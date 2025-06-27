Anime Expo 2025: dates, announcements, and why One-Punch Man fans should be excited

You may not realize it, but one of anime's biggest days of the year is fast approaching. Anime Expo 2025, taking place this July in Los Angeles, is essentially anime's answer to San Diego Comic-Con – the place to be for all the biggest anime announcements and reveals for the year ahead.

So, what is Anime Expo, and why should you be excited? Ahead, we'll take you on a whistlestop tour of the event, from dates and panels, through to which of anime's biggest names have a presence at the show.

Whether you're a One-Punch Man fan or want to hear more about Netflix's slate of new anime, get yourself prepared with our cheat sheet to all things Anime Expo 2025. While you wait, be sure to discover all the latest on Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

What is Anime Expo 2025?

(Image credit: Ufotable)

Billed as the "biggest" event in its decades-long history, Anime Expo 2025 is a convention that celebrates all things anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture.

From cosplay to exhibitions and game shows, there's even a chance for an expected crowd of 100,000-plus to meet the voices and talents behind some of the most significant anime releases around. Plus, we expect major announcements from the likes of One-Punch Man, Demon Slayer, and more.

When is Anime Expo 2025?

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Anime Expo 2025 takes place on July 3-6 from the Los Angeles Convention Center. It has leveled up in recent years, with other venues in the past including the smaller Anaheim Convention Center and, briefly, the Long Beach Convention Center.

What could be announced at Anime Expo 2025?

(Image credit: Solo Leveling Animation Partners)

Let's dig into the schedule. If you're lucky enough to attend the event, the opening day comes bundled with a handful of Crunchyroll firsts, including the world premiere of May I Ask for One Final Thing?

Alongside those premieres, there's panels for The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, the Chainsaw Man movie, a "new project" set in the Ghost in the Shell universe – and that's just Day 1.

Expect first looks, trailers, and juicy quotes from producers and animations aplenty. And if you can't be in the room (more on that later), then keep your eyes peeled on social media for all the latest reveals.

On Day 2, the key names include Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Witch Watch, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Hopefully, we get a teaser or sizzle reel for Frieren season 2, plus any sort of update on the untitled Cyberpunk anime that's currently in the works.

The A-1 20th Anniversary Celebration may have a sliver of Solo Leveling season 3 news and, on the games side, there's even a Silent Hill f panel. Alongside that, there's also Bleach, The Apothecary Diaries, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure panels. So if you're at all excited about the present and future of those franchises, then know we're almost certainly going to get crumbs from Anime Expo. On the premiere front, there's an early showing of The Summer Hikaru Died.

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Day 3 is just as busy, with My Hero Academia one of the jewels in Saturday's crown. We anticipate a taste of the anime's final season, including key art, visuals, and more. There's also talks from game developer Spike Chunsoft, a mega Netflix Showcase event, and "insights" incoming about One-Punch Man season 3 during its panel. Given how little we've seen of that series after a years-long break (one trailer and one heavily divisive teaser), there could be quotes galore, clips from episodes, and even a confirmed release date.

Day 4 features a Jujutsu Kaisen panel, though we'd be surprised to see any concrete news regarding Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, especially with the current radio silence on that project. Finally, there's a Kaiju No. 8 panel and a closing event. Phew.

Among those not present at the event are the likes of Spy x Family, Haikyuu, and Fire Force.

Can I stream Anime Expo 2025?

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/Toho)

Unfortunately, much like San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H, no panels or events will be streamed. Unlike SDCC, however, Anime Expo doesn't have any rules against filming, so there's a slight chance we'll see footage from the event in the days following.

We imagine any major announcements, such as trailers, teasers, and so on, will be released online in the hours after each panel.

