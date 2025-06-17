Hear me out, this CS2 Dragon Lore mouse pad is worth every fiber - even if the mouse might need an eco round

Recent updates

I don't have a hope in hell of chancing upon the elusive CS2 AWP Dragon Lore skin, but if you don't want to drop thousands of dollars on a super-rare weapon decal SteelSeries has a far more affordable option up its sleeve.

The brand has just launched its new CS2 Dragon Lore Collection, an XXL mouse pad and a seemingly-new wireless gaming mouse devoted to one of the most iconic skins in the game. These limited edition drops are now available to pre-order direct from SteelSeries, coming in at $49.99 / $119.99 respectively, ahead of shipping from July 1.

First up, the actual design on that mouse pad is stunning. You've got all the main elements of the actual sniper skin here, spread out across the full width of a SteelSeries QcK XXL desk pad. The golden backdrop mixed with the red of that dragon... chef kiss - and I'm not even a die-hard fan of the elusive decal.

You're not picking up a cheap pad for the sake of its design here either. SteelSeries produce some of the best mats on the market. While this isn't the latest suite of SteelSeries QcK Performance pads, there's still plenty of pedigree on that super-soft finish and grippy surface.

The mouse is a little more challenging to recommend. This isn't a SteelSeries pointer that I've seen before, and from the marketing materials it looks like a specialized run. There's an 18K DPI sensor under the hood, a custom PixArt TrueMove Air model, both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections, and up to 200 hours of battery life. SteelSeries has now confirmed to me that it's a modified SteelSeries Aerox 3, with non-honeycomb chassis up top. That's an older mouse that's been sitting at about $60 all year round - you're doubling your spend for this extra coat of paint.

