the G502 Lightspeed is the best wireless Logitech gaming mouse thanks to its value for money in current sales and the additional features that seem to have been forgotten in newer releases. With an up to date sensor at the helm, plenty of customization options, and an excellent battery life (backed up by a wirelessly charging mouse pad), this is our go-to for an all-in-one wireless pointer.

Read more: Logitech G502 Lightspeed review

4. Logitech G Pro X Superlight The best Logitech gaming mouse for FPS Specifications Connection: Wired / Wireless Shape: Right-handed Buttons: 5 DPI: 25,600 IPS: 400 Switches: Mechanical Weight: 63g Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Long lasting battery life + Incredibly lightweight + Sturdy build quality + Compatible with PowerPlay charging mat Reasons to avoid - High price tag - Lacks RGB

What if you need more from a wireless Logitech gaming mouse? The G Pro X Superlight took square aim at the ultralight FPS-first category when it launched in 2021, and stuck the landing with a 63g pointer packing excellent battery life, a flingable form factor, and sturdy build. The higher price tag will reserve the G Pro X Superlight for those who really need it - the esports competitors who require pinpoint precision and speedy movement at the same time. However, we are seeing that MSRP tick down a little in more recent sales, to the point where everyday FPS players can get a look in.

The Superlight drops extraneous features like RGB in favor of a long-lasting battery life and super light form factor. Logitech is concentrating on its tournament-oriented players here, and it shows throughout the design. The internals certainly do their bit to keep you nimble on the battlefield, though.

A snappy set of clickers with excellent response times and a reliable, lightning-fast sensor meant our aim was improved when using the G Pro X Superlight in our own testing. The long battery life perfectly fit into our everyday lives, allowing for a full day's work to seamlessly merge into an evening's play without a pause to juice up. Actually using the Superlight for that length of time remained comfortable as well, thanks to the pronounced dome hump and well-placed side buttons.

Read more: Logitech G Pro X Superlight review

5. Logitech G705 The best Logitech gaming mouse for small hands Specifications Connection: Wired / Wireless Shape: Right-handed Buttons: 6 DPI: 8,200 Switches: Mechanical Weight: 85g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Portable + Compatible with a range of devices + Impeccable design Reasons to avoid - Particularly small

Whether portability is the aim of the game, or you're a fellow small-handed player looking for a pointer you can actually scale to reach, the Logitech G705 packs a serious punch. The squat design means this is one for those who don't need access to a myriad of extra buttons, but also allows for extra control and precision when hitting the buttons that are there. This dinky device is part of Logitech's Aurora collection (also including the G715 keyboard and G735 headset), which means you're getting that classic soft white aesthetic with soft yet tactile materials. A small thumb rest affords a comfortable spot to lean on - which is a must-have considering we found the ergonomics to take a little getting used to in our own testing.

However, once we were in it was clear that this tiny chassis houses plenty of power for both work and productivity. FPS and action titles were better suited to this lightweight design, with the two side buttons providing just enough extra input.

The G705 is the best Logitech gaming mouse for smaller hands, but that doesn't mean it feels natural straight out the gate. In fact, it took us a while to get used to the stout form factor during our own testing. However, once the muscle memory is baked in, the level of control and precision on offer from a purpose-built pointer is unparalleled in Logitech's current lineup.

Read more: Logitech G705 review

6. Logitech G Pro Wireless The best ambidextrous Logitech gaming mouse Specifications Connection: Wired / WIreless Shape: Ambidextrous Buttons: 8 DPI: 25,600 IPS: 400 Switches: Omron mechanical Weight: 80g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Dell (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent tracking + Soft, crisp clicks + Swappable side buttons + Fantastic battery life Reasons to avoid - Not an ergonomic right hand design

There aren't many left-handed gaming mouse models on the market right now, but Logitech does far more than other brands to accommodate lefties. You'll find plenty of ambidextrous and specifically designed pointers in this roster, including the ever-popular G903, but it's the Logitech G Pro Wireless that takes the cake.

That's because it's a truly ambidextrous design. A flat body means you're dropping a little ergonomic comfort that usually comes from a slightly sloped design, but there's still a pronounced hump to the back that keeps you comfortable. It's the swappable side buttons that secured this position in our testing, though. Magnetically attachable clickers (available in two different heights) mean you can swap and change between a right or left-handed setup in a flash. That means no unnecessary buttons getting in the way and no accidental clicks.

Aside from those extra clickers, you're still picking up a comfortable pointer for both left and right handed use. The matte plastic chassis feels soft under-hand, and while there's no additional grips along the sides, we never slipped during our testing. That said, such a material does start to feel a little clammy after a longer session.

This is an older device, and that age is primarily displayed in the plastic cable. That said, there's a solid connection here, with additional supports either side of the port to keep things secure when charging or playing in wired mode. The low click latency and lightweight form factor (alongside that 25K sensor) work hard to keep the G Pro not only relevant but thriving in the modern age, though.

Read more: Logitech G Pro review

How we test Logitech gaming mice

We test Logitech gaming mice the same way we test every rodent that crosses our desk. Primarily, we live, work, and play with these devices constantly and over a period of weeks before making our recommendations. In that time, we're testing performance, comfort, and durability across a range of use-cases. That means checking sensor accuracy, acceleration, latency, debounce and repeat actuation, and lift-off distance in fast-paced action titles, as well as the number of custom commands and programmable buttons and the design, placement, and travel distance of those buttons across both fast and slow games.

During everyday work, we're also testing the ergonomic comfort level of each Logitech gaming mouse through long sessions. We're always paying attention to the shape and materials used, as well as the grip type each mouse is designed for, tracking feel, cable dragging, click resistance, and finger placement.

To ensure you're getting a gaming mouse that lasts, we're also on the look out for anything that could present as a problem further down the line. You can find out more about how we test gaming mice in our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

What is the best Logitech gaming mouse? The best Logitech gaming mouse is the G502 X Plus. This wireless model has performed best in all our testing, but also offers a more budget-friendly wired version for extra points as well.

What is the latest Logitech gaming mouse? The latest Logitech gaming mouse is the G502 X. You'll find more recent releases in the timeline below. Logitech G502 X / G502 X Plus - 2022 Logitech G705 - 2022 Logitech G303 Shroud Edition - 2021 Logitech G Pro X Superlight - 2020 Logitech G102 Lightsync - 2020 Logitech G203 Lightsync - 2020



Are Razer or Logitech mice better? Logitech has a tough job fending off the best Razer mouse models. The two gaming giants are constantly competing in the worlds of ultralight, standard, and budget pointers. In our experience, each brand excels in its own areas though. Razer has been offering snappier clicks and lighter form factors in its recent releases, and has more for MOBA / MMO players thanks to its Naga range, all while beating Logitech in terms of RGB functionality. Its Synapse software also offers a more cohesive experience overall. However, Logitech has the upper hand in wireless performance (and variety) as well as battery life and productivity features.

