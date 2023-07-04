Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule: when is episode 1 airing?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is almost on our screens. We've been waiting to return to Jujutsu High ever since the anime shook up the shonen landscape back in 2021. Now, we've got the Shibuya Incident to look forward to, as well as seeing more from Yuji, Nobara and co. Grade 1 Sorcerery awaits...

So, want to be ahead of the action? Below, we've got the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1 release date. We've also got a look at the likely time the premiere will be available for Crunchyroll subscribers for those in the US and UK.

When is Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1 releasing on Crunchyroll?

(Image credit: MBS/Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1 is releasing on July 6, 2023 on Crunchyroll.

The air time hasn't yet been confirmed - but we have a pretty good window on when it'll be available.

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premiere finishes airing in Japan at around 8:30 AM Pacific/11:30 AM Eastern/4:30 PM BST. We expect the episode (both dubbed and subbed) to drop just after that time, likely around 45 minutes to an hour after making its Japan bow. We've reached out to Crunchyroll to clarify and will update this page once we hear more.

Where to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

(Image credit: MAPPA)

New episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will air on Crunchyroll. The first season is also currently available to stream on Funimation.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 release schedule: how many episodes are there?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

While we don't have an exact episode count for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 just yet, we do have official confirmation that the story will be told over "two consecutive cours."

In simple terms, we can expect another 24-episode season as, typically, cours last for around 12 episodes in anime.

The first cour will cover the manga's Gojo's Past chapters in the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. The second cour should cover the Shibuya Incident.

If the season airs uninterrupted, it will go from July 2023 to December 2023. The current release schedule looks like this:

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 1: July 6, 2023

