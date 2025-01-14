The Apothecary Diaries season 2 release schedule – when is episode 2 on Crunchyroll?

You don't need Maomao's litany of lotions and potions to figure out when the next episode of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is going to be released.

Below, we've got the confirmed Crunchyroll release date for The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 2. That includes a US and UK streaming time, expected release schedule, and episode count. All just a quick scroll away.

Away from the palace, check out our picks for the best anime to watch right now. Then dive into more of this year's big new anime release plans with our guides to the Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule and Sakamoto Days release schedule.

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 2 is released on January 17 at 9:15 AM Pacific/12:15 PM Eastern on Crunchyroll. That's 5:15 PM GMT in the UK.

Note that it's also confusingly listed as 'episode 26' on the streamer, in case you were wondering if you've skipped ahead a few dozen episodes.

For other regions, please use the time zone converter.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

New episodes of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 are set to hit Crunchyroll every Friday for the foreseeable future. Given the bulky episode count (which you can see below), we expect the series to run well into the spring and summer seasons.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The current The Apothecary Diaries season 2 release schedule is as follows:

The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 1: January 10, 2025 - out now!

The Apothecary Diaries season 2, episode 2: January 17, 2025

Where can I watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2?

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll for subscribers.

The first 24-episode season is also available in Crunchyroll's library and can be bought on Apple's store.

How many episodes of The Apothecary Diaries season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Hyuganatsu, Imagica Infos/The Apothecary Diaries Project)

While some anime has bucked trends recently with shorter seasons, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 feels refreshingly old-school: it's expected to last for 24 episodes from start to finish, just like its first season.

For more from the world of anime, check out our guides to Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and the Attack on Titan movie.