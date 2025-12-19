New anime in 2026: the biggest upcoming and ongoing shows, including release dates

The list of new anime in 2026 is already stacked from top to bottom. January alone sees the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 hit our screens – but there are dozens more release dates from this year's anime movies and shows to keep track of.

New anime isn't always the easiest to pin down, however. Release windows frequently change without warning, while even some of the biggest names can drop out of nowhere (or drop off the schedules completely). Some of the best anime are getting follow-ups this year, too, so you'll surely want to be on the ground floor when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Ghost in the Shell return. To help, we've put together a complete calendar for new anime in 2026, including winter release dates from January onwards and a cursory glance ahead to the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

So, join us as we run through everything coming your way from new anime in 2026, from fan favorite shows to exciting upcoming video game adaptations such as a Sekiro series and Devil May Cry season 2. If you're in need of some viewing inspiration, be sure to check out our curated picks for best anime movies and our guide on how to watch Demon Slayer in order.

NEW AND ONGOING ANIME 2026

Much like past years, we've split our 2026 anime release calendar into the traditional four windows: winter (January-March), spring (April-June), summer (July-September), and fall (October-December).

As you'll see below, 2026 kicks off with one of the most packed lineups in recent memory. My Hero Academia spin-off Vigilantes returns alongside new seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and Oshi no Ko. On top of that, Fire Force is coming to a close from January, while one of the new anime highlights of the winter 2026 window is a fresh entry in the Fate universe.

(Image credit: Ryogho Narita, Type-Moon, Kadokawa)

Case Closed: Detective Conan – ongoing

– ongoing Fate/strange Fake – January 3, 2026

– January 3, 2026 Sentenced to Be a Hero – January 3, 2026

– January 3, 2026 Golden Kamuy Final Season – January 4, 2026

– January 4, 2026 My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2 – January 5, 2026

– January 5, 2026 Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 – January 8, 2026

– January 8, 2026 Fire Force season 3, part 2 – January 9, 2026

– January 9, 2026 Trigun Stargaze – January 10, 2026

– January 10, 2026 Hell's Paradise season 2 – January 11, 2026

– January 11, 2026 Oshi no Ko season 3 – January 14, 2026

– January 14, 2026 Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 – January 16, 2026

(Image credit: Netflix)

One Piece: Elbaph Arc – April 2026

– April 2026 Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World season 4 – April 2026

– April 2026 The Beginning After the End season 2 – April 2026

– April 2026 Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 2 – April 2026

– April 2026 Witch Hat Atelier – April 2026

– April 2026 Devil May Cry season 2 – May 12, 2026

(Image credit: 100media)

Black Torch – July 2026

– July 2026 The Detective is Already Dead season 2 – July 2026

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries season 3 – October 2026

– October 2026 Blue Box season 2 – Fall 2026

Fall 2026 The Apothecary Diaries movie – December 2026

(Image credit: Crunchyroll/YouTube)

Beastars season 3, part 2 – TBA 2026

– TBA 2026 Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: The Calamity – TBA 2026

– TBA 2026 Dr. Stone Science Future part 3 – TBA 2026

– TBA 2026 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run – TBA 2026

– TBA 2026 Sekiro: No Defeat – TBA 2026

– TBA 2026 The Ghost in the Shell – TBA 2026

– TBA 2026 Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans – TBA 2026

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Anime out in 2026: our top picks

So, that list above is quite intimidating. To help narrow it down a little for you, we've cherrypicked some of our favorite new and ongoing anime that should absolutely be added to your watchlists in 2026.

