Anime adaptation of Devil May Cry lands epic first trailer as showrunner says it will be "one of the best shows on the Netflix platform"

A new look at Netflix's anime adaptation of Devil May Cry has arrived – and it's confirmed its release date.

"This guy, he's something else," the voiceover begins in the first major teaser, "the way he moves, the hits he took..." We see some of the epic action coming in the new series, which follows demon hunter Dante. "Let's dance," he says before the trailer ends on the White Rabbit. The new show will be released in April 2025.

The official synopsis reads: "Sinister forces are at play at the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck."

The series, based on the popular Capcom video game of the same name, follows Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both the human and demon realms hangs around his neck. Castlevania's Adi Shankar serves as creator and showrunner, with Alex Larsen as head writer.

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," Shankar tells Tudum. "Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform – period."

During the Geeked Week announcement, we learned that Johnny Yong Bosch would be taking over for original voice actor Reuben Langdon as Dante.

Devil May Cry was first released for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and follows demon hunter Dante as he carries out his lifelong vendetta against all demons. Interestingly enough, the game was initially developed as Resident Evil 4, but became its own title and spawned an enormously successful franchise.

The first Devil May Cry anime series hit horror channel Chiller and (now defunct) streaming service Funimation in 2007, but only ran for one season. The Netflix series was announced back in 2018 with Shankar at the helm.

All eight episodes of Devil May Cry are set to hit Netflix in April 2025. For more, check out our list of the best anime to add to your streaming queue right now, or, check out our round-up of the best Netflix shows.