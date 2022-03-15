Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Everything we know about the new season so far

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is officially happening. We don’t want to – ahem – curse it, but it could mark the moment where the anime turns from a pretty big deal into a phenomenon – especially given how great the first season was.

So, what next for Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara? While details surrounding the upcoming season are still thin on the ground, we at least have a release window to look forward to. Beyond that, we’ve done some digging. For those who want to think a little further ahead, we’ll discuss which chapters of the manga could be adapted in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, how the first season’s finale sets up new adventures, and whether the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie will tie into the second season.

Ready? It's time to sharpen your Techniques and ward off any Cursed Energy as we dive into what we know about Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 so far. Just watch out for Sukuna – and any stray fingers.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will air in 2023

As confirmed during an event in Japan (H/T Crunchyroll), Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will release in 2023. It could debut during one of anime’s three major release windows: Winter 2023 (starting January 2023), Spring 2023 (starting April 2023), or Fall 2023 (starting October 2023).

If we had to put money on it, we’d say a Fall 2023 release is most likely. Not only did the original season debut in the Fall window, but animation studio MAPPA has also spent time working on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Attack on Titan, and the upcoming Chainsaw Man. That’s a busy schedule for any studio – and October 2023 onwards would give them enough time to deliver a second season that matches their absurdly high standards.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 story: what chapters could it adapt?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season ended with the conclusion of the Death Painting Arc, which ran from chapters 55-64 in the manga. If the anime continues to adapt the manga in release order, then next up is the Gojo’s Past Arc, which covers chapters 65-79 in the manga.

That revolves around – you guessed it – Gojo’s past, specifically a mission involving Gojo and Geto escorting a Star Plasma Vessel to Tengen. There is a chance, however, that some aspects of this arc might be partially skipped over – or included in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

If that’s the case, the second season might be a patchwork of flashbacks to Gojo’s past, as well as setting up a major next arc: the Shibuya Incident (chapters 79-136). We’re not heading into spoiler territory here, don’t worry, but the Shibuya Incident Arc all revolves around a plan to seal away Goto, spearheaded by Gojo and his new cursed alliance.

That has more than enough material to last for a 25-episode second season and seems the most likely scenario. The first season’s ending may also indicate that’s the case.

Having defeated the Cursed Wombs Eso and Kechizu, Yuji and Nobara join back up with Megumi. However, Sukuna – using a mouth in Yuji’s hand, because anime – eats the finger and moves him one step closer to regaining his power.

Expect the new season to do with that encroaching evil, as well as that of the third Cursed Womb triplet, Choso, allying himself with series villains Geto and Mahito.

There’s also the small matter of a mole in Jujutsu High, with teacher Utahime very much on the hunt for the duplicitous sorcerer. That will also form a large part of the next season.

In a final season 2 setup, Yuji, Megumi, Nobara (as well as Maki and Panda) are recommended for a promotion to Grade 1 Sorcerers – and Gojo invites them to take part in a new mission…

Do I need to watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie before season 2?

We’d certainly recommend it, but – due to the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie being a prequel to the main series – it’s not essential.

It’s not out yet in the West, but Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is showing signs of not only adapting the manga, but also bringing in elements of the next arc (Gojo’s Past) and expanding the backgrounds of both Gojo and Geto.

The movie also centers on swordsman Yuta Okkotsu, who will – mild spoilers – play a more prominent role in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime as it wears on. He’s also one of the most popular characters from the manga series, so you should really go and see what all the fuss is about.

In completionist terms, it’s also worth seeking out – it fleshes out the world and the curse-heavy concept of the universe, all while making for a compelling story in its own right. The post-credits scene also sets up the second season.

It’s unlikely to factor too heavily into upcoming storylines, however. It can likely be skipped if you’re pressed for time.

Where can I watch Jujutsu Kaisen before season 2?

If you need to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen before season 2 then all 24 episodes of the first season are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll. Expect to be able to stream Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Demon Slayer season 3, and other hit anime exclusively on the streaming service too – all thanks to the recent merger with Funimation.

