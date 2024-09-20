After the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Netflix is returning to Night City for another anime project with CDPR

Netflix is re-teaming with video game developers CD Projekt Red for another anime title, following the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

It unveiled the news as part of its Geeked Week, the annual event that sees the streamer tease all that's soon to arrive on the platform like Sakamoto Days, Devil May Cry, and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The announcement came in the form of a short teaser titled 'Netflix x CDPR x Cyberpunk', which flashed through each of their respective logos alongside the words, "Return to Night City". More info, apparently, is coming soon...

Set in the fictional, violent metropolis, Cyberpunk 2077 sees players control V, a mercenary whose identity gets mixed up with that of legendary rockstar and terrorist Johnny Silverhand (voiced by Keanu Reeves) after he comes into contact with a "bio-chip". As Johnny's behavior and memories begin overwriting V's, the two find themselves having to work together to separate and stop V from being wiped out for good.

Released in September 2022, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners serves as a prequel to the Mike Pondsmith's similarly named tabletop role-playing game, and takes place about a year before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. Created by Rafal Jaki, it follows David Martinez/Deibiddo Marutinesu, after a terrible tragedy forces him to drop out of school and sets out to become a mercenary outlaw, otherwise known as "an edgerunner".

For now, it's unclear exactly what Netflix's new CDPR collaboration will be, but we'll be sure to keep you posted.