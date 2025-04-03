Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Black Butler is an anime with a rich history of sporadic episodes and long breaks. Mercifully, those days are long behind it as the show's fifth season, titled Emerald Witch Arc, is just around the corner and part of a stacked spring schedule filled with new anime.

So, when can you watch the Emerald Witch Arc premiere? We have that answer for you below, along with everything you need to know about Black Butler season 5, episode 1's release plans on Crunchyroll.

The first episode of Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc is set to be released on April 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM Pacific/Noon Eastern in the US. That's 5:00 PM BST in the UK. It is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Yana Toboso/Square Enix, Project Black Butler)

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc will air on Saturdays, which is fast becoming one of the hottest slots for new anime episodes to drop.

The current Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule is thin, but here's what it looks like for the time being:

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc episode 1: April 5, 2025

Where can I watch Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc?

(Image credit: Yana Toboso/Square Enix, Project Black Butler)

As you might have anticipated, Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc is streaming on Crunchyroll. So, too, are the past four seasons and various specials.

The first two seasons are also streaming on Hulu in the US.

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc episode count

(Image credit: Yana Toboso/Square Enix, Project Black Butler)

Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc is expected to consist of 11 episodes.

By comparison, the first season lasted for 24 episodes; the second season ran for 12 episodes; the third for 10 episodes, and the fourth season (which arrived a decade later) was in the same ballpark at 11 episodes.

