After almost 2 years of waiting, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is officially in production, with one star teasing "the battle scenes are on a whole different level"

Almost two years after season 2 hit screens, it looks like Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 is officially in production as voice actors confirm that they have started recording for the installment.

The news was revealed during the Jujutsu Kaisen panel at Anime Expo, where voice actor Junya Enoki said, "I started recording already, and I can tell you, the battle scenes are on a whole different level. I would be excited about that if I were you," as per CBR. Enoki voices the original Japanese version of the character Yuji Itadori.

The panel also showed behind-the-scenes footage of the Japanese voice cast recording and rough storyboards for season 3. According to Twitter user manganimist, who was on the ground at the expo, the storyboards teased "a scene where Yuji thinks he can no longer stay with everyone because Sukuna’s strength is growing and he’s plotting something."

However, the most exciting part is that the team teased more about the third season’s adaptation of the Culling Arc from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. As mentioned before, Enoki teased the arc’s tense battle scenes, and then Yuta star Megumi Ogata pointed to Enoki and said, "he and battle… I’m gonna kill you yuji!" to which Enoki replied, "Itadori and Choso vs Yuta!"

We already knew that season 3 would adapt the Culling Games arc from chapters 159-221 of the manga, following on from the Shibuya arc, which concluded Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, wreaking havoc on Tokyo. Alongside some casualties, the battle left Jujutsu Sorcerers and Curses weakened, setting the stage for the Culling Games arc, which will finally address Yuji's death sentence, Gojo’s exile, and Yuta's new role.

However, the panel did leave some anime fans rather disappointed as the team failed to confirm a release date for Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and did not show a trailer. Furthermore, the fact that the cast confirmed that they have not seen any finished scenes tells us that the anime series is nowhere near close to being finished.

