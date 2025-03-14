One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule: when is One Piece returning with episode 1123 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?

Here's when One Piece is returning

One Piece Egghead Island
(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

If you're anything like us, you've been waiting a long, long time for the One Piece episode 1123 release date to drop after a months-long hiatus. Thankfully for those hopping back onboard the Grand Line, the return of the Egghead Arc is only just over the horizon.

Below, you'll find the confirmed release date for the 35th episode in what is listed as both the 14th and 21st seasons of One Piece, depending on where you're watching (because One Piece, as ever, remains impenetrable to newcomers).

To put it more plainly: scroll down to discover the One Piece episode 1123 release date, including where to stream it this April.

One Piece episode 1123 release date: when is Egghead Arc returning on Crunchyroll?

One Piece Egghead Island

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1123 is released on April 6, 2025. The streaming time on Crunchyroll hasn't yet been revealed, but the Egghead Arc's return will be streamed simultaneously with its Japanese launch.

Netflix has simply set 'April' for One Piece episode 1123, though we have a sneaking suspicion that it will mirror previous releases and be available a week later on April 13, 2025.

Additionally, fans of the English dub will be pleased to know that episodes 1109-1122 are available from March 18.

One Piece Egghead arc release schedule: when are new episodes out?

One Piece Egghead Island

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

New episodes of the One Piece Egghead Arc will be released every Sunday for the foreseeable future.

The season had previously aired from January-October 2024 and, after a 'Fan Letter' special, went on a six-month break.

The One Piece Egghead Arc release schedule is as follows:

  • One Piece episodes 1089-1122 (January 2024-October 2024)
  • One Pieces episode 1123 (April 6, 2025)

Where can I watch One Piece and the Egghead Arc?

One Piece Egghead arc

(Image credit: Toei)

One Piece's Egghead Arc and the complete series is available to watch in full on Crunchyroll. New episodes will also be available on Netflix, though we expect it to be lagging behind by a week as usual.

Over in the UK, over 1000 episodes are available to stream on BBC's iPlayer.

How many episodes are in One Piece's Egghead arc?

One Piece Egghead Island

(Image credit: © Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation)

The manga version of One Piece's Egghead Arc only came to a close last year, so it's difficult to pinpoint an exact episode count for the anime's adaptation.

If we were to speculate, we would suggest Egghead Arc probably has another 50 episodes to go given the amount of source material left to cover and the fact that more filler episodes would allow the manga to put more of a gap between itself and the anime.