The Apothecary Diaries season 3

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

Release date: October 2026

Where to watch Apothecary Diaries season 3: TBA

Apothecary Diaries turned from sleeper hit into mini-sensation with its exceptional second season. Thankfully for fans of the quirky anime, which features protagonist Maomao putting her potions and lotions to good use in the imperial Chinese palace, there's a quick follow-up in store this fall. Better yet, there's an original movie still to come in December 2026.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2

(Image credit: Toho)

Release date: January 16, 2026

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2: Crunchyroll

Frieren enchanted viewers when it was released in 2024 thanks to its dazzling blend of melancholy-tinged drama and bright, vibrant characters. The second season aims to go one better, with Frieren, Fern, and Stark continuing their travels north as the titular mage heads to Himmel's final resting place.

The first season became the highest-rated anime of all time on database MyAnimeList and – if its manga source material is any indication – the second season could prove to be a strong contender for that crown. We might even discover exactly how Frieren and her legendary party defeated the Demon King, too. Here's hoping.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

(Image credit: David Production)

Release date: 2026

Where to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run: Netflix

There are bizarre adventures, then there's whatever is going on with Steel Ball Run. It's all centered, naturally, on a 19th-century cross-country horse race as paraplegic jockey Johnny Joestar joining forces with former executioner Gyro Zepelli for a share of the $50 million prize.

This being JoJo's, however, there's plenty of intrigue surrounding the event. Not least of all, a conspiracy that goes straight to the President of the United States and a religious artifact with ties to Jesus Christ. It might not top the universe-resetting shenanigans of Stone Ocean, but Steel Ball Run will give it a good try.

For more, check out our guide on how to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in order.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

(Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project)

Release date: January 8, 2026

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 3: Crunchyroll

Get ready for the Culling Game. Jujutsu Kaisen's third season is adapting the manga's battle royale-style arc, with sorcerers getting set to duke it out in a twisted, frenzied competition.

Those who watched the last season's Shibuya Incident will know shock deaths are fair game, with pulse-pounding action scenes coming thick and fast. Compilation movie Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution already teased what's to come in season 3. No spoilers here, but expect this to be among the most-talked-about anime – new or otherwise – in 2026.

Still playing catch-up? Here's how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2

(Image credit: H. Furahashi, BETTEN. C, K. Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Release date: January 5, 2026

Where to watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes season 2: Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia may be over, but its Vigilantes spin-off is soaring back onto our screens in 2026. This time, the titular vigilantes will have to strike out on their own a little more, flanked by a collection of colorful heroes and villains.

One Piece: Elbaph Arc

(Image credit: Toei Animation/Crunchyroll)

Release date: April 2026

Where to watch One Piece: Elbaph Arc: Crunchyroll/Netflix



One Piece is setting sail for uncharted waters with the Elbaph Arc. It's not so much the content that will raise eyebrows (though we're certainly excited to see how the Straw Hats handle their trip to Elbaph) but the way it's released.

As announced in 2025, One Piece is slowing down in 2026, with a maximum of 26 episodes to be released this calendar year, split into two cours. What does that mean? We're getting slightly less Monkey D. Luffy in the next 12 months, though it does mean fewer One Piece filler episodes and wheel-spinning mini-arcs are on the way. That's a win-win, as far as we're concerned.

Sekiro: No Defeat

(Image credit: Qzil.la)

Release date: 2026

Where to watch Sekiro: No Defeat: TBA

Based on FromSoftware's (arguably underrated) classic, Sekiro: No Defeat is a "fully hand-drawn" adaptation that joins the likes of the Death Stranding anime for series that we can't wait to watch.

"The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time," director Kenichi Kutsuna said in a press release upon its unveiling in August 2025. With AI fears also put to rest, there's plenty to look forward to with Sekiro: No Defeat. Except we're not looking forward to facing down the Guardian Ape again.

The Ghost in the Shell

(Image credit: Metrodome Distribution)

Release date: 2026

Where to watch The Ghost in the Shell: TBA

The Ghost in the Shell's return may have passed you by upon its announcement last April, but there's every reason to be excited about returning to the mind-bending, technologically-advanced world that made such a splash in the 1990s.

Science Saru is the studio behind the new series, which appears to be an adaptation of the original manga.

