I didn't expect to prefer a coarser mouse pad, but SteelSeries' new QcK Performance range has changed my mind

The SteelSeries QcK Performance collection brings together mouse pads for pretty much every occasion. Most players might find the Speed option a little too slippery, but tournament-level competitors may well find the extra slide to be a benefit. Instead, it's the grippy texture of the Control pad that won me over, with both sides meeting in the middle on the Balance version as well.

SteelSeries has just launched three new QcK mouse pads, follow ups to the original desk mats that have dominated the market for a little while now, under the umbrella name 'QcK Performance'. While previous pads only offered different sizes (save for some thicker 'comfort' releases), the latest QcK trio has been built to cater to different playstyles with a variety of surface materials.

Speed, Balance, and Control are the order of the day, with each of SteelSeries' new gaming mouse pads offering a slightly different feel based on texture, stitch patterns, and fabric weave. I've had all three on my testing deck over the last few weeks, swapping each out for different genres and use-cases to see if they can become the new best mouse pads for gaming.

All of the mouse pads in the SteelSeries QcK Performance line come in either L or XL sizing, featuring the same MSRPs ($39.99 and $49.99 respectively). They're available right now via SteelSeries and select retailers.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Specs Speed Control Balance Surface Smooth, interwoven fabric Micro-textured with high-density stitches Tight fabric weave with softer texture Base Non-stick rubber Non-stick rubber Non-stick rubber Thickness 3.5mm 3.5mm 3.5mm

SteelSeries QcK Performance: Control

(Image credit: Future)

I started my testing with the Control pad. Like most, my gaming setup needs to put on a suit and tie during the day as I work, and between smaller photo editing adjustments and the sheer number of times I accidentally close a tab this felt like the most natural choice for everyday use. The surface is considerably coarser than the Speed model, with a rough feel under the arm during use. That never grew uncomfortable, though - in fact, it provided a pleasant sense of control and grip even before I placed my hand on a gaming mouse.

The Control pad is designed to provide better stopping power, more accurate mouse sweeps, and finer precision in smaller movements thanks to this textured design. It absolutely nails the brief. I'm glad I chose to slap this one on the desk first, because it's easily my favorite.

The rough surface never feels too cumbersome for flashes of faster movement, I was still able to zip through Avowed's more frantic combat moments and keep a solid pace in CS2. However, there's just enough granularity in this surface to keep a high DPI at bay, still keeping clicks tight and controlled during slower moments.

I'm currently using a Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, and combining the mouse's DPI-slowing sniper button with the SteelSeries QcK Control's grainier texture made for particularly precise sniper shots. Ramping up the DPI on something lighter like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX was also far less manic, allowing for faster sweeps without the jittery over-extension I usually experience when running at sensitivities higher than around 8,000.

There is a little extra drag, that's what this mouse pad has been designed to offer, which does compound the feeling of extra weight in a larger mouse like the Basilisk. If you're using a lightweight speedster but still want access to a greater sense of accuracy this is a fantastic pickup.

SteelSeries QcK Performance: Speed

(Image credit: Future)

At the other end of the spectrum we have the Speed pad. This is an almost-slick surface that provides the same kind of glide feel as a hard pad, but with the comfort and malleability of a traditional soft design. That's a potent combination, and while I preferred the Control pad for everyday work and most of my games, faster assaults like Apex Legends and CS2 do benefit from the additional slip of this surface.

I was able to move much quicker across the pad and still maintain some degree of control over my movements, though there was definitely less precision in my gameplay than on the above model. Both the heavier Basilisk V3 Pro and lighter Logitech DEX moved nicely over the finer-weaved surface, though the particularly low-weight Razer Viper V3 Pro was particularly swift on this surface. That sometimes translated into a little more of a flick than I was expecting, and I had to adjust my muscle memory accordingly, minimizing my right-hand movements compared to the wider gestures I would make on the Corsair MM700 Extended (my daily driver).

If you're a particularly fast competitive player this is going to be a massive win. Smaller movements means less time spent actually making your plays, and increasing the tracking specs of your mouse's sensor can get those flicks and twists down to simple twitches. However, I'd recommend the reliability and stopping power of the Control or Balance models for the majority of players out there.

SteelSeries QcK Performance: Balance

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, we have the happy medium. The SteelSeries QcK Balance gaming mouse pad aims to provide a better halfway point between controlled movements and faster glides. This is essentially the next generation of the standard SteelSeries QcK mouse pad we've all come to know and love, combining speed, comfort, and control into one Goldilocks mat. It's the model most players are going to gravitate towards first, and the one we should see the most action out of.

Like both the Speed and Control, the new generation is thicker, with edged stitching to better protect against frays in the longer term. The SteelSeries logo has also been darkened into a gray rather than the stark white we saw in the original. The actual feel of the pad sits more on the control side than speed. There's a less effortless glide here, with more attention paid to stopping power and finer movements. Being a fan of the QcK Control, this is a lean I'm happy to support. It's much more comfortable for everyday work tasks and more game genres overall.

There's a much less noticeable drag compared to the full texture of the Control model, which is going to keep those who use a heavier gaming mouse particularly nimble.

Should you buy a SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pad?

(Image credit: Future)

SteelSeries is well known for the durability and glide of its mouse pads, it's why the original QcK has stood at the top of our ranks for a couple of years now. The latest iteration keeps the all-in-one nature of the original with the Balance mat, but also brings new options for speed-focused and more precision-minded players. Of the three, the Control pad is the most refreshing. Very few mouse pads are confident enough to actually add an element of drag to their feel, but the extra accuracy it brings to both gameplay and everyday productivity has been a real benefit in my testing. If you use a heavier mouse, the Balance model still offers a grainier feel than the previous generation but provides a smoother glide for a more comfortable experience overall.

The Speed model is certainly fast, and is going to give competitive players looking to milk high DPI settings an edge. The vast majority, though, should be looking to the two more tactile models for a real sense of control.

Right now, only the square Large and Extra Large models are available, whereas I naturally prefer an XXL or an Extended design. It means that, during testing, I have to keep my keyboard veered slightly too far left to truly be comfortable for day to day typing (lest it overlap with the pad itself). In-game, I tend to angle the keyboard anyway, and there's no swapping my right hand between devices, so there's less of a sizing issue if you're buying for a dedicated gaming setup.

Other than the size, the only feature I found myself missing during testing was the RGB lighting of my Corsair MM700 Extended. It does mean I had fewer wires trailed around my setup, but I did enjoy the extra pzazz brought to my setup, and the relatively simple-looking SteelSeries model didn't bring the same level of flair to my desk top.

How I tested the SteelSeries QcK Performance mouse pads

I used the SteelSeries QcK Performance Speed, Control, and Balance mouse pads over the course of two weeks. I split my time evenly between each pad during that time, while also comparing against the previous generation QcK and QcK Heavy on the desk as well. I used both a heavy (112g) Razer Basilisk V3 Pro gaming mouse and lighter Razer Viper V3 Pro (55g) and Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 DEX (60g) mice in both wired and wireless mode. For more information on how we make our recommendations, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

