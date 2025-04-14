JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run release date speculation, story, trailer, and more

Get ready for another Bizarre Adventure. After several false starts and months of fans impatiently waiting for JoJo's to return with another madcap outing, it's finally been confirmed: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run is being adapted – and, no, we're not horsing around.

At this early stage, there's been plenty of noise and buzz, but very little in the way of concrete information. To help cut through the stampede of rumors and news, we've put together a quick cheat sheet on all things JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run.

That includes the first teaser for the new anime, a look ahead to the show's story (including where it fits in JoJo lore and the manga chapters it could adapt), and more. We'll even speculate on some crucial aspects of Steel Ball Run, including when it could be released and where it will likely be streaming.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Japan)

First announced in April, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run may not have a release date but that, bizarrely, clues us in a little more as to when the horse race to end all horse races hits our screens.

Typically, anything announced for a 2025 release falls in either the spring or fall seasons. With spring currently ongoing and no release window even announced, that indicates that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run will debut in 2026. Whether it will be a winter (January), spring (April), or fall (October) remains to be seen, however – though an announcement that it's only now officially in production means we could be in for the long haul.

Couple that with the fact that we've only seen a 30-second teaser (of which only 20% of that is actual new footage) and it paints the picture of animation studio David Production needing at least another 12 months to work on the series.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run story: which manga chapters will be adapted?

(Image credit: Netflix)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run will, as the name suggests, adapt the Steel Ball Run story of Hirohiko Araki's iconic manga. If you're following along on those pages, that takes place between chapters 753-847, and is the seventh part of the long-running JoJo's Bizarre Adventure saga.

Crucially, however, it is not a continuation of Stone Ocean or any other JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series. The show may jump back and forth between centuries, but the universe was quite literally reset at the end of Stone Ocean – meaning this is a fresh universe with no crossover or connection to the events that preceded it.

Taking place in 1890, Steel Ball Run revolves around jockey Johnny Joestar and his attempt to win the grand prize of $50 million dollars in a 5000km cross-country race across America – despite no longer having the use of legs. He is joined by former executioner Gyro Zeppeli and, soon, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy involving the race's organizers, a religious artefact, and the President of the United States.

For more on JoJo's grand tapestry of century-spanning adventures, you'll need our guide on how to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in order.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run trailer

『スティール・ボール・ラン ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』 特報映像／"STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure" Anime Announcement trailer - YouTube Watch On

As you may have already realized, there's very little out there about JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run. That extends to its trailer, which (as you can see above) races through most of the six previous parts before settling on the adrenaline rush of Steel Ball Run's unique race.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run cast

(Image credit: David Production)

Thanks to a key visual, we know the first two characters who will appear in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run. They are jockey Johnny Joestar and disgraced executioner Gyro Zeppeli, who first find themselves on opposite sides of the cross-country race before eventually joining forces against a whole host of nefarious foes. You can see the art above, though no cast members have been announced as of writing.

Where to watch JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Steel Ball Run and other seasons

(Image credit: Netflix)

Thanks to Netflix snagging the rights to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, all six previous parts (Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean) are available on the streamer.

We fully expect Steel Ball Run to also be streaming on Netflix, though it is again likely to be broken up into multiple parts and released in large batches. That move, instead of the weekly releases, has proved unpopular with fans so far. The episode count is likely to be shorter than the 38 or 39 we've seen in previous years, however.

Every other season, barring Star Ocean, is also available to stream on Crunchyroll.

