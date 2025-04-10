As the Devil May Cry anime soars up Netflix's most-watched list, the DmC games on Steam are getting a boost of up to 20 times the player count

Netflix's new Devil May Cry anime has proven to be incredibly popular on the streaming service, making it to number four in the top ten global English-language shows. It also seems to have inspired people to go and play the games, as Devil May Cry 5 and more have seen a huge spike in players.

The new anime follows game protagonist and half-demon Dante before we ever met him on consoles. In the show, he's a demon hunter for hire who has to save the world from a demonic invasion and the White Rabbit, a foe we only saw in the Devil May Cry 3 manga previously. So, this is a much younger Dante than we're used to.

As spotted on ResetEra , the anime is only behind Arcane for the number of hours watched in its first week. It's even ahead of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , and that show drew loads of people back to the sci-fi game, just like Devil May Cry is doing with, well, Devil May Cry.

Since the show was released, the number of people playing Devil May Cry 5 on Steam has gotten about ten times higher. It's even pushed the game into the global top sellers, which is pretty impressive considering that's ranked by revenue and the game is currently 75% off.

Other games in the series have benefitted too. The confusingly named DmC: Devil May Cry is up about five times its normal player count, and the HD Collection which contains 1, 2, and 3, is up more than 20 times what it was before the anime aired and even has a new all-time concurrent player peak.

In Devil May Cry 5, you can control Dante, Nero, and a new character called V, so it's worth a go if you've not played anything from the series in a while.

For more, check out our Devil May Cry review and our list of the best anime on Netflix if you'd like even more watching material.